The Cracked Acorn: Three Crosses

On July 7, 2022, I drove to see one of the remaining Cross Clusters south of Culpeper. The history of this landmark is:

On October 6, 1993, Bernard Coffindaffer died. He was 68. This was the end of an ambitious project that came out of “a genuine, marvelous, glorious vision” to plant crosses throughout the world. He obediently spent 2 million dollars in the last years of his life, putting these clusters in 29 states, the District of Columbia, Zambia, and The Philippines. There are at least 1,864 and may be more since he listed their locations on small pieces of paper.

The Cross Clusters represent the two thieves and Christ. Coffindaffer said that the crosses infer, “Not for saints or sinners but everyone that Jesus died for our sins and He’s coming again.”

These California Douglas Firs stand at 20 and 25 feet. The outside ones are angel blue, and the center is Jerusalem gold. At the erection of each Cross Cluster, a service was held. He said unto the people and His disciples, “Whoever desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.” (Mark 8:34)-was often quoted. Prayers for repentance and forgiveness of sins were offered. Coffindaffer once said, “The Crosses speak peace within as we struggle without.”

Mr. Coffindaffer was born in West Virginia and was left an orphan at an early age. He graduated from high school at fourteen and spent six years in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater and was at Iwo Jima and Nagasaki, Japan. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Charleston. He massed a fortune in the oil and coal businesses. At forty-two, he declared himself a minister and served seven small churches in West Virginia. The Cross Clusters have been the subject of a documentary “Point Man for God” and part of a public television series “Different Drummer.”

On this foggy morning, I thought of pictures I have and visioned what it would be like to be crucified and lifted 25 feet in plain view for anyone to see.

Like all plans of “mice and men,” the crosses are being lost now in the hustle and bustle of our world. This cluster is fighting to stay visible among commercial motel and restaurant signs. I saw how hard it must be to appreciate it at 55 mph. You can easily miss this one set in a low valley.

The center cross is gold, while the outside ones are white. All three are peeling. Christ’s cross is wrapped in strings of small lights that may have been on during the Christmas season. If you mention crosses today to someone, they will talk of the recently made roadside memorials where fatal accidents have occurred.

The original statement of the Clusters was to remind travelers to never forget the OLD RUGGED CROSS. The problems of our society have attempted to “fog over” the Crosses, but if you know where to look, there’s still hope, and the ONE who hangs there still loves you and cares. It will always be the first thing you will see when the dew and fog have gone away for a new day.

“To him who overcomes I will give to eat from the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God” (Revelation 2:7).