The Cracked Acorn: Timolo

For over 30 years the 2 antennas attached to the roof of my rambler served well to provide free TV service. It happened that 6 months ago, that suddenly ended ‘Why?” who knows, but it bugged me as to the cause.

Finally, I overcame the impulse not to climb onto the roof and explore why I no longer had free programming. So, I put up the ladder and tied it to one of the deck railings, and up I went. I discovered, ‘nothing’ for my effort. Something at the far end of the roof caught my eye and I cautiously went there to find out what it was, I almost made it when my foot caught the end of the ridge roof vent; I lost my balance and fell the 40 feet to the ground, all happened before you could say, “Jack Robinson.” I was out cold and it seemed that in a few winks, I recovered and raised up and felt good and decided to walk the 160 paces to the mailbox and check to see if I had a refund check(joke).

So, feeling ok I decided to walk about the neighborhood and enjoy the view. I saw people I knew and waved, they did not wave or notice me. I soldiered on about enjoying this beautiful day. Why was a fire truck, medical ambulance and police cars heading my way? I picked up the pace and was back home. Oh my, there were all these vehicles in my driveway and a number of neighbors were there in the mix, all surrounding and bending over something or a person on the ground at the far end of my house. All this puzzled me and no one saw me just standing there?

Whatever it was, must be awful to have all these souls here.

All this was quite disturbing me, but all the clanging and booming and chatter of noise woke me… Yes! I am in my bed and all the latter was due to eye drops that my doctor suggested…she never told me of the fine print that went with the prescription that Timolol interferes with the thinking of one’s brain. Why the 3 lbs of protoplasm I carry about and rely on should entertain the idea I wanted to plunge off my home’s roof is shelved for another day in the neural theather.

But for a few moments I lived the following:

21 And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.



2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.



3 And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. (Revelation 21)