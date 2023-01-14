The Cracked Acorn: To Be Alive

Ah, the season of love and Valentine’s Day. The newspaper published a short article further to show the power of this amazing human emotion.

Our U.S. ambassador to Mexico had found the love of his life. He is the son of hard-working parents and has worked his way up the political ladder to this high office. His lady love is wealthy, not several million but 1.5 billion worth. She is one of Latin America’s wealthiest and most powerful women. The couple is ignoring this. “Love is not about money. Love is about the values you carry inside.” There will be a prenuptial agreement. Will this marriage work out? Maybe! We will have to keep buying the daily paper. Will Antonio and Maria be able to ignore the King Kong of wealth and enjoy a simple life of love and happiness? This relationship has all the ingredients of a nice long-running soap opera.

Our Modern media uses “love” in all its forms to promote, sell and circulate all types of products and propaganda. I remember a radio preacher of years ago who said everyone is looking for love.

When they find it, it is like a well. They drink and drink till the well is dry. Then they move on to the next well, where it is repeated over and over. Are we that way today? Times have changed.

Morals have changed. We have more freedom to question and seek our own answers to our needs and wishes. Resources are available to aid us in our search for fulfillment.

We have not strayed too far from our ancient roots of seekers and gatherers. We still look up at the evening sky, wonder about its mysteries, and see ourselves as small but vital in an important universe. Yes. We are all looking for eternal love that cannot be severed by time and our puny problems. Will wealth come between our two love birds in the newspaper? The mathematical odds are heavily weighted that it could, but in human attachments, we can never know for sure.

From the Bible:

“I may be able to speak the languages of human beings and even of angels, but if I have no love, my speech is no more than a noisy gong or a clanging bell. I may have the gift of inspired preaching; I may have all knowledge and understand all secrets; I may have the faith. needed to move mountains-but if I have no love, I am nothing. I may give away everything I have, and even give up my body to be burned-but if I have no love, this does me no good.” 1 Corinthians, 13:1-13.

“May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other and for everyone else.” Thessalonians 3:12.

“Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they wit]. be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.” 1 Corinthians 14:1.

“…Love comes from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith,” 1 Timothy 1:5

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John, Chapter 15, Verse 13

“There is no fear in love, but perfect love casteth out fear.”‘ 1 John. 4: 18

“Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it.” Song Of Solomon 3:7

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only-begotten Son, that whosoever believes on him may not perish, but have life eternal.” John 3:16

“Love is a many splendored thing

It’s the April rose that only grows in the early Spring

Love is nature’s way of giving a reason to be living

The golden crown that makes a man a king!” (Williams & Williams)