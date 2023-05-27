The Cracked Acorn: To be alive

How many times have you heard someone say, “If I had his money, I could do things my way”?

“But little they know, it’s so hard to find 1 rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.” (Johnny Cash, circa 1978)

Money can’t buy back your youth when you’re old or a friend when you’re lonely, or a love that’s grown cold.

April 15, 2013, Monday, 2:49 pm, this date will probably soon be forgotten by many of us, but for thousands who were there on this day in the Boston Marathon, it will never go away.

Television and radio and maybe movies yet to come will keep alive this terrible event, hoping that this will not occur again. In the “course of human events,” it is impossible to promise that this will ‘never’ happen again.

Of those who survived, some were fortunate enough to be out of range of the explosions, look back, and say that they are glad to be alive. There is no mention of the loss of wealth or the possibility that lawsuits could occur, just the “I am glad to be alive!” and said by some who lost legs, “I am glad to be alive!”

Our country has always tried its best to keep alive the memory of those caught in these events. The list is a long one from World Wars to the Trade Center and to the present time when tragedy seems to become local. We love closure and set up monuments and even wooden crosses along the roadside to make sure that those gone are remembered.

Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? … Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. Selah. (Psalm 2)

This seems to be our heritage. What is the answer? (I knew you were going to ask!)

“Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen tomorrow. What is the nature of your life? You are [really] but a wisp of vapor (a puff of smoke, a mist) that is visible for a little while and then disappears [into thin air].” James 4:14…Amplified Bible

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

After a torpedo attack on the convey, A sailor is anxious…his friend answers, “Why is the Captain slowing? He always does, to pick up survivors!” C.S. Forester’s character is so like JESUS, who will always be there for survivors in our lives. (movie: THE GOOD SHEPHERD, 1955)

Last: Gold from a TV Ad…We cannot bring back TODAY!