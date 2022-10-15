The Cracked Acorn: To Be Alive

“How many times have you heard someone say “If I had his money, I could do things my way”?

“But little they know, it’s so hard to find 1 rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.” (Johnny Cash, circa 1978) QUOTED many times by my farmer father…always trying to give us a good living!

April 15, 2013, Monday, 2:49 pm; this date will probably soon be forgotten by many of us, but for thousands who were there on this day in the Boston Marathon, it will never go away. Television, radio, and maybe movies yet to come will keep alive this terrible event, hoping that this will not occur again. In the “course of human events,” it is impossible to promise that this will ‘never’ happen again.

Those who survived were fortunate enough to be out of range of the explosions, look back, and say they are glad to be alive. There is no mention of the loss of wealth or the possibility that lawsuits could occur, just the ” I am glad to be alive!” and some who lost legs said, “I am glad to be alive!”

Our country has always tried its best to keep the memory of those caught in these events alive. The list is long, from World Wars to the Trade Center and to the present time when tragedy seems to become local. We love closure and set up monuments and even wooden crosses with flowers along the roadside to make sure that those gone are * remembered.

Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? (Psalm 2)… be wise; be warned, you rulers of the earth, and serve the Lord with fear.

This seems to be our heritage. What is the answer? (I knew you were going to ask!)

Yet you do not know [the least thing] about what may happen tomorrow. What is the nature of your life? You are [really] but a wisp of vapor (a puff of smoke, a mist) that is visible for a little while and then disappears [into thin air]. James 4:14…Amplified Bible

And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28

Tis sweet to be remembered on a bright or gloomy day

‘Tis sweet to be remembered by a dear one passed away

‘Tis sweet to be remembered, yes remembered, yes remembered

‘Tis sweet to be remembered when loved ones are far away

Humor: Twas late at night, and a trucker failed with the heavy load on a curve; he’s in the cab; a slightly inebriated motorist came down and asked the driver if he was o.k.; he replied. “GOD was with me!” Our imbiber: “From now on. GOD’s riding with me; you’re going to kill HIM.”