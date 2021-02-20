The Cracked Acorn: Traffic

The ALL NEWS radio was mentioning the growing concern about traffic cameras. They not only watch the traffic but also are appearing on street corners in our major cities. Running a stop light or being in the wrong lane at HOV time can cost you major bucks not to mention a blemish on your driving record. Two such citations can force you to take a written part of the driver’s examination and your insurance rates may also go up. So no wonder that citizen groups are looking into the matter and thinking whether this is a just or an unjust action placed on the average person. Many think that this is a reason or way for local governments to increase revenue. Politicians are replying that it helps traffic flow and saves lives.

In my satellite tracking days at Invercargill, New Zealand, our group was invited to speak at the local Rotary Club. The club has a set agenda, and we were the welcomed guests. I love New Zealand. One of the members stood up and announced the weekly misbehavior he had noted. Individuals were named and fined for jaywalking, parking in the wrong spots, or just wearing the wrong color jacket on a certain day. It was all in good fun. Everyone enjoyed it. The fines were small and put into the kitty for a good cause.

Years later, my sons came home from school and wanted me to know that the teacher had talked about the evils of tobacco and alcohol. This was good, and I did not have a negative thought about this type of education. I did mention from a fatherly position that there was another side of this “coin.” The teacher did not note that these controlled substances were heavily taxed by the government. The “sin” taxes were often used to pay school expenses or even to pave roads possibly connected with the schools. I was wanting my sons to think logically that the world is a huge cow pasture, and you have to be careful where you step.

(1) What shall I say then? Are we to continue in sin that grace may abound? (2) By no means! How can we who died to sin still live in it? (3) Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? (4) We were buried therefore with him by baptism unto death so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life. ROMANS 6:1

A man was driving down the road. He passed a traffic camera and saw it flash. Astounded he had been caught speeding when he was doing the speed limit, he turned around and, going even slower, he passed the camera. Again he saw it flash. He couldn’t believe it! So he turned and, going at a snail’s pace, he passed the camera. Again he saw the camera flash. He guessed it must be faulty, so home he went. Four weeks later he received three traffic fines in the mail, all for not wearing a seat belt.