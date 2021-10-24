The Cracked Acorn: Unbelief

John 14:1-31 – Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

My mother amazed me that she could cook up three farm meals a day; she was adept with the kitchen utensils. The old stand-by was the sieve to quickly drain off water from hot spaghetti or boiled vegetables. I was amazed at what the tiny holes could accomplish. I have often used the “sieve” to clear the air on some of today’s highly touted media topics.

“Millions of years ago ape-like animals lived their entire lives in trees, eating the abundant fruits and nuts. The climate began to change; droughts began to turn the environment from trees into vast plains of tall grass. In order for the ape-likes to survive, they began to spend more time on the ground. They had to see above the grass so they began to adapt by walking on two legs instead of four. Since they did not have keen eyesight, they began to develop a brain that could reason and outwit the larger animals. Soon this ape became ape man and after many more thousands of years became the man of today.”

This falls through the sieve, leaving “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” – Genesis 2:7

This in a few words is what our leading minds of today call evolution. There are many missing links in this chain of events that are waiting to be found. In the 1950s and 1960s, in some of the mental institutions, surgeries were performed on patients to relieve seizures and spells of depressions. These were called lobotomies. A large percentage were not successful but led to extensive search in the brain for memory. Recent research has found much more about our wonderful organ. If we have a mind that can give us a rich life, where then is our soul found in our brains? The sieve finds that the soul is God-given and “Oh, bless our God, you peoples! Who keeps our soul among the living, “– Psalm 66:8,9

One of the many surveys shows that there may be more than 30 million Americans that are on the fence about the existence of God. There are 6 million that declare that they are atheists and have an agenda to help people over their ideas that God is a part of our modern society. The New Age Atheists are doing well at the newsstands with “Letter to a Christian Nation” and “The God Delusion.” They are preaching the religion of reason not mentioning that the French Renaissance was based wrongly on reason. “Come let us reason together, includes the Lord our God and if we are made “white as snow” and “willing and obedient, we will eat the good of the land.” – Isaiah 1:18-21.

“A 2014 survey, self-identified “atheists” make up 3.1% of the US population, even though 9% of Americans agreed with the statement “Do not believe in God” while 2% agreed with the statement “Do not know if they believe in God”. (What would a 2021 survey show?)