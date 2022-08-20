The Cracked Acorn: Wealth

John 6:9 – .. lad here, hath five barley loaves, and two small fishes: but what are they among so many?

A man had done well and made a fortune in the business world. He had everything. You name it!! He could buy it. The years went by, and he contacted a local establishment that honored the final wishes of his estate. His will would read that he was to be dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, sitting in the back seat of the biggest limousine, and driven to his resting place. The world turned and turned, and after many years, the day came, and he was placed dressed as instructed and sitting in the back seat, ready for his last luxury ride. The limo passed by two children playing; they saw this rich display, and one little boy remarked, “Wow, that’s living!”`

Today there are lots of such illusions. If we could just buy one more lottery ticket, it might be the one that would set us up as a multi-millionaire, and then all our problems would be over, or would they? Many think so!! I was always told that behind every dark cloud is a silver lining and a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The Taj Mahal in India is an illusion, a beautiful building with only one purpose in mind.

“I care not today what tomorrow may bring, If shadow or sunshine or rain. The Lord, I know ruleth o’er everything, and all of my worry is vain. LIVING by faith in Jesus above, Trusting, confiding in His great love; From all harm safe in His sheltering arm, I’m LIVING by faith and feel no alarm.” Songs of Faith & Praise#560

Matthew 25:33 – But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well.

Luke 18:22 – One thing you lack. Sell all that you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.

Mark 8:36 – For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?

The Bible does not condemn the possession of wealth. The danger is in the love of wealth, whereby a variety of temptations and danger to our immortal soul enter. The cautions of wealth mentioned in the Scriptures are just as important today. (I Timothy 6:10)

I would rather have one small rose

From the garden of a friend

Than to have the choicest flowers

When my stay on Earth must end.

I would rather have one pleasant word

In kindness said to me

Than flattery when my heart is still

And my life on Earth has ceased to be.

I would rather have a loving smile

From friends I know are true

Than tears shed round my casket

When this world I’ve bid Adieu.

Bring me all your flowers today

Whether pink, white or red:

I’d rather have one blossom now

Than a truckload when I’m dead.

“Golden Gates” by J.A., McClung