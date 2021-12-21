The crews that make container ships go

Globalization now relies on massive shipping networks that criss-cross the globe. Many of the goods around your house likely crossed oceans on their journey to you. While traveling across oceans now is certainly easier than in centuries past, it still takes incredible talent and human ingenuity to move goods and massive ships such vast distances.

From the bridge or deck, cargo ship captains must run a tight ship, managing the staff on board and plotting the ship’s course through oceans, straits, storms, and more.

The captain is supported by the deck crew, which includes officers of the watch, such as the chief mate, second mate, and third mate. When the captain’s not on deck, officers of the watch oversee the deck and the ship’s navigation. NauticJobs reports that a captain earns an average monthly salary of $9,850 while a second officer pulls in $3,200.

Meanwhile, the chief engineer oversees the maintenance and operation of engineering equipment and machinery, such as the engines. Junior officers, such as the second and third engineers, assist the chief engineer. Underneath the engineer, skilled mechanics, electricians, and other trade workers ensure that the ship is functioning and safe for travel. The chief engineer pulls in $9,600 a month while an electrical officer receives $4,200.

You’ll also find other crew members aboard cargo ships. Under the stewards’ department, for example, you’ll find a chief cook who provides meals for the ship’s workers. You’ll find kitchen staff hands as well, and stewards are often responsible for keeping living and common areas clean. The typical chief cook earns $1,766 a month.

It’s worth noting that crews have actually been stranded on ships if the shipping company goes out of business. In these cases, if they leave the ship, they won’t be paid, but staying doesn’t necessarily guarantee payment either.