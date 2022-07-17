The differences between chemical and mineral sunscreens

With the broad selection of sun protection products on the shelves, choosing the best one for your skin can be challenging. You must think about the sun protection factor (SPF), water resistance, and mode of application.

Beyond these options, you must consider the type of sun filtering, be it from a chemical sunscreen or a physical sunblock, also known as mineral sunscreen. Here’s an overview of each type to help you think through your options.

Chemical sunscreen

As the name indicates, this sunscreen is formulated with chemicals like octocrylene and oxybenzone. It works much like a sponge, absorbing harmful rays rather than letting them pass through. While quite effective, some people are allergic or intolerant to these ingredients.

Chemical sunscreen works by penetrating the skin. Therefore, you must apply it about 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun to give it time to activate.

Mineral sunscreen

Mineral sunscreens are composed of natural ingredients, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that are less likely to trigger allergic reactions. For this reason, they’re often preferred by people with sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens reflect the sun’s rays rather than absorb them.

Because this type of sunscreen doesn’t penetrate the epidermis, it starts working as soon as you apply it to your skin. It’s resistant to humidity and doesn’t pollute water. It may, however, create a white cast on your skin.

Although mineral and chemical sunscreens act differently, they both reduce your risk of cancer and premature aging by protecting you from UVA and UVB rays. Whichever type you choose, remember to reapply every two hours. Ask for advice in the store to help you make the best choice.