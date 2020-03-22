The different types of retirement homes

If you’re looking for a retirement home for yourself or a loved one, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and confused. How¬ever, it helps to first understand what types of residences are available and what they can offer you. Here are the four main kinds of retirement homes available to seniors.

Independent living

This type of facility is ideal for seniors in good health but who no longer want to deal with the hassles of homeownership. Meal and housekeeping services are often available, but residents live in their own apartment and care for themselves.

Assisted living

Assisted living homes are best for seniors who can still live alone but need a little help with the more challenging parts of their daily routine. Meal and housekeeping services are generally included, as are help with dressing and personal hygiene.

Complex care

This type of care is designed for seniors who need a high level of assistance, including those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Residents have access to care 24-hours a day.

Respite care

Respite care facilities can benefit both seniors and their caregivers. It offers short-term arrangements to those who are recovering from illness or surgery or whose caregivers need a break.

In addition, many residences offer continuous care, which means that they offer services for seniors who require different levels of care. This allows people to remain in the same location as their needs change.