The dos and don’ts of taking listing photos

If you’re selling your home and want to save a bit of money, you may want to consider taking the listing photos yourself. Here are some dos and don’ts on how to make your abode look its best in photos.

• Do get rid of clutter. Tidy up your home and remove personal belongings like knick-knacks, fridge magnets, family pictures, and children’s toys. Display only essential pieces of furniture so people can picture themselves in your home.

• Do pick the right time of day. Take pictures in the morning or early afternoon when the sun is shining into your home. This way, everything is brightly lit and visible.

• Do choose the right angle. Keep your photos straight and at eye level to avoid any distortion. When people look at the pictures, they should feel like they’re standing or sitting in your home.

• Don’t overedit the images. You can minimally retouch your photos to adjust aspects like lighting and clarity. However, the pictures should accurately depict what your home looks like.

• Don’t take too many photos. Avoid overwhelming potential buyers with hundreds of pictures of every single room in your home. Pick general shots that capture the best angles of your house, including critical spa¬ces like the kitchen and bathrooms.

Finally, poor-quality photos can make or break a potential buyer’s perception of your home. Therefore, if you aren’t confident in your abilities, contact your real estate agent for help. They’ll put you in touch with a professional photographer.