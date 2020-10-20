The downsizing dilemma: retirement home or condo?

An alternative heat source is a worthwhile investment. To help you choose the best one for your home, here’s a look at your main options.

Wood-burning stoves and fireplaces

While a wood-burning stove is a more effective heater than a fireplace, both these options create a cozy atmosphere with their crackling flames and smoky aroma. Keep in mind, however, that you need sufficient space to store the wood, and the fire must be periodically stoked.

Natural gas or propane stoves and fireplaces



Since these options don’t require a chimney, they can be installed almost anywhere in your home. Plus, they’re easy to use and can heat a room much faster than their wood-burning counterparts. However, they require professional installation and, if you opt for propane, you’ll need to rent or purchase a tank.

Electric fireplaces

These appliances are simple to install and safer to use than fuel-burning devices. Electric fireplaces are particularly useful for heating small rooms. Alternatively, they can operate without emitting heat so you can enjoy the ambiance of a fire year-round.

Wood pellet stoves

This energy-efficient device can run for up to 20 hours before it needs to be restocked. Plus, the pellets are sold in bags and much easier to store than wood logs. Keep in mind, however, that all models require regular maintenance and some can be noisy.

Oil-filled space heaters

Even after they stop drawing power, these heaters continue to radiate heat for quite some time, which helps make them energy efficient. However, they’re not recommended for families with small children because their exterior gets very hot.

Portable electric heaters

This is the safest type of backup heater and the easiest to use as it only needs to be plugged into an electrical outlet. They can be easily moved around the house to supplement your central heating system. However, they’ll be useless in the event of a power outage.

Once you find a backup heater that meets your needs, make sure it’s installed correctly and used according to the manufacturer’s directions to prevent a fire.