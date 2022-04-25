Regional News
The Dryer Vent Guys encourages homeowners to focus on exhaust vent safety
The Dryer Vent Guys, a company specializing in exhaust vent inspections, installation and cleaning in Fredericksburg, Richmond and Northern Virginia, want to remind homeowners that spring isn’t just a time to clean the inside of their homes; they should also remember to include their house’s exhaust vents in order to maintain proper ventilation and safety.
“Most people don’t realize their dryer vent can build up lint and need cleaning. They also don’t know how often they should do this or how to do it without damaging the duct system,” said Kyle Newby, founder and owner of The Dryer Vent Guys. “In the spring, we also see birds, wasps and other pests using vents as access points to make their nests, which can create an obstruction in dryer, kitchen and bathroom vents, adding to the collection of debris in the vents.”
Newby said cleaning and inspecting a home’s vents can:
- Improve dryer function. A clean dryer vent allows the appliance to work more efficiently and dry clothes faster.
- Reduce fire hazards. Nearly 14,000 house fires are caused by dryer fires, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. Regular vent cleaning prevents lint accumulation that can spark a fire from the appliance and spread through the home via the ductwork.
- Eliminate water issues. If a dryer vent is unclean or installed improperly, moisture can pool within it. This can lead to rusted ductwork, mold growth and even damaged drywall.
- Reduce energy consumption. The more efficiently a dryer functions, the less energy it uses. Dryers consume more energy than almost any home appliance, so allowing it to function properly will reduce energy costs.
- Extend the dryer’s lifespan. When a dryer vent is maintained, it functions in optimal conditions, extending its lifespan. Neglecting to maintain any appliance can cause it to work harder and fail sooner.
“We see firsthand the damage pest infestations do to a home’s exhaust vents and ductwork,” Newby said. “Spring is an excellent time to consider exhaust vent inspections since animal activity increases. An inspection and cleaning regimen can show if you have an excess of debris, safety hazards, or rusty parts, or can find any unwelcomed visitors inside your ductwork.”
Newby said to avoid damage-causing buildup, homeowners should consider cleaning their vents at least once a year.
About The Dryer Vent Guys
The Dryer Vent Guys is an exhaust vent cleaning, repair and inspection company headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and also servicing Richmond and Northern Virginia. Since 2013, owner Kyle Newby has been making dryer, stove hood and kitchen and bathroom exhaust vents safer by reducing the fire hazards these outlets can cause. The company inspects, replaces and cleans both residential and commercial vents and specializes in exhaust vent pest protection. The Dryer Vent Guys employs Certified Dryer Exhaust Technicians and Class A Virginia Contractors. It is also a member of the National Fire Protection Association. The company has won the Angie’s List Super Service and NextDoor’s Neighborhood Favorite awards. For more information, call The Dryer Vent Guys at (844) 4NO-LINT or visit the company’s website at thedvguys.com.
Regional News
LFCC DEI Council develops online Guide to Minority-Owned Businesses
LFCC in collaboration with its Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council has created a unique resource that can be shared with the community and beyond – the Guide to Minority-Owned Businesses.
LFCC Associate Vice President of Human Resources JoAnn Ellwood encouraged the council to create the directory that could be distributed to potential new employees to demonstrate the diversity of the college’s service region.
“However, this task soon manifested into something even bigger as we realized that many other community members and organizations were looking to develop a list such as this,” said Council Chair Tajmarie Rowe. “It took the combined efforts of many folks to come up with this finished product.”
LFCC librarian Kerry Kilpatrick, who was part of the effort to create the business guide said the council decided to include the following minorities in the guide: women, BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color), first-generation immigrants, those with disabilities, veterans and people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Council member Andy Gyurisin reached out to various organizations, such as chambers of commerce and NAACP chapters, to see what was already available. What he discovered was a patchwork of businesses, but no cohesive, comprehensive guide.
“We realized this could be a really great community opportunity,” Gyurisin said.
He turned to the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center for help. Director Christine Kriz was able to pull information from a public database accessed via the Handley Regional Library System. The “enormous” list was then provided to Kerry Kilpatrick and library specialist Jennifer Gyurisin, who created the platform and input all of the listings.
“We are proud to be a part of this project and to enhance the economies of the communities we serve,” Kriz said.
Business owners are encouraged to visit the interactive site where they can submit new or updated information, Gyurisin said.
“We’re hoping that it becomes a living resource for everyone to use,” he said. “It feels like a great, interactive resource that the community can be involved with. It puts this great resource into one space.”
Visitors to the site can click on the city of Winchester or one of the following counties: Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren. From there, they can click on various business categories, such as advertising and media, automobile services, cleaning services, construction and home improvement, engineering, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and wineries and breweries.
The DEI Council advocates for a more diverse and inclusive campus and supports the college’s quest to be a supportive academic environment that is fully cognizant of individual differences. Rowe noted that the body is “committed to helping each person fulfill his/her potential for academic excellence.”
“DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) is a journey, not a one-stop shop,” said Rowe. “It certainly takes all of us to continue with the mission of being inclusive.”
View the directory at lfcc.edu/minorityowned.
Community Events
American Heart Association and Fauquier Health host first ever CycleNation event in the Warrenton area to save lives
The American Heart Association is proud to partner with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd to bring the Association’s CycleNation event to the Warrenton area! This will be a digital event, meaning anyone can participate wherever they are, from April 26th to May 26th.
“Heart complications, heart attacks, and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Sarah has joined the cause to ride under Fauquier Health as a Team captain. “By partnering with the American Heart Association, we want to encourage a community-wide health initiative to allow community members to come together, formulate their teams, and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.”
Kelly Yoder, Director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, joined the cause as a Team Captain for the virtual event as well. When asked about her reasoning to participate, she shared, “My maternal grandparents both passed of heart disease. This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again.”
The wonderful part about CycleNation is that it is a month-long initiative. May is Stroke Awareness Month and all teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. This community initiative is different than what we have experienced in the past. Since this challenge is part of a larger move challenge, team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical, and more.
The top three comorbidities in Fauquier County have been identified as obesity, hypertension, and high lipids. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise. For a healthy heart it is highly recommended to take a brisk walk for 30-minutes, three times a week. The Warrenton CycleNation is a fun and meaningful way to encourage more physical activity, celebrate heart and stroke survivors, and raise lifesaving funds.
Rich Pinson, Director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line, said, “It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate. We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more. As a cycler myself, I am excited about the opportunity to promote heart health not only to our staff and community organizations, but to all of our community members. Anybody can participate in this cause.”
Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 Moe Buck Card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton and the top fundraising team will also receive a catered taco lunch fiesta from Moe’s. The top three individual fundraisers will receive a free Moe’s taco kit.
To date there are four community organizations that have started their teams: Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson + Johnson, and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
To register your organization as a team, visit www2.heart.org.
Once your team is registered, you can set your donation goal, and start recruiting your riders. There is no limit on riders and any monetary value of donations count.
The Warrenton CycleNation digital event is locally sponsored Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd. The funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
Local News
New standalone engineering degree smooths the transfer path for engineering majors
With the creation of an associate of science degree in engineering in fall 2021, LFCC students planning to transfer into engineering programs at Virginia Tech and other four-year universities will have much clearer pathways to do so. Previously, aspiring engineers would graduate with an associate of science degree in science with a specialization in engineering.
The new engineering transfer degree provides clarity to both students and the institutions into which they will transfer.
“Having a specific engineering degree makes it very clear to the four-years exactly what the student wants to do,” said Engineering Professor Elizabeth “Liz” Palffy. “The students who are coming into our engineering program, they’re some of the brightest that I’ve seen. They become much better students and engineers by getting their associate degree before going to a four-year.”
In their first year, engineering students take foundational classes. It is during this time that students can really discern which discipline area within engineering they’d like to focus on. There are many to choose from, including civil, mechanical, chemical, aerospace, electrical, computer and biomedical.
In their second year, students choose electives based on their selected discipline. For example, those wishing to become aerospace, civil or mechanical engineers would study statics and strength of materials, while those eying electrical engineering would take circuits and computer programming classes, those interested in biomedical engineering would take biology, and prospective chemical engineers would enroll in organic chemistry.
Earning an engineering degree comes with a fairly heavy course load; students can expect to take 16-19 credit hours per semester. Before graduating with an associate degree in engineering, students will have taken five math classes.
“They will use everything they’ve learned here when they transfer into their junior and senior-level classes,” Professor Palffy said.
This summer, LFCC is offering the chance for rising high school juniors and seniors to explore engineering through FREE 3D Design and Robotics Camps. In addition to using Arduino microcontrollers to create and operate robotics and building a 3D design-and-print project, attendees will get to meet current engineering students. Learn more at LaurelRidge.edu/EngCamp, or email Engineering Professor Alex Peebles at apeebles@laurelridge.edu, or Professor Palffy at epalffy@laurelridge.edu.
One of the biggest advantages to starting an engineering degree at LFCC is the small class sizes.
“Our foundations of engineering classes are capped at 24 students,” Professor Palffy pointed out, adding that the same classes at four-year universities can have more than 500 students each. “Our students are really getting a lot more individualized learning and attention. That really helps students determine what engineering discipline they want to do. It’s just much more individualized and it helps them explore and figure things out in a more supportive, inclusive and creative environment.”
Professor Palffy added another very important bonus of coming to LFCC for the first two years of an engineering degree – significant cost savings. With 80-90 percent of the engineering students planning to transfer to Virginia Tech after graduation, camaraderie is strong among the group, she noted.
The salary expectations for new graduates vary depending on the engineering discipline they choose. This can range from about $55,000 to $120,000, according to Professor Palffy. Likewise, the workplaces engineering graduates end up will also vary. Some may work for NASA, some for software companies, some for contractors.
“Engineers are always in demand,” Professor Palffy said. “You will find a job in engineering. Local, regional, and global firms are always hiring engineers.”
Learn more about LFCC’s engineering program and salary expectations at lfcc.edu/engineering.
Local News
Another extraordinary registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the first quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2022 is Registered Nurse, Amber LeDee. Amber works in the Family Birthing Center department and received several strong nominations from her patients. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients, even through challenging times.
One nomination came from a first-time mother. She commented, “I was beyond nervous to give birth to my first child. Amber was so amazing, she helped me through every single thing, every breath I took…” The patient went on to comment, “Amber was there and she never left my side; she made the whole experience so wonderful and I can’t be more thankful.”
Another nomination that Amber received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient shared her recollection of Amber during a very difficult time. She described Amber as “…The best friend, care taker, and support system I didn’t know I needed.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallways in the Family Birthing Center were lined with fellow team members who came to applaud Amber and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
DC metro area will likely see influx of multifamily developments over next decade
Washington, D.C. is among the cities leading the development of new multifamily housing units in metropolitan areas across the United States.
The D.C. metro area – which includes the District, parts of suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia – had nearly 40,000 units under construction at the end of 2021 and 220,000 units in the planning and permitting stages at the start of 2022, behind only Austin and Dallas, Texas, according to data from real estate research firm Yardi Matrix.
Since January 2020, the rate of units under construction in the D.C. metropolitan area has remained above the national average. The growth in construction coincides with rising demand for multifamily housing in the area, with around 22,000 units sold from January 2021 to January 2022, according to Yardi Matrix.
The greater D.C. region also added nearly 125,000 jobs from October 2020 to October 2021, marking a 4.7% growth rate. That figure trails behind the national average of 5.3%, but still indicates recovery from the loss of jobs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while the area ranks high among cities building or planning new developments, the rate of delivery in recent years lags behind other metropolitan areas.
In 2021, a total of 11,922 units came to market in the D.C. metropolitan area, slightly below the area’s five-year average of 12,446 units per year. About half of these units sit within the District, while suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia comprised the other half.
Northern Virginia led rent growth across the metro area as some neighborhoods, such as Ballston and Crystal City, saw nearly 20% increases in rent in 2021. However, D.C. neighborhoods like Penn Quarter, Foggy Bottom, and Capitol Hill remained the most expensive neighborhoods in the region.
The real estate listing website UrbanTurf compiled a database to track new developments in the D.C. metropolitan area, which includes over 600 developments in the District, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia. Around two-thirds of the developments listed in Maryland and Virginia are currently selling or have sold out – while the remainder is still in planning or construction phases.
The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) is leading a charge to bring new developments outside D.C’s borders, with public-private partnerships designed to place apartments, condos, and townhomes on Metro-owned land.
WMATA recently released its Strategic Plan for Joint Development, a 10-year initiative that includes plans for 20 joint development initiatives by 2032, and over 40 developments in the long term. The total number of developments would amount to over 31 million square feet of real estate.
But the onset of new developments – often branded as “luxury-style apartments” – has heightened concerns about gentrification.
Over the past 30 years, the volume of new housing units in the D.C. metro area has shifted from suburban Maryland and Virginia to the District, according to a 2021 report from the Brookings Institute. As a result, the city has experienced some drastic demographic changes since the beginning of the 21st century.
The Black population in D.C. dropped from 60% to less than 50% between 2000 and 2018, according to a research project funded by the National Science Foundation, with certain neighborhoods experiencing the brunt of this shift.
For example, the area near Navy Yard saw a 72% decline in its Black population while the average home value has increased three-fold, according to the report. Meanwhile, the percentage of people with a college degree in this neighborhood increased by 80%, and the white population jumped from 3% to 68%.
Other neighborhoods in D.C. have not experienced these same levels of displacement.
Barry Farms, located just south of Navy Yard, has shown far fewer signs of gentrification from 2000 to 2018, according to the NSF report. And on Kennedy Street – located in Northwest D.C. – rising median household incomes and average home values indicate that gentrification is beginning to take hold.
By Jonathan Tercasio
Capital News Service
Regional News
Motorcycle riders urged to sign up for free course during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth, now through October.
The free motorcycle self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe and controlled environment.
“The beautiful spring weather is calling the motorcycling community to Virginia’s highways and scenic byways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique nuances, making rider safety extremely important. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from our professional motorcycle troopers. They ride in all weather, all year and can help you better understand the intricacies of operating your bike safely.”
The courses will be held all across the state, including Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Manassas, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach, and Wytheville. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.
- April 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.
- April 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Salem Red Sox Stadium
- April 23 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley-Davidson
- May 7 – 9 a.m. – Richmond – Steel Horse Harley-Davidson
- May 14 – 8:30 a.m. – Salem – Lakeside Baptist Church
- May 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church
In addition to the six courses being held in April and May, courses are being held throughout the summer and fall. A comprehensive listing of Ride 2 Save Lives courses can be found by visiting virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
55/27°F
57/28°F