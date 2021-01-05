The easiest way to prepare your taxes

As the tax-filing season approaches, you may wonder whether you should hire someone to assist you with your income tax return. Here’s a look at how professional tax preparers can help.

Why hire a tax professional?

Registered tax preparers specialize in tax laws and are licensed to prepare and file an income tax return on your behalf. In addition to saving you time, they can find deductions that will considerably lower the amount of money you owe on your taxes.

If you have a complicated tax situation or feel overwhelmed by the filing process, a tax preparer can help you gather the necessary documents, provide you with key information, and ensure mistakes and late fees are avoided.

Who should you hire?

While most tax preparers are qualified and trustworthy, it’s important to beware of unscrupulous individuals who are looking to steal your money or personal information. The best way to avoid a tax-related scam is to hire a professional tax lawyer, certified public accountant, or enrolled agent licensed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Keep in mind that all professional tax preparers must have an IRS preparer tax identification number (PTIN). You can also consult the IRS’s online directory of tax preparers to find individuals with specific qualifications to suit your tax situation.

Finally, if you decide to hire a tax preparer, be sure to do so early since the tax-filing season is a busy time of year for these professionals.