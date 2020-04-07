The environmental impact of fast fashion

The inexpensive rapidly produced clothing sold by large retail chains that are often referred to as fast fashion carries a steep environmental cost. Here’s what you should know about it.

Water stress and pollution

The fashion industry uses a lot of water. The water footprint of a single cotton shirt, which is the total amount of water needed for its production, is approximately 650 gallons.

These companies also tend to produce their clothes in countries with more relaxed environmental regulations than Canada or the United States. This means they dump untreated wastewater into rivers people rely on. A full 20 percent of worldwide water pollution is directly caused by textile treatments and dyes.

Ocean pollution

Every time a garment made of a synthetic fiber like polyester, rayon or nylon is washed, it releases nearly 2,000 plastic microfibers. These end up in the ocean, where they enter the food chain and eventually end up on our plates.

Waste accumulation

In 2014, people bought 60 percent more clothes than they did in 2000, and since we recycle only 15 percent of our clothes, most end up in landfills. Many of these are made of synthetic textiles, which will take over 200 years to decompose.

Greenhouse gas emissions

The fashion industry accounts for 10 percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Production, manufacturing, and transport all factor into this. In addition, the synthetic fibers used by many brands are made from fossil fuels.

The fashion industry has a huge environmental impact. You can help mitigate this by privileging local brands and natural fibers and by buying second-hand clothing as much as possible.