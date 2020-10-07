Real Estate
The evolution of Beth Medved Waller’s real estate funded non-profit projects
Since the beginning of Waller’s real estate career, she has made it her intention to use the abundance that being a Realtor affords her to give back to those in need, both locally and globally. Waller started What Matters, her real-estate funded non-profit, in 2018 when she began to bring others into her non-profit initiatives. To date, Beth has focused on donating to programs that mattered to her heart. She has received support from her community to build a school in a remote village in Uganda called the Front Royal Light Up Academy as well as to create Open House, a community meeting and networking center, now sponsored by the Daily Grind and Royal Comfort Shoe Center.
“I’ve always been passionate about giving back to what I care about – sponsoring local blood drives, helping children in Uganda receive education, giving scholarships to local high school students, etc. and am so grateful for all the support I’ve received from people who may or may not be passionate about the same things. Now, in an effort to pay that support forward, I am focusing on creating replicable fundraising programs that help me support what matters to other’s hearts.”
One of these programs is the What Matters Real Estate Partners concept. While Waller has always donated a large portion of her commissions to her own non-profit passions, she decided to commit to donating an additional 5% of her commission to the non-profit of her client’s choice.
“I’ve always recognized that my non-profit work is made possible by my clients and community that have supported my real estate business the last decade and a half. During these trying times, I am more dedicated than ever to continue to support my local and global community both as a Realtor and as a non-profit fundraiser,” Waller said. Waller has inspired other Realtors to follow her lead and is currently working with Anne Fish, a Realtor in Teton County, WY, to also pioneer the 5% client giveback concept in her community, with the hope that others will join them as well.
Like many others, Waller has embraced these COVID times as an opportunity to reevaluate her own life, business and philanthropic efforts while seeking new ways to serve her clients and community with a greater impact aligned with these times. She has hired Mitchell Smith (of Expressed by Mitchell) to enhance her client’s exposure including their online marketing, videos, etc. and continues to work with Brigid Rossensteel (her trusted virtual transaction coordinator) to ensure that she can continue to give her real estate clients the level of individualized attention they deserve. Because Beth spends so much time at the homes of her clients, she realized that rather than sponsoring a non-profit center at her real estate office, it was better to close her Cloud Street office location, work more remotely and provide support to nonprofits in alternative ways. She has also hired Liz Gibbs, a social impact business consultant, to help develop and expand both new real estate programs and non-profit initiatives, including microloan and education sponsorship programs in Uganda.
While Waller’s main focus is currently on her real estate business and the new What Matters Real Estate Partners fundraising program, she continues to be involved with Rotary as President of the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. She’s also currently working with the Warren Coalition and Warren County Middle School to launch the HALO Read program to provide reading materials to the youth in our community and abroad (more at warrencoalition.org/halo-read-sponsorship).
If you or someone you know wants to use your home as a fundraising mechanism for your favorite nonprofit, while benefiting from the expertise of a long-time award-winning Realtor, please be in touch! Waller can be reached at 540.671.6145 or at beth@whatmattersw2.com. Learn more about her What Matters Initiatives and real estate sales and consulting at www.whatmattersw2.com. Beth Medved Waller is licensed in Virginia and is Associate Broker at Keller Williams Solutions.
Is buying a home near a cemetery a grave mistake?
If the home you want to buy is near a graveyard, you may be wondering whether to reconsider. Here are some things you should think about before making an offer.
The pros
Living by a cemetery has a number of advantages, most notably that you’re guaranteed to have quiet neighbors. In addition, cemeteries tend to be well-maintained green spaces with trees and flowers. They can offer a manicured, park-like setting right outside your door. Plus, some research suggests that properties near graveyards may be more affordable than comparable homes elsewhere.
The cons
Another downside of living near a graveyard is the potential risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. In the average cemetery, approximately 1,200 gallons of formaldehyde-based embalming fluid is used per acre. Studies indicate that as bodies decompose, this fluid can leach into the earth and pollute groundwater over time.
Lastly, research indicates that homes near cemeteries tend to take longer to sell. The increased period on the market may be due to a somewhat reduced pool of buyers.
To buy or not to buy?
In sum, there are both pros and cons of living near a cemetery. Before you make a final decision for or against purchasing the property, it’s a good idea to find out more specifics. Look into how frequently the graveyard is visited, how it’s maintained, how many funerals are typically held there, and how many plots remain. This information will give you a better idea of whether the home is right for you.
Warren County Market Report – August 2020
Seller’s Market continues. Prices remain higher than we have seen in a long time. This month there are not as many new listings, but the number of homes that have CLOSED this month is more than double than last year. With the excitement is a feeling of… oh boy, I hope we steady out soon. Prices can not continue to go up at this pace without serious consequences at a later date (in my opinion).
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for August 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -11.%.
- New Pending UP 26.4%.
- Closed sales are UP 58.9%
- Average Median Sold $265,000
- Average Days on Market 40
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: August 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated September 2020
4 common home pricing adages to ignore
It can be difficult to price your home. While you’re likely to get a lot of well-meaning advice, here are four commonly shared pricing adages you should ignore.
1. A better offer will always come along
When looking at an offer from a potential buyer, it’s normal to wonder if someone else would be willing to pay more for the house. While it’s possible, it’s not a certainty. In contrast, the offer you’re looking at is real. Unless it’s unfair, it’s better to accept it than to hold out for a higher bid that may never come.
2. A quick offer means the price is too low
3. You should give yourself room to negotiate
Pricing your home above market value so you have room to negotiate may seem like a good idea. However, most buyers won’t entertain making an offer on a property that’s clearly overpriced. You may ultimately have to drop the amount more than once, which is likely to harm your position for negotiating.
4. You can roll the renovation costs into the price
Sellers sometimes think that renovating a home before putting it on the market will pay for itself. The truth is, flashy kitchen and bathroom remodel will likely have a limited return on investment and the amount isn’t always easy to recoup in the price of the home.
Selling a house is a difficult process. Make it easier by not following bad advice.
5 problems an attic inspection might reveal
When it comes to getting a home inspection, the attic isn’t usually a top priority. However, it’s important to get it checked before making an offer. Here are five major attic issues an inspection might reveal.
1. Structural damage. A roof inspection won’t show structural defects in the rafters or trusses. However, cracks in the supports could signal serious issues down the road.
2. Fire damage. An inspection of the rafters might indicate that there was a fire in the past. Scorched, sooty wood is a clear sign, and rafters that have been painted over can also signal that there’s something wrong.
3. Water damage. Water stains on supports or rafters might indicate there’s a leak in the roof. If left alone, this can cause parts of the structure to rot. Extensive repairs may be needed to fix the problem.
4. Poor insulation. Attic insulation is a key component in making a home energy efficient. Ask your inspector to determine if the insulation is properly installed and in good shape.
5. Pests. Animal droppings are a clear sign that the attic is home to critters such as possums or squirrels. Pests can gnaw insulation and wires, thereby causing significant damage.
Remember, not every attic is easy to access. Some sellers may be reluctant to let the inspector check it, but it’s important to get it looked at nonetheless.
6 things to fix before selling your home
If you’re thinking about putting your house on the market, make sure to fix these six things first. This way you’ll avoid possibly undoing a sale following a home inspection.
1. Foundation issues. Problems with the foundation can undermine a potential sale. Look for cracks in the walls or ceiling as they can indicate that the foundation has shifted. Get problems repaired as soon as possible.
2. Water damage. Any sign of water damage, no matter how benign the cause, is likely to alarm potential buyers. Make sure all stains are removed or painted over once the issue has been resolved.
3. Wiring problems. Home inspectors can easily spot electrical work that isn’t up to code, so you’ll want to make sure everything is in order. Otherwise, you may be asked to pay for repairs.
4. An old roof. If your roof is nearing the end of its lifespan, consider replacing it. Many potential buyers will look elsewhere if the roof needs to be updated.
5. Inefficient heating and cooling. If you have an older heating and cooling system, particularly one that has an oil tank, consider updating it. Many buyers prefer to bid on homes with an energy-efficient system.
6. Plumbing issues. Since even minor plumbing concerns can become big problems, many buyers are unwilling to deal with homes that have them. Get your plumbing inspected — it might save you a lot of trouble.
Bad home inspection surprises can ruin a sale, so be sure to make all essential repairs beforehand.
Warren County Market Report – July 2020
Seller’s Market – Moving faster than ever!
You don’t want to miss this month’s market reports. Take the time to review. The market is very strong for listing your home. Houses are selling for top dollar, with multiple offers in the first few days of listing. The market can feel frustrating to qualified buyers because inventory is low compared to the number of buyers who are hunting the market right now. If you have thought about listing, NOW is the time. Be ready to move, the market is fast. How long will it last?
Recommendation to buyers, find yourself an aggressive agent who is available to show and write offers same day if you find the right home. Have your financing in order and a pre-approval letter ready to present with your offer.
Recommendation to sellers, be READY. You will have showings right away. Become educated on loan products so you can pick the right one for your sale if given the options. Don’t hesitate to do your homework and make sure your buyers have solid financing. Lenders are often willing to speak with the seller side to confirm basic questions about their loan and qualifications of the buyer.
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 19.6%.
- New Pending UP 55.7%.
- Closed sales are UP 33.8%
- Average Median Sold $275,000
- Average Days on Market 44
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: July 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated August 2020
