The Evolution of Thanksgiving: From Colonial Tradition to Federal Holiday

Celebrating Survival and Prosperity in 1621.

In the aftermath of the challenging times of 1620, the Pilgrims emerged from the shadows of adversity, heralding a brighter chapter in their New World journey. The harvest festival of 1621 wasn’t merely a feast—it was a symbol of perseverance, unity, and gratitude. Today, as we gather around bountiful tables, it’s essential to reflect on the roots of the Thanksgiving tradition and its enduring message.

A Harvest Worth Celebrating

The Pilgrims, who had endured numerous hardships in their pursuit of a better life, had finally experienced a successful harvest season. Edward Winslow, a prominent figure of the Plymouth Colony, penned an evocative account of this celebration to friends across the Atlantic. Through his words, we can paint a vivid picture of joy and camaraderie.

Winslow wrote, “Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that so we might after a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors.” These men, displaying a blend of skill and luck, returned with an impressive bounty of fowl—enough to sustain the colony for almost a week.

However, the feast wasn’t just about the Pilgrims. It was an emblem of unity and friendship. Many Native Americans, led by their esteemed leader, King Massasoit, joined the festivities. Winslow fondly recounted, “many of the Indians coming amongst us, and among them rest their greatest King Massasoit, with some ninety men.” These guests not only participated in the merriment but also generously contributed to it. They hunted and brought back five deer, gifts for the colony’s leaders.

Bridging Two Worlds

This 1621 festival was more than a mere celebration of a successful harvest. It was an affirmation of the friendship and mutual respect between the Pilgrims and their Native American neighbors. They shared food, tales, skills, and laughter, bringing together two vastly different worlds in a harmonious gathering.

Winslow’s letter serves as a touching testament to this. He remarked, “And although it is not always so plentiful as it was this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.” Such words underscore the deep sense of gratitude the Pilgrims felt, not just for the food but for the community they had found.

A Timeless Message of Gratitude and Unity

The legacy of the first Thanksgiving is not just in the feast but in its spirit. As we reminisce about the Pilgrims’ gratitude for their bountiful harvest and the hand of friendship extended by the Native Americans, it’s a timely reminder. In the midst of our modern luxuries, we should cherish the blessings we have and the friendships that enrich our lives.

In the words of Edward Winslow, it’s about wishing others to partake in our joy and plenty, recognizing that true abundance lies not just in material wealth but in shared moments and unity.