The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A fright in the forest

Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, a family was searching for the perfect tree to put in their home for the holidays. Anita led the way through the evergreens pulling an empty sled with the family dog beside her. Behind them, Kathryn carried a saw while their six-year-old twins, Matthew and Nathan, frolicked through the snow.

When they arrived at the spot reserved for cutting down Christmas trees, the family took a quick look around. Some trees were too short, but others were too tall. Some were too narrow, while others were too wide.

Then, from slightly up ahead Nathan called out, “Come look! This one is PERFECT!”

As they gathered around the lush fir, the whole family immediately agreed: this was their Christmas tree! Kathryn was just about to start sawing when Matthew tugged on Anita’s coat. The boy had noticed a set of large footprints in the snow.

Oh my, Anita though. Those look like they were made by a yeti! She tried to remain calm, but suddenly a wolf howled in the distance. Matthew whimpered and clung to his mother’s leg.

What’s going on? Anita wondered. The only animals that live in this forest are harmless creatures like rabbits, squirrels, and deer.

Anita knew there must be a logical explanation.

“Children, stay here with Mama Kathryn,” she said. “Bell and I will go take a look.” She tugged on the dog’s leash and waved as she left.

“Be careful,” the boys cried out, hugging each other tight.

The howling of the wolf continued as Anita and Bell followed the footprints, but it started to sound like a melody. Soon, the smell of smoke filled the air. That’s strange, Anita thought.

Just then, she stepped into a clearing and spotted a man sitting near a campfire. It was Julian, the local inventor. He was wearing an odd pair of snowshoes and playing a strange-looking instrument.

“Julian!” Anita exclaimed. “You gave my family quite a scare. For a moment, I thought a yeti and a pack of wolves were having a party in the woods.”

The inventor laughed and scratched Bell behind her ears. “Sorry about that. I was just testing my new, ultra-light snowshoes inspired by the abominable snowman. I also made this special harmonica that mimics a howling wolf.”

“Well, it certainly works,” Anita replied. “I’d better go let my family know they’re safe. See you later!”

When Anita rejoined her family and told them about her discovery, they all laughed. As Kathryn got to work sawing down their tree, it started to snow. By the time the tree was secured to the sled, so much snow had fallen that they couldn’t see the trail back.

Anita and Kathryn looked at each other. Neither of them knew which way to go, but they didn’t want the boys to think they were lost and get scared. Just then, a bright red bird landed nearby. It was Octave, the magical cardinal of Mount Christmas. With a tilt of his head, the cardinal began to hop around in the snow. When Kathryn took a closer look, she saw that Octave had drawn an arrow.

“It’s time to go home,” the bird said and winked.

“Thank you, Octave,” she replied.

The family set off in the direction of the arrow, and soon they were home safe and sound. After such an eventful day, everyone was ready to relax by the fire and decorate their beautiful tree.

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague