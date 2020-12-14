Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A pursuit through the park
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, the annual snowman contest was underway. This friendly competition in the park was a highly anticipated event that the town’s residents had enjoyed for generations.
That day in December, the Morrow family was hard at work on their creation as snowflakes fell softly around them. Jeremy, a loving single father, and his kids, a teenager named Samuel and a young girl named Alice, wanted their snowman to be unique.
As the family put the finishing touches on their snow king, Alice noticed that the large carrot they wanted to use for its nose was missing. Looking around, she spotted a squirrel running away with the vegetable in its mouth.
“Come back here, you silly squirrel,” the little girl shouted. “That’s OUR carrot!”
Of course, the squirrel didn’t listen and continued to flee with its prize. Without a second thought, Alice took off after the creature. She wasn’t going to let a thief ruin her chance to win the contest.
“Alice,” cried Jeremy. “It’s too late, just let it go.”
Focused on her mission, the girl ignored her father and kept running. Jeremy quickly set off in pursuit, leaving Samuel in charge of watching their things.
Alice was surprisingly fast for a seven-year-old. She sprinted across the soccer field, clambered up the sledding hill, and raced past the playground. Finally, she caught up to the squirrel who’d scurried into the hole of a tree trunk.
Alice knelt by the tree and looked in the hole. Inside, she could see the frightened animal clutching the carrot. Behind the creature were two baby squirrels looking very scared. At that moment, Alice heard a familiar whistling sound beside her. It was Octave, the wise and magical cardinal who watched over Mount Christmas.
“Octave, this squirrel stole our carrot,” Alice complained. “We need it to win the snowman contest.”
“I see,” Octave said. “I’m sure the squirrel didn’t mean to upset you. He only wanted to feed his family.”
“Just like when Dad goes to the grocery store,” Alice realized. “Except squirrels don’t have any money to buy food.”
“Look in your heart,” Octave said, as he flew away. “You’ll figure out what to do.”
Alice glanced back at the squirrel who looked apologetic as he handed her the carrot. The girl accepted the vegetable, but she promptly broke it in half. Alice handed one of the pieces to the squirrel family and smiled as the creatures cheerfully squeaked.
By then, Jeremy arrived out of breath and Alice ran to him. She was so happy about her good deed that she jumped into his arms and they both went tumbling into a snowbank.
“Come on, Dad! Let’s go find Samuel and finish our masterpiece,” she exclaimed.
In the end, the Morrow family’s snowman won first prize for creativity. To celebrate their success, the trio headed to the Joyous Delights restaurant where they ordered three big slices of carrot cake.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
7 perfect plants for the holidays
Whether you want to add greenery to your home this winter or offer a potted perennial as a hostess gift, here are seven plants that are perfect for the holiday season.
1. Poinsettia. With its red and green leaves, this plant is a Christmas classic.
2. Christmas kalanchoe. The flower clusters on this plant come in a variety of colors and last for months.
3. Amaryllis. The large, beautiful blooms on this tropical species are most common in red and white.
4. Christmas cactus. The vibrant, bell-shaped flowers on this sprawling succulent are sure to catch the eye.
5. Persian cyclamen. The wispy blooms that sit atop long, thin stems are reminiscent of butterflies.
6. Orchid. This delicate, ornamental plant adds a touch of elegance to any space.
7. Christmas chili plant. While too spicy for most, these edible hot peppers resemble colorful holiday lights.
To find these plants and more, visit a local garden center or flower shop
The actual reason for Christmas stockings
Some people may claim that the tradition of hanging stockings comes from old Norse or European legends involving Father Christmas and reindeer.
There might be something to that, however irrelevant it is to parents today. Because the actual reason parents have Christmas stockings is sleep. A Christmas stocking, done well, is worth at least an hour of sleep on Christmas morning.
The kids can wake up at the crack of dawn if they please, and they can unload their stockings on their bed, eat the candy, play with the simple toys, and generally distract themselves for an hour before mom and dad have to haul themselves out of bed.
Some people put up fancy, decorative stockings, especially if they have a fireplace. This is totally understandable, especially if the stockings are lovely heirlooms.
But once again, this does miss some of the point.
Christmas stockings (and the search for them) make up one of the parent’s prime tools for luring kids away from their presents and bestowing still another hour of calm in the home. On Christmas Eve, make the kids go on a hunt for the largest sock they can find. This takes up at least an hour that would otherwise be used for begging for presents. Then the kids can label their socks and leave them outside their doors or dangle them unattractively on the fireplace. In the morning, they awake to find some weary soul has filled the socks with treats. Tip for the weary soul in question:
Don’t forget to fill the toe with the sock with an apple or orange. It takes up a lot of space.
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A suave sir at the station
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, two young strangers were waiting for relatives to arrive at the train station. They sat on separate benches, each absorbed in their own book. Naoko was reading the autobiography of Jaëlle, a famous pop singer, and Eduardo was studying the French play Cyrano de Bergerac.
Suddenly, a voice rang out from the speakers overhead. “Your attention, please. Due to a snowstorm, the number 9 train from Holly-on-the-Lake will be delayed.”
Both Naoko and Eduardo sighed and glanced at the station clock. Their eyes met for a brief moment, but they quickly looked back at their books.
If I weren’t so shy, I’d go talk to her, Eduardo thought. It’d be nice to wait together.
I’m starting to get tired of reading, and this young man seems interesting, Naoko thought.
After a few minutes, Eduardo worked up the courage to approach the young woman.
“Hello,” he said, fumbling for words. “Uh… are you waiting for someone?”
“Of course,” Naoko replied with a half-smile. “There’s nothing else to do here.”
“You’re right,” Eduardo said with a weak chuckle. The young man turned on his heels and headed straight to the bathroom.
His cheeks were hot and flushed, and his heart was pounding. He needed to splash some water on his face. Eduardo turned on the faucet, but in his haste, he opened the tap too far. Water came gushing out and splashed all over his shirt and pants.
“I’m such a klutz,” he exclaimed. “Now she’ll laugh at me for sure.”
Suddenly, Octave the cardinal appeared. This magical creature was known for keeping a watchful eye on the people of Mount Christmas. He looked at Eduardo and offered his advice.
“The key to speaking with a pretty lady is chivalry,” the bird said.
“Chivalry?” Eduardo looked skeptical. “Isn’t that a little medieval?”
“Perhaps,” Octave replied, “but courtesy is always appreciated, even today. It shows that you’re polite and respectful.”
Eduardo considered the idea while he held the edge of his soaked shirt under the hand dryer. When he returned to the platform where Naoko sat, he decided to take the bird’s advice.
“Please excuse my graceless introduction earlier,” he said. “Your radiant smile caused my heart to race, and I behaved foolishly. Would you allow me to buy you a coffee or hot chocolate to make amends?”
Amused by this old-fashioned tone, Naoko chuckled and accepted his offer with a smile. When he returned with their beverages, Eduardo noticed that Naoko was shivering so he promptly draped his jacket over her shoulders.
As they sipped their warm drinks, Naoko and Eduardo talked about books, their families and their plans for the holidays. Three hours later, the voice from the overhead speakers announced the arrival of the number 9 train.
“What, already?” the pair exclaimed. Neither of them had noticed the time pass.
“Eduardo,” Naoko said coyly. “It was kind of you to buy me a drink and keep me company, but can I please ask for one more thing?”
“Yes, of course,” he replied. “What?”
“Your phone number,” she said with a smile.
Perched atop the station clock, Octave looked down at the happy couple. “No, chivalry certainly isn’t dead,” he said. The magical bird fluttered his wings and flew off into the distance.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
How to loosen up at a holiday party (without alcohol)
If you tend to be uncomfortable in group settings, the prospect of attending a holiday party might not put you in a festive mood. While some people recommend having a drink upon arrival to calm your nerves, there are plenty of alcohol-free ways to feel more at ease.
Give compliments
To break the ice, offer your host a sincere compliment about their choice of music, decor, or food. If you want to spark a conversation with guests, start by commenting on their outfit or hairstyle. In other words, rather than worry about trying to make yourself sound interesting, take an interest in others.
Offer to help out
Just join in
The night is sure to drag on if you keep to yourself. Look for a group of people having a lively conversation and approach with a smile. Show interest in what others have to say and wait for a natural break in the discussion to offer a comment or ask a question. Guests are expected to mingle at a party, so you shouldn’t feel like you’re intruding.
Finally, try to arrive at the start of the event. You might find it less intimidating to approach people and make connections before the party is in full swing.
Nutcrackers highlight Christmas traditions
Simple Christmas treats of oranges and nuts thrilled children throughout history, and the remnants of those traditions are still with us in decorative Nutcrackers.
Nutcracker historians say Aristotle possessed one around 330 B.C., but the wooden standing-man versions were first seen in the Erzgebirge area of Germany during the 1700s. They were known as “nut-biters.” Two moving arms on the back of the head allowed the lower jaw to push the nut against the upper jaw freeing the fruit inside.
According to German lore, nutcrackers were given as presents to bring good luck to a family and act as protectors throughout the year.
In 1872, Wilhelm Fuchtner, known as the “father of the nutcracker,” initiated the first mass production of nutcrackers using a lathe.
Nutcrackers were often dressed as soldiers and kings. Villagers were delighted to have these authoritative figures cracking the nuts that often acted as a dessert in Europe. Imagine cracking your filberts with Napoleon!
Modern nutcrackers take on many shapes including birds, dogs, crocodiles, squirrels, and monks.
Traditional nutcrackers are often dressed in shades of red but dark green and blue are also employed. While wood is still the most popular medium, versions have been produced in porcelain, silver, ivory, bone, and brass.
Nutcrackers became popular at Christmas during the Victorian era when children began to receive smaller versions of nutcrackers in their Christmas stockings.
Today, their popularity has been enhanced by the traditional performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” ballet during the Christmas season.
While nutcrackers can still crack nuts, most are decorative pieces brought out as the tree goes up and the wreath goes on the door.
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A fright in the forest
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, a family was searching for the perfect tree to put in their home for the holidays. Anita led the way through the evergreens pulling an empty sled with the family dog beside her. Behind them, Kathryn carried a saw while their six-year-old twins, Matthew and Nathan, frolicked through the snow.
When they arrived at the spot reserved for cutting down Christmas trees, the family took a quick look around. Some trees were too short, but others were too tall. Some were too narrow, while others were too wide.
Then, from slightly up ahead Nathan called out, “Come look! This one is PERFECT!”
As they gathered around the lush fir, the whole family immediately agreed: this was their Christmas tree! Kathryn was just about to start sawing when Matthew tugged on Anita’s coat. The boy had noticed a set of large footprints in the snow.
Oh my, Anita though. Those look like they were made by a yeti! She tried to remain calm, but suddenly a wolf howled in the distance. Matthew whimpered and clung to his mother’s leg.
What’s going on? Anita wondered. The only animals that live in this forest are harmless creatures like rabbits, squirrels, and deer.
Anita knew there must be a logical explanation.
“Children, stay here with Mama Kathryn,” she said. “Bell and I will go take a look.” She tugged on the dog’s leash and waved as she left.
“Be careful,” the boys cried out, hugging each other tight.
The howling of the wolf continued as Anita and Bell followed the footprints, but it started to sound like a melody. Soon, the smell of smoke filled the air. That’s strange, Anita thought.
Just then, she stepped into a clearing and spotted a man sitting near a campfire. It was Julian, the local inventor. He was wearing an odd pair of snowshoes and playing a strange-looking instrument.
“Julian!” Anita exclaimed. “You gave my family quite a scare. For a moment, I thought a yeti and a pack of wolves were having a party in the woods.”
The inventor laughed and scratched Bell behind her ears. “Sorry about that. I was just testing my new, ultra-light snowshoes inspired by the abominable snowman. I also made this special harmonica that mimics a howling wolf.”
“Well, it certainly works,” Anita replied. “I’d better go let my family know they’re safe. See you later!”
When Anita rejoined her family and told them about her discovery, they all laughed. As Kathryn got to work sawing down their tree, it started to snow. By the time the tree was secured to the sled, so much snow had fallen that they couldn’t see the trail back.
Anita and Kathryn looked at each other. Neither of them knew which way to go, but they didn’t want the boys to think they were lost and get scared. Just then, a bright red bird landed nearby. It was Octave, the magical cardinal of Mount Christmas. With a tilt of his head, the cardinal began to hop around in the snow. When Kathryn took a closer look, she saw that Octave had drawn an arrow.
“It’s time to go home,” the bird said and winked.
“Thank you, Octave,” she replied.
The family set off in the direction of the arrow, and soon they were home safe and sound. After such an eventful day, everyone was ready to relax by the fire and decorate their beautiful tree.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
