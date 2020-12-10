The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A scare at the skating rink

It’s with joy and pride that we present The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas, a new series of original stories. To illustrate these tales, we’ve called upon the talents of Jade Carpin, a versatile artist known for her enchanting illustrations.

We hope you’ll enjoy these stories!

Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a talented team of figure skaters. The boys and girls of various ages worked hard at every practice, and they always encouraged each other to do their best. This is what made them a successful team and the pride of the town.

Every year, the troupe would put on a Christmas show at the local outdoor rink. The soloists would spin, the pairs would pirouette and the group would perform lively choreographed acts in front of a cheering crowd. But one day, during the final rehearsal, things didn’t go according to plan.

While skaters glided across the ice, reviewing their closing number, shouts rose from the stands. Confused, Coach Daniel, who was a retired Olympic champion, signaled for someone to stop the music. As his students skidded to a halt, Daniel heard the warnings of onlooking parents.

“Get out of the way,” shouted one.

“It’s the Zamboni,” cried another. “Quick, run!”

Daniel spun on his heels and immediately spotted the source of the commotion. The machine used to smooth the ice was headed right for the rink — without a driver! Natalie, who should have been behind the wheel, was frantically chasing the rogue Zamboni.

“Everyone, head for the stands, now!” Daniel shouted, but it was too late. The vehicle had already reached the ice. The young skaters screamed and fled in every direction.

Springing into action, the coach guided everyone to safety as the vehicle spun and made figure eights in the middle of the rink.

How am I going to stop this thing? Daniel didn’t know what he was going to do.

As he and Natalie tried to come up with a plan, the Zamboni suddenly stopped. Stunned and relieved, Daniel noticed a bright red cardinal sitting on the vehicle’s control panel. It was Octave, the magical bird that watched over the residents of Mount Christmas.

The cardinal took to the air and landed on the shoulder of young Jacob, whose brother was on the team.

“We all make mistakes,” Octave whispered in Jacob’s ear. “But it’s best to admit them right away. I’m sure everyone will understand that it was an accident.”

Jacob nodded sheepishly and, as the team gathered at the edge of the rink, he spoke up.

“It’s my fault,” Jacob admitted, his voice trembling. “I just wanted to look at the Zamboni, but I spilled hot chocolate all over the buttons. I should have told a grown-up.”

“If you had said something sooner, this incident might have been avoided,” Natalie said. “But it was an accident that could have happened to anyone, including me. Now I know that the control panel needs a protective cover.”

“It’s a good thing Octave was here to save the day,” Natalie continued. “For a second, I thought the Zamboni had come to life!”

At that, a few people giggled. With the danger gone and no one hurt, soon everyone was laughing. Natalie returned the Zamboni to the storage shed, and the rehearsal resumed under Octave’s watchful eye. One thing was certain: the Christmas performance would be unforgettable this year.

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague