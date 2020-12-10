Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A scare at the skating rink
It’s with joy and pride that we present The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas, a new series of original stories. To illustrate these tales, we’ve called upon the talents of Jade Carpin, a versatile artist known for her enchanting illustrations.
We hope you’ll enjoy these stories!
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a talented team of figure skaters. The boys and girls of various ages worked hard at every practice, and they always encouraged each other to do their best. This is what made them a successful team and the pride of the town.
Every year, the troupe would put on a Christmas show at the local outdoor rink. The soloists would spin, the pairs would pirouette and the group would perform lively choreographed acts in front of a cheering crowd. But one day, during the final rehearsal, things didn’t go according to plan.
While skaters glided across the ice, reviewing their closing number, shouts rose from the stands. Confused, Coach Daniel, who was a retired Olympic champion, signaled for someone to stop the music. As his students skidded to a halt, Daniel heard the warnings of onlooking parents.
“Get out of the way,” shouted one.
“It’s the Zamboni,” cried another. “Quick, run!”
Daniel spun on his heels and immediately spotted the source of the commotion. The machine used to smooth the ice was headed right for the rink — without a driver! Natalie, who should have been behind the wheel, was frantically chasing the rogue Zamboni.
“Everyone, head for the stands, now!” Daniel shouted, but it was too late. The vehicle had already reached the ice. The young skaters screamed and fled in every direction.
Springing into action, the coach guided everyone to safety as the vehicle spun and made figure eights in the middle of the rink.
How am I going to stop this thing? Daniel didn’t know what he was going to do.
As he and Natalie tried to come up with a plan, the Zamboni suddenly stopped. Stunned and relieved, Daniel noticed a bright red cardinal sitting on the vehicle’s control panel. It was Octave, the magical bird that watched over the residents of Mount Christmas.
The cardinal took to the air and landed on the shoulder of young Jacob, whose brother was on the team.
“We all make mistakes,” Octave whispered in Jacob’s ear. “But it’s best to admit them right away. I’m sure everyone will understand that it was an accident.”
Jacob nodded sheepishly and, as the team gathered at the edge of the rink, he spoke up.
“It’s my fault,” Jacob admitted, his voice trembling. “I just wanted to look at the Zamboni, but I spilled hot chocolate all over the buttons. I should have told a grown-up.”
“If you had said something sooner, this incident might have been avoided,” Natalie said. “But it was an accident that could have happened to anyone, including me. Now I know that the control panel needs a protective cover.”
“It’s a good thing Octave was here to save the day,” Natalie continued. “For a second, I thought the Zamboni had come to life!”
At that, a few people giggled. With the danger gone and no one hurt, soon everyone was laughing. Natalie returned the Zamboni to the storage shed, and the rehearsal resumed under Octave’s watchful eye. One thing was certain: the Christmas performance would be unforgettable this year.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
How retirement homes celebrate the holidays
In retirement communities, every occasion is a good one to celebrate, but the winter holidays hold a special place in our hearts. That’s why we make every effort to help our residents enjoy the season. Here are a few ways we bring the magic of Christmas to the halls of our retirement homes.
Dazzling decorations
To start, we create a festive atmosphere throughout the building. Wreaths, twinkling lights, figurines, stockings, and more adorn the common areas. Residents who want to get into the holiday spirit are welcome to help decorate the tree.
Delicious food
Lively music
In December, we invite a variety of local singers, musicians, and choirs to fill our halls and hearts with classic holiday tunes. Residents are invited to clap to the beat, sing along and show off their moves on the dance floor.
Fun activities
Our entertainment organizers are committed to adding joy and laughter to our residents’ lives. From holiday-themed crafts and games to Christmas markets and movie nights, there’s sure to be something for everyone.
During the holidays and throughout the year, we strive to offer our residents countless opportunities to socialize, have a good time, and create wonderful memories. Merry Christmas and happy 2021 to all!
Accessories to elevate your holiday look
Is your holiday outfit missing a certain something? The right accessories can make all the difference. Here are a few that can help elevate your look.
WOMEN
• Wide belts. For an hourglass silhouette that emphasizes your curves, cinch a flowy dress or oversized blouse with a thick belt.
• Square-toe shoes. Pointed stilettos and flats are giving way to footwear with bold, retro shapes. Opt for delicate heeled sandals and subtle nail polish.
• Oversized jewelry. Add intrigue to a minimalist outfit with a gold chain link necklace, a bold metallic bracelet, or large statement earrings.
• Padded headbands. Embrace the holiday spirit with pieces that have sequin or pearl embellishments. To add texture to a plain hairstyle, consider a braided or knotted headband.
MEN
• Gloves. Forgo the worn-out pair you regularly wear in exchange for quality suede or leather gloves that will elevate your winter look and keep your hands warm.
• Shoulder bags. A leather satchel is a stylish and practical accessory whether you use it on your commute to the office or to tuck away a gift for your host at a holiday gathering.
• Chunky boots. Show off your rebellious side by pairing a suit with rugged footwear.
• Showy ties. Turn this classic bit of attire into an eye-catching statement piece by choosing a tie with a glossy fabric or bold pattern.
For these accessories and more, visit the stores in your area.
How to create a Christmas village
A miniature Christmas village is the perfect decorative piece to add to your home for the holidays. Here are a few tips to help you create an enchanting display your whole family will love.
The components
Take some time to reflect on the elements that will make up your village before you go out and buy anything. For example, you’ll want to opt for figurines and buildings from the same brand to ensure everything in your village is proportional. Be sure to include:
• Moving parts. Animated features such as a skating rink, cable car, train, windmill, or merry-go-round will bring your village to life and draw the eye to various sections.
• Infrastructure. Streets, bridges, and walls will provide structure to your village and help you organize the buildings logically.
• Accessories. Benches, fire hydrants, street lamps, trees, flag poles, birds, and other details are essential to creating a realistic display.
The assembly
First, you need to choose a spot for your village such as under the Christmas tree or on a fireplace mantel. The location should give you enough room to create depth and varying heights in your display. If certain features need to be plugged in, make sure there’s an electrical outlet nearby.
To maximize your village’s wow factor, test out several configurations (with the lighting turned on) and choose the option that best showcases each element. Use risers, boxes, or books to elevate sections of the village as needed. Once you’ve settled on the layout, add the streets, artificial snow, and accessories. If there are wires, make sure they’re hidden.
Finally, place the figurines near street lamps or illuminated buildings, so they’re visible in the evening too. If some areas of the village are in shadow, add a miniature spotlight or a tiny strand of string lights.
If you keep these tips in mind, your Christmas village is sure to become a holiday essential.
3 weeks before Christmas: Preparations continue
Time flies, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Before you curl up in front of the fireplace or put on a holiday movie, there are a few important tasks you should see to.
• Choose holiday party outfits for the whole family, and make a quick run to the store if needed
• Confirm how many guests are coming, and create a seating arrangement to accommodate everyone
• Buy non-perishable food for the party such as chips, nuts, and canned goods, and stock up on alcohol for the adults and drinks for the kids
• Pick up any gifts that still need to be purchased
• Wrap your presents or, to save yourself some time and support a good cause, have an organization take care of your gift wrapping as part of a fundraiser
Interesting Things to Know
A generous way to wrap up your holiday shopping
The holidays are an ideal time to be generous in supporting local charitable organizations. Fortunately, gift-wrapping fundraisers present an easy way to contribute to the causes in your community. Simply look for kiosks set up by charities in your local stores and malls. For a small fee or suggested donation, a volunteer will expertly wrap your presents. Here are a few good reasons to support them:
• Your money will go to a good cause, and you’ll benefit from a useful service — it’s a win-win situation.
• You won’t need to purchase and store your own wrapping paper, gifts bags, ribbons, and bows.
• You’ll enjoy greater personal satisfaction knowing you contributed to the well-being of your fellow citizens.
• You won’t have to worry about finding a place to hide unwrapped gifts from your kids and spouse.
• You’ll be able to check an important task off your holiday to-do list so you can focus on preparing for the festivities and spending time with your family.
To further support your community this season, purchase your gifts from independent businesses and artisans in your region.
A green Christmas: eco-friendly decorating
Holiday decorations can help make Christmas feel like a magical time of the year. Here are a few ways you can make them more eco-friendly.
Invest in eco-friendly lighting
Brighten up the exterior of your home with LED lights and use a timer, so they don’t stay on all night. Alternatively, you can opt for solar-powered lighting. If you want to set the mood with candles, choose natural soy-based products.
Buy locally made items
Make your own decorations
Use natural materials like fallen branches, pine cones, and dried leaves to make your own seasonal decor. If you want to get the kids involved in holiday crafts, sort through your recycling bin for useful supplies like toilet paper rolls, cardboard boxes, and egg cartons.
Finally, be sure to buy your Christmas tree from a local farm that doesn’t use herbicides or pesticides. For an unconventional alternative, build your own by stacking books or using other common household items.
