The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A squabble at story time

Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a charming library. The holidays were just around the corner, and several children had gathered there for a morning of Christmas-themed activities followed by storytime.

A local actor named Sean read that day’s tale. It was a story about a gingerbread woman named Nutmeg who was tired of her job as a maintenance worker. Instead, she dreamed of becoming a sentry-like Licorice People so that she could protect Treat Town.

When Sean finished reading the story, he asked the children which Christmas treat they liked the most. This prompted a heated debate about chocolates, cakes, tarts, and cookies. Eventually, the conversation turned to candy canes.

“I love peppermint candy canes,” said five-year-old Madeline.

“No, no, no,” exclaimed several children in unison.

“Cherry candy canes are so much better,” declared one boy, and several kids nodded in agreement.

“But the peppermint ones are delicious too,” Madeline asserted.

“I guess,” replied one child.

“I don’t like them,” said another.

“Eating a peppermint candy cane is like eating toothpaste,” added one girl in disgust.

To put an end to the bickering, Sean changed the topic of conversation and soon it was time to say goodbye. As the children wandered around the library awaiting their parents, Sean saw Madeline disappear among the stacks with tears streaming down her cheeks. Concerned, the actor rolled his wheelchair toward the bookshelves and found the little girl sitting between two rows.

Sean tried to comfort her, but Madeline refused to tell him what was wrong. Not knowing what else to do, Sean decided to go see if the girl’s parents had arrived. No sooner had he left than a red bird landed next to Madeline. It was Octave, the friendly magical cardinal who watched over Mount Christmas.

“Octave, I made a big mistake,” Madeline said between sniffles. “When Mom and I went shopping, I chose peppermint candy canes to leave out for Santa Claus. I think they’re delicious, but I was wrong. Nobody else likes them… I should have picked cherry.”

“Don’t worry my dear,” the bird replied. “There’s no need to cry. Everyone has different tastes. Besides, if nobody liked peppermint candy canes, they wouldn’t sell them at the store.”

“I guess that’s true,” the child admitted, wiping tears from her eyes. “Do you think Santa likes the peppermint ones?”

“Maybe,” Octave replied. “Everyone knows how much he enjoys sweets. Besides, I think he’ll be happy that you were nice enough to leave him a snack, no matter what it is.”

“You’re right. Thanks, Octave!”

By the time Sean returned with Madeline’s mother, the girl was smiling. She thanked the actor for the story and headed home. As Sean watched the little girl leave, he shook his head. Children could be so confusing!

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague