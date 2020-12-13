Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A suave sir at the station
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, two young strangers were waiting for relatives to arrive at the train station. They sat on separate benches, each absorbed in their own book. Naoko was reading the autobiography of Jaëlle, a famous pop singer, and Eduardo was studying the French play Cyrano de Bergerac.
Suddenly, a voice rang out from the speakers overhead. “Your attention, please. Due to a snowstorm, the number 9 train from Holly-on-the-Lake will be delayed.”
Both Naoko and Eduardo sighed and glanced at the station clock. Their eyes met for a brief moment, but they quickly looked back at their books.
If I weren’t so shy, I’d go talk to her, Eduardo thought. It’d be nice to wait together.
I’m starting to get tired of reading, and this young man seems interesting, Naoko thought.
After a few minutes, Eduardo worked up the courage to approach the young woman.
“Hello,” he said, fumbling for words. “Uh… are you waiting for someone?”
“Of course,” Naoko replied with a half-smile. “There’s nothing else to do here.”
“You’re right,” Eduardo said with a weak chuckle. The young man turned on his heels and headed straight to the bathroom.
His cheeks were hot and flushed, and his heart was pounding. He needed to splash some water on his face. Eduardo turned on the faucet, but in his haste, he opened the tap too far. Water came gushing out and splashed all over his shirt and pants.
“I’m such a klutz,” he exclaimed. “Now she’ll laugh at me for sure.”
Suddenly, Octave the cardinal appeared. This magical creature was known for keeping a watchful eye on the people of Mount Christmas. He looked at Eduardo and offered his advice.
“The key to speaking with a pretty lady is chivalry,” the bird said.
“Chivalry?” Eduardo looked skeptical. “Isn’t that a little medieval?”
“Perhaps,” Octave replied, “but courtesy is always appreciated, even today. It shows that you’re polite and respectful.”
Eduardo considered the idea while he held the edge of his soaked shirt under the hand dryer. When he returned to the platform where Naoko sat, he decided to take the bird’s advice.
“Please excuse my graceless introduction earlier,” he said. “Your radiant smile caused my heart to race, and I behaved foolishly. Would you allow me to buy you a coffee or hot chocolate to make amends?”
Amused by this old-fashioned tone, Naoko chuckled and accepted his offer with a smile. When he returned with their beverages, Eduardo noticed that Naoko was shivering so he promptly draped his jacket over her shoulders.
As they sipped their warm drinks, Naoko and Eduardo talked about books, their families and their plans for the holidays. Three hours later, the voice from the overhead speakers announced the arrival of the number 9 train.
“What, already?” the pair exclaimed. Neither of them had noticed the time pass.
“Eduardo,” Naoko said coyly. “It was kind of you to buy me a drink and keep me company, but can I please ask for one more thing?”
“Yes, of course,” he replied. “What?”
“Your phone number,” she said with a smile.
Perched atop the station clock, Octave looked down at the happy couple. “No, chivalry certainly isn’t dead,” he said. The magical bird fluttered his wings and flew off into the distance.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
How to loosen up at a holiday party (without alcohol)
If you tend to be uncomfortable in group settings, the prospect of attending a holiday party might not put you in a festive mood. While some people recommend having a drink upon arrival to calm your nerves, there are plenty of alcohol-free ways to feel more at ease.
Give compliments
To break the ice, offer your host a sincere compliment about their choice of music, decor, or food. If you want to spark a conversation with guests, start by commenting on their outfit or hairstyle. In other words, rather than worry about trying to make yourself sound interesting, take an interest in others.
Offer to help out
Just join in
The night is sure to drag on if you keep to yourself. Look for a group of people having a lively conversation and approach with a smile. Show interest in what others have to say and wait for a natural break in the discussion to offer a comment or ask a question. Guests are expected to mingle at a party, so you shouldn’t feel like you’re intruding.
Finally, try to arrive at the start of the event. You might find it less intimidating to approach people and make connections before the party is in full swing.
Interesting Things to Know
Nutcrackers highlight Christmas traditions
Simple Christmas treats of oranges and nuts thrilled children throughout history, and the remnants of those traditions are still with us in decorative Nutcrackers.
Nutcracker historians say Aristotle possessed one around 330 B.C., but the wooden standing-man versions were first seen in the Erzgebirge area of Germany during the 1700s. They were known as “nut-biters.” Two moving arms on the back of the head allowed the lower jaw to push the nut against the upper jaw freeing the fruit inside.
According to German lore, nutcrackers were given as presents to bring good luck to a family and act as protectors throughout the year.
In 1872, Wilhelm Fuchtner, known as the “father of the nutcracker,” initiated the first mass production of nutcrackers using a lathe.
Nutcrackers were often dressed as soldiers and kings. Villagers were delighted to have these authoritative figures cracking the nuts that often acted as a dessert in Europe. Imagine cracking your filberts with Napoleon!
Modern nutcrackers take on many shapes including birds, dogs, crocodiles, squirrels, and monks.
Traditional nutcrackers are often dressed in shades of red but dark green and blue are also employed. While wood is still the most popular medium, versions have been produced in porcelain, silver, ivory, bone, and brass.
Nutcrackers became popular at Christmas during the Victorian era when children began to receive smaller versions of nutcrackers in their Christmas stockings.
Today, their popularity has been enhanced by the traditional performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” ballet during the Christmas season.
While nutcrackers can still crack nuts, most are decorative pieces brought out as the tree goes up and the wreath goes on the door.
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A fright in the forest
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, a family was searching for the perfect tree to put in their home for the holidays. Anita led the way through the evergreens pulling an empty sled with the family dog beside her. Behind them, Kathryn carried a saw while their six-year-old twins, Matthew and Nathan, frolicked through the snow.
When they arrived at the spot reserved for cutting down Christmas trees, the family took a quick look around. Some trees were too short, but others were too tall. Some were too narrow, while others were too wide.
Then, from slightly up ahead Nathan called out, “Come look! This one is PERFECT!”
As they gathered around the lush fir, the whole family immediately agreed: this was their Christmas tree! Kathryn was just about to start sawing when Matthew tugged on Anita’s coat. The boy had noticed a set of large footprints in the snow.
Oh my, Anita though. Those look like they were made by a yeti! She tried to remain calm, but suddenly a wolf howled in the distance. Matthew whimpered and clung to his mother’s leg.
What’s going on? Anita wondered. The only animals that live in this forest are harmless creatures like rabbits, squirrels, and deer.
Anita knew there must be a logical explanation.
“Children, stay here with Mama Kathryn,” she said. “Bell and I will go take a look.” She tugged on the dog’s leash and waved as she left.
“Be careful,” the boys cried out, hugging each other tight.
The howling of the wolf continued as Anita and Bell followed the footprints, but it started to sound like a melody. Soon, the smell of smoke filled the air. That’s strange, Anita thought.
Just then, she stepped into a clearing and spotted a man sitting near a campfire. It was Julian, the local inventor. He was wearing an odd pair of snowshoes and playing a strange-looking instrument.
“Julian!” Anita exclaimed. “You gave my family quite a scare. For a moment, I thought a yeti and a pack of wolves were having a party in the woods.”
The inventor laughed and scratched Bell behind her ears. “Sorry about that. I was just testing my new, ultra-light snowshoes inspired by the abominable snowman. I also made this special harmonica that mimics a howling wolf.”
“Well, it certainly works,” Anita replied. “I’d better go let my family know they’re safe. See you later!”
When Anita rejoined her family and told them about her discovery, they all laughed. As Kathryn got to work sawing down their tree, it started to snow. By the time the tree was secured to the sled, so much snow had fallen that they couldn’t see the trail back.
Anita and Kathryn looked at each other. Neither of them knew which way to go, but they didn’t want the boys to think they were lost and get scared. Just then, a bright red bird landed nearby. It was Octave, the magical cardinal of Mount Christmas. With a tilt of his head, the cardinal began to hop around in the snow. When Kathryn took a closer look, she saw that Octave had drawn an arrow.
“It’s time to go home,” the bird said and winked.
“Thank you, Octave,” she replied.
The family set off in the direction of the arrow, and soon they were home safe and sound. After such an eventful day, everyone was ready to relax by the fire and decorate their beautiful tree.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
2 weeks before Christmas: A few tasks remain
Christmas is just around the corner! This week, you’ll need to focus on the little details that will make the holiday magnificent and memorable for everyone. Here’s what should be on your checklist.
• Plan activities and games to entertain guests of all ages such as karaoke and cards
• Clean your home from top to bottom and prepare the guest room if you expect to have visitors stay overnight
• Choose what type of music you’d like to listen to throughout the evening, and create a playlist
• Purchase a real tree from a local vendor and decorate it (remember to set it up away from heat sources and water it regularly)
• Check to make sure you have enough cutlery, glasses, napkins, and other dinnerware for all your guests, and buy or borrow items if needed
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A surprise at the store
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a quaint little general store where all the residents went to shop. The owner, Lucy, was well known for her kind heart and generous spirit. In fact, she often donated food and toys to charities in the area.
One early morning in December, as Lucy prepared to open the store, she noticed dozens of customers lined up outside. It was an unusually large crowd, especially since she hadn’t announced any big sales that week.
As soon as Lucy unlocked the door, customers flooded into the store. They all headed straight for the decoration aisle.
With Christmas just around the corner, I guess they want to make sure their homes look festive, Lucy thought.
Strangely though, everyone seemed to be interested in only one type of decoration. Lucy watched as residents bought strand after strand of garlands. She also noticed that many of her customers were giggling and whispering to each other as they left.
This is very odd, Lucy thought, but she didn’t ask any questions. She preferred to respect the privacy of her fellow citizens.
However, the store owner soon began to worry that she would run out of the popular garlands. Lucy asked her young cashier to keep an eye on the shop, then she rushed to the storage room.
Lucy searched and searched for the boxes of extra garlands, but they were nowhere to be found.
“Where did I put them?” she wondered out loud.
That’s when she heard a familiar chirp. It was Octave, the magical cardinal that watched over the town of Mount Christmas.
From his perch atop a shelf, the bird cheerfully sang: “Your treasure awaits, near the skis and skates!”
“Of course,” Lucy exclaimed. She’d put all the extra Christmas decorations alongside the sporting goods last year.
“Thank you, my feathered friend,” she said. Lucy quickly gathered up the boxes of garlands and went to restock the shelves.
By the time she headed home that evening, Lucy was tired but happy that she’d had enough supplies for all of her customers. When she pulled into the driveway, her jaw dropped. Lucy rubbed her eyes to make sure she wasn’t dreaming.
“Is this my house?” she exclaimed. All the garlands she’d sold that day now lined the roof, encircled the windows and embellished the front door of her home. Even the fence and trees were twinkling with tinsel. “It’s so beautiful! But who put these here?”
Suddenly, dozens of people emerged from behind the hedges, cheering and clapping. Right away, Lucy recognized the familiar faces of her loyal customers.
“You did this?” she asked. “But why?”
An elderly gentleman stepped forward and handed Lucy a bouquet of flowers.
“Dearest Lucy,” he said, “since your store is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, we wanted to thank you for your hard work and generosity. We know how much you love the holidays, but you never have time to decorate your home. So, we decided to do it for you!”
“Don’t worry,” the man added with a chuckle, “we’ll come take them down for you after New Year’s Day.”
As Lucy hugged each of her customers and thanked them for this wonderful surprise, Octave watched from a nearby tree, his red plumage shimmering like tinsel in the moonlight.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A scare at the skating rink
It’s with joy and pride that we present The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas, a new series of original stories. To illustrate these tales, we’ve called upon the talents of Jade Carpin, a versatile artist known for her enchanting illustrations.
We hope you’ll enjoy these stories!
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a talented team of figure skaters. The boys and girls of various ages worked hard at every practice, and they always encouraged each other to do their best. This is what made them a successful team and the pride of the town.
Every year, the troupe would put on a Christmas show at the local outdoor rink. The soloists would spin, the pairs would pirouette and the group would perform lively choreographed acts in front of a cheering crowd. But one day, during the final rehearsal, things didn’t go according to plan.
While skaters glided across the ice, reviewing their closing number, shouts rose from the stands. Confused, Coach Daniel, who was a retired Olympic champion, signaled for someone to stop the music. As his students skidded to a halt, Daniel heard the warnings of onlooking parents.
“Get out of the way,” shouted one.
“It’s the Zamboni,” cried another. “Quick, run!”
Daniel spun on his heels and immediately spotted the source of the commotion. The machine used to smooth the ice was headed right for the rink — without a driver! Natalie, who should have been behind the wheel, was frantically chasing the rogue Zamboni.
“Everyone, head for the stands, now!” Daniel shouted, but it was too late. The vehicle had already reached the ice. The young skaters screamed and fled in every direction.
Springing into action, the coach guided everyone to safety as the vehicle spun and made figure eights in the middle of the rink.
How am I going to stop this thing? Daniel didn’t know what he was going to do.
As he and Natalie tried to come up with a plan, the Zamboni suddenly stopped. Stunned and relieved, Daniel noticed a bright red cardinal sitting on the vehicle’s control panel. It was Octave, the magical bird that watched over the residents of Mount Christmas.
The cardinal took to the air and landed on the shoulder of young Jacob, whose brother was on the team.
“We all make mistakes,” Octave whispered in Jacob’s ear. “But it’s best to admit them right away. I’m sure everyone will understand that it was an accident.”
Jacob nodded sheepishly and, as the team gathered at the edge of the rink, he spoke up.
“It’s my fault,” Jacob admitted, his voice trembling. “I just wanted to look at the Zamboni, but I spilled hot chocolate all over the buttons. I should have told a grown-up.”
“If you had said something sooner, this incident might have been avoided,” Natalie said. “But it was an accident that could have happened to anyone, including me. Now I know that the control panel needs a protective cover.”
“It’s a good thing Octave was here to save the day,” Natalie continued. “For a second, I thought the Zamboni had come to life!”
At that, a few people giggled. With the danger gone and no one hurt, soon everyone was laughing. Natalie returned the Zamboni to the storage shed, and the rehearsal resumed under Octave’s watchful eye. One thing was certain: the Christmas performance would be unforgettable this year.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
