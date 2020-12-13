The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A suave sir at the station

Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, two young strangers were waiting for relatives to arrive at the train station. They sat on separate benches, each absorbed in their own book. Naoko was reading the autobiography of Jaëlle, a famous pop singer, and Eduardo was studying the French play Cyrano de Bergerac.

Suddenly, a voice rang out from the speakers overhead. “Your attention, please. Due to a snowstorm, the number 9 train from Holly-on-the-Lake will be delayed.”

Both Naoko and Eduardo sighed and glanced at the station clock. Their eyes met for a brief moment, but they quickly looked back at their books.

If I weren’t so shy, I’d go talk to her, Eduardo thought. It’d be nice to wait together.

I’m starting to get tired of reading, and this young man seems interesting, Naoko thought.

After a few minutes, Eduardo worked up the courage to approach the young woman.

“Hello,” he said, fumbling for words. “Uh… are you waiting for someone?”

“Of course,” Naoko replied with a half-smile. “There’s nothing else to do here.”

“You’re right,” Eduardo said with a weak chuckle. The young man turned on his heels and headed straight to the bathroom.

His cheeks were hot and flushed, and his heart was pounding. He needed to splash some water on his face. Eduardo turned on the faucet, but in his haste, he opened the tap too far. Water came gushing out and splashed all over his shirt and pants.

“I’m such a klutz,” he exclaimed. “Now she’ll laugh at me for sure.”

Suddenly, Octave the cardinal appeared. This magical creature was known for keeping a watchful eye on the people of Mount Christmas. He looked at Eduardo and offered his advice.

“The key to speaking with a pretty lady is chivalry,” the bird said.

“Chivalry?” Eduardo looked skeptical. “Isn’t that a little medieval?”

“Perhaps,” Octave replied, “but courtesy is always appreciated, even today. It shows that you’re polite and respectful.”

Eduardo considered the idea while he held the edge of his soaked shirt under the hand dryer. When he returned to the platform where Naoko sat, he decided to take the bird’s advice.

“Please excuse my graceless introduction earlier,” he said. “Your radiant smile caused my heart to race, and I behaved foolishly. Would you allow me to buy you a coffee or hot chocolate to make amends?”

Amused by this old-fashioned tone, Naoko chuckled and accepted his offer with a smile. When he returned with their beverages, Eduardo noticed that Naoko was shivering so he promptly draped his jacket over her shoulders.

As they sipped their warm drinks, Naoko and Eduardo talked about books, their families and their plans for the holidays. Three hours later, the voice from the overhead speakers announced the arrival of the number 9 train.

“What, already?” the pair exclaimed. Neither of them had noticed the time pass.

“Eduardo,” Naoko said coyly. “It was kind of you to buy me a drink and keep me company, but can I please ask for one more thing?”

“Yes, of course,” he replied. “What?”

“Your phone number,” she said with a smile.

Perched atop the station clock, Octave looked down at the happy couple. “No, chivalry certainly isn’t dead,” he said. The magical bird fluttered his wings and flew off into the distance.

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague