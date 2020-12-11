Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A surprise at the store
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a quaint little general store where all the residents went to shop. The owner, Lucy, was well known for her kind heart and generous spirit. In fact, she often donated food and toys to charities in the area.
One early morning in December, as Lucy prepared to open the store, she noticed dozens of customers lined up outside. It was an unusually large crowd, especially since she hadn’t announced any big sales that week.
As soon as Lucy unlocked the door, customers flooded into the store. They all headed straight for the decoration aisle.
With Christmas just around the corner, I guess they want to make sure their homes look festive, Lucy thought.
Strangely though, everyone seemed to be interested in only one type of decoration. Lucy watched as residents bought strand after strand of garlands. She also noticed that many of her customers were giggling and whispering to each other as they left.
This is very odd, Lucy thought, but she didn’t ask any questions. She preferred to respect the privacy of her fellow citizens.
However, the store owner soon began to worry that she would run out of the popular garlands. Lucy asked her young cashier to keep an eye on the shop, then she rushed to the storage room.
Lucy searched and searched for the boxes of extra garlands, but they were nowhere to be found.
“Where did I put them?” she wondered out loud.
That’s when she heard a familiar chirp. It was Octave, the magical cardinal that watched over the town of Mount Christmas.
From his perch atop a shelf, the bird cheerfully sang: “Your treasure awaits, near the skis and skates!”
“Of course,” Lucy exclaimed. She’d put all the extra Christmas decorations alongside the sporting goods last year.
“Thank you, my feathered friend,” she said. Lucy quickly gathered up the boxes of garlands and went to restock the shelves.
By the time she headed home that evening, Lucy was tired but happy that she’d had enough supplies for all of her customers. When she pulled into the driveway, her jaw dropped. Lucy rubbed her eyes to make sure she wasn’t dreaming.
“Is this my house?” she exclaimed. All the garlands she’d sold that day now lined the roof, encircled the windows and embellished the front door of her home. Even the fence and trees were twinkling with tinsel. “It’s so beautiful! But who put these here?”
Suddenly, dozens of people emerged from behind the hedges, cheering and clapping. Right away, Lucy recognized the familiar faces of her loyal customers.
“You did this?” she asked. “But why?”
An elderly gentleman stepped forward and handed Lucy a bouquet of flowers.
“Dearest Lucy,” he said, “since your store is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, we wanted to thank you for your hard work and generosity. We know how much you love the holidays, but you never have time to decorate your home. So, we decided to do it for you!”
“Don’t worry,” the man added with a chuckle, “we’ll come take them down for you after New Year’s Day.”
As Lucy hugged each of her customers and thanked them for this wonderful surprise, Octave watched from a nearby tree, his red plumage shimmering like tinsel in the moonlight.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
2 weeks before Christmas: A few tasks remain
Christmas is just around the corner! This week, you’ll need to focus on the little details that will make the holiday magnificent and memorable for everyone. Here’s what should be on your checklist.
• Plan activities and games to entertain guests of all ages such as karaoke and cards
• Clean your home from top to bottom and prepare the guest room if you expect to have visitors stay overnight
• Choose what type of music you’d like to listen to throughout the evening, and create a playlist
• Purchase a real tree from a local vendor and decorate it (remember to set it up away from heat sources and water it regularly)
• Check to make sure you have enough cutlery, glasses, napkins, and other dinnerware for all your guests, and buy or borrow items if needed
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A scare at the skating rink
It’s with joy and pride that we present The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas, a new series of original stories. To illustrate these tales, we’ve called upon the talents of Jade Carpin, a versatile artist known for her enchanting illustrations.
We hope you’ll enjoy these stories!
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, there was a talented team of figure skaters. The boys and girls of various ages worked hard at every practice, and they always encouraged each other to do their best. This is what made them a successful team and the pride of the town.
Every year, the troupe would put on a Christmas show at the local outdoor rink. The soloists would spin, the pairs would pirouette and the group would perform lively choreographed acts in front of a cheering crowd. But one day, during the final rehearsal, things didn’t go according to plan.
While skaters glided across the ice, reviewing their closing number, shouts rose from the stands. Confused, Coach Daniel, who was a retired Olympic champion, signaled for someone to stop the music. As his students skidded to a halt, Daniel heard the warnings of onlooking parents.
“Get out of the way,” shouted one.
“It’s the Zamboni,” cried another. “Quick, run!”
Daniel spun on his heels and immediately spotted the source of the commotion. The machine used to smooth the ice was headed right for the rink — without a driver! Natalie, who should have been behind the wheel, was frantically chasing the rogue Zamboni.
“Everyone, head for the stands, now!” Daniel shouted, but it was too late. The vehicle had already reached the ice. The young skaters screamed and fled in every direction.
Springing into action, the coach guided everyone to safety as the vehicle spun and made figure eights in the middle of the rink.
How am I going to stop this thing? Daniel didn’t know what he was going to do.
As he and Natalie tried to come up with a plan, the Zamboni suddenly stopped. Stunned and relieved, Daniel noticed a bright red cardinal sitting on the vehicle’s control panel. It was Octave, the magical bird that watched over the residents of Mount Christmas.
The cardinal took to the air and landed on the shoulder of young Jacob, whose brother was on the team.
“We all make mistakes,” Octave whispered in Jacob’s ear. “But it’s best to admit them right away. I’m sure everyone will understand that it was an accident.”
Jacob nodded sheepishly and, as the team gathered at the edge of the rink, he spoke up.
“It’s my fault,” Jacob admitted, his voice trembling. “I just wanted to look at the Zamboni, but I spilled hot chocolate all over the buttons. I should have told a grown-up.”
“If you had said something sooner, this incident might have been avoided,” Natalie said. “But it was an accident that could have happened to anyone, including me. Now I know that the control panel needs a protective cover.”
“It’s a good thing Octave was here to save the day,” Natalie continued. “For a second, I thought the Zamboni had come to life!”
At that, a few people giggled. With the danger gone and no one hurt, soon everyone was laughing. Natalie returned the Zamboni to the storage shed, and the rehearsal resumed under Octave’s watchful eye. One thing was certain: the Christmas performance would be unforgettable this year.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
How retirement homes celebrate the holidays
In retirement communities, every occasion is a good one to celebrate, but the winter holidays hold a special place in our hearts. That’s why we make every effort to help our residents enjoy the season. Here are a few ways we bring the magic of Christmas to the halls of our retirement homes.
Dazzling decorations
To start, we create a festive atmosphere throughout the building. Wreaths, twinkling lights, figurines, stockings, and more adorn the common areas. Residents who want to get into the holiday spirit are welcome to help decorate the tree.
Delicious food
Lively music
In December, we invite a variety of local singers, musicians, and choirs to fill our halls and hearts with classic holiday tunes. Residents are invited to clap to the beat, sing along and show off their moves on the dance floor.
Fun activities
Our entertainment organizers are committed to adding joy and laughter to our residents’ lives. From holiday-themed crafts and games to Christmas markets and movie nights, there’s sure to be something for everyone.
During the holidays and throughout the year, we strive to offer our residents countless opportunities to socialize, have a good time, and create wonderful memories. Merry Christmas and happy 2021 to all!
Accessories to elevate your holiday look
Is your holiday outfit missing a certain something? The right accessories can make all the difference. Here are a few that can help elevate your look.
WOMEN
• Wide belts. For an hourglass silhouette that emphasizes your curves, cinch a flowy dress or oversized blouse with a thick belt.
• Square-toe shoes. Pointed stilettos and flats are giving way to footwear with bold, retro shapes. Opt for delicate heeled sandals and subtle nail polish.
• Oversized jewelry. Add intrigue to a minimalist outfit with a gold chain link necklace, a bold metallic bracelet, or large statement earrings.
• Padded headbands. Embrace the holiday spirit with pieces that have sequin or pearl embellishments. To add texture to a plain hairstyle, consider a braided or knotted headband.
MEN
• Gloves. Forgo the worn-out pair you regularly wear in exchange for quality suede or leather gloves that will elevate your winter look and keep your hands warm.
• Shoulder bags. A leather satchel is a stylish and practical accessory whether you use it on your commute to the office or to tuck away a gift for your host at a holiday gathering.
• Chunky boots. Show off your rebellious side by pairing a suit with rugged footwear.
• Showy ties. Turn this classic bit of attire into an eye-catching statement piece by choosing a tie with a glossy fabric or bold pattern.
For these accessories and more, visit the stores in your area.
How to create a Christmas village
A miniature Christmas village is the perfect decorative piece to add to your home for the holidays. Here are a few tips to help you create an enchanting display your whole family will love.
The components
Take some time to reflect on the elements that will make up your village before you go out and buy anything. For example, you’ll want to opt for figurines and buildings from the same brand to ensure everything in your village is proportional. Be sure to include:
• Moving parts. Animated features such as a skating rink, cable car, train, windmill, or merry-go-round will bring your village to life and draw the eye to various sections.
• Infrastructure. Streets, bridges, and walls will provide structure to your village and help you organize the buildings logically.
• Accessories. Benches, fire hydrants, street lamps, trees, flag poles, birds, and other details are essential to creating a realistic display.
The assembly
First, you need to choose a spot for your village such as under the Christmas tree or on a fireplace mantel. The location should give you enough room to create depth and varying heights in your display. If certain features need to be plugged in, make sure there’s an electrical outlet nearby.
To maximize your village’s wow factor, test out several configurations (with the lighting turned on) and choose the option that best showcases each element. Use risers, boxes, or books to elevate sections of the village as needed. Once you’ve settled on the layout, add the streets, artificial snow, and accessories. If there are wires, make sure they’re hidden.
Finally, place the figurines near street lamps or illuminated buildings, so they’re visible in the evening too. If some areas of the village are in shadow, add a miniature spotlight or a tiny strand of string lights.
If you keep these tips in mind, your Christmas village is sure to become a holiday essential.
3 weeks before Christmas: Preparations continue
Time flies, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Before you curl up in front of the fireplace or put on a holiday movie, there are a few important tasks you should see to.
• Choose holiday party outfits for the whole family, and make a quick run to the store if needed
• Confirm how many guests are coming, and create a seating arrangement to accommodate everyone
• Buy non-perishable food for the party such as chips, nuts, and canned goods, and stock up on alcohol for the adults and drinks for the kids
• Pick up any gifts that still need to be purchased
• Wrap your presents or, to save yourself some time and support a good cause, have an organization take care of your gift wrapping as part of a fundraiser
