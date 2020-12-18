Seasonal
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: An escape room escapade
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, a group of young students were running around the gym at their school. Since it was the last day of class before the holidays, Miss Sophie had organized an escape game to get the children moving.
Using exercise mats, the teacher had divided the gym into several sections, one for each team. The first group to find all five clues would be able to break free from the evil elves’ workshop and warn Santa about the rebel reindeers’ plan to ruin Christmas. Plus, they would win a special prize.
The students ran between stacked gift boxes, crawled under strands of fairy lights, and jumped through giant wreaths.
Emma and her teammates had already collected three clues: the first was “the reindeer rebels”; the second was “with pieces of coal”; and the third clue was “for good children.” The team only needed two more clues to complete the warning, escape the workshop, and win the game.
Emma and her group scanned the area. There were still three places they could look: the Christmas ornament that hung from the ceiling, the trunk of elf disguises, and Santa’s list of naughty and nice children.
To speed up their search, the team decided to split up. Emma and Camille would check the ornament, Liam and Zoey would scan the list, and Enzo and Hugo would search through the trunk.
Emma and Camille rushed over to the ladder that led to the hanging decoration.
“You climb the ladder and I’ll cheer you on,” Emma told her partner.
“I hurt my wrist doing karate,” Camille replied. “I’d rather you go.”
Emma didn’t want to admit she was afraid of heights — and she definitely didn’t want to lose — so she began to climb the ladder. However, before she could reach the top, Emma stopped. She was frozen with fear!
Just then, the magical cardinal named Octave, who liked to help the residents of Mount Christmas, landed on the rung above her.
“Don’t look down, Emma. Just stare at the Christmas ornament,” he advised. “Think about how you’re getting closer to the top rather than further from the ground.”
“Don’t look down,” she repeated to herself. Emma took a deep breath, looked straight at the ornament, and continued her climb as Octave and Camille encouraged her from below. Soon, she reached the top and spotted a piece of paper attached to the decoration. The clue read: “have replaced.”
Emma was so proud of herself. She carefully climbed down and rejoined Camille just as Enzo and Hugo ran over holding their own clue. It read: “the gifts.”
The teammates could barely contain their excitement as they placed the five clues in a line on the floor.
“The reindeer rebels with pieces of coal for good children have replaced their gifts,” Zoey read. “That doesn’t make any sense!”
“I think we have to put the clues in the right order,” Liam suggested.
After a moment of reflection, the kids rearranged the clues and called out to their teacher. Miss Sophie rushed over and together the six friends shouted:
“The reindeer rebels have replaced the gifts for good children with pieces of coal!”
“Congratulations,” Miss Sophie exclaimed. “You’re the first team to break free!”
Emma was overjoyed. Once all the teams finished the game, the winners received their prize. It was tickets to the annual Mount Christmas figure skating show and coupons for free hot chocolates with marshmallows!
Holding her prize close to her heart, Emma silently thanked Octave as he flew out of the gym, whistling merrily as he went.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
1 week before Christmas: Time for the final touches
Christmas is upon us and excitement is in the air. All that remains are a few final chores that need to get done before your guests arrive.
• Clear out space in the entrance way for your guests’ boots and coats
• Finish buying the fresh ingredients you’ll need for your holiday meal
• Stock your bathrooms with extra toilet paper and fresh hand towels
• Strategically place boxes of facial tissues and small bottles of hand sanitizer around the house
• Walk through each room to make sure nothing’s in the way or blocking an emergency exit
• Put hazardous objects like lighters, cleaning products, and medications out of the reach of children
• Shovel and de-ice your front steps and walkway, and consider putting down anti-slip mats so your guests don’t fall
Merry Christmas!
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A misunderstanding at the motel
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, a couple from the big city had recently arrived. They’d come to visit a relative who lived at the local retirement home. Courtney and Lewis were in a great mood as they walked up to the reception desk at the Mount Christmas Motel.
The pair talked excitedly with the clerk as he looked for their reservation. When he handed Lewis the keycard, he advised that the couple write down “D-8” since the room number wasn’t written on the card. Then, he wished them a pleasant stay.
The tourists thanked the clerk and went to park their car in front of their room. Carrying a heavy suitcase, Lewis was just about to slide the keycard through the slot when the door opened to reveal a young woman holding a baby.
“Que faites-vous à ma porte, monsieur?” she asked in French, sounding confused.
“Uh… sorry, I don’t speak French,” Lewis stammered.
“This is our room,” Courtney said slowly and clearly. She pointed to the keycard and then to the number on the door. “Uhm, notre place,” she tried.
The French woman shook her head as she pulled on a pair of boots. Wrapping a blanket around herself and the baby, she stepped outside and closed the door. Using her own magnetic keycard, she unlocked the door without a problem.
The woman closed the door again and looked at Lewis, pointing to the card in his hands. Lewis understood, but when he inserted his keycard, the door wouldn’t budge.
“Ma chambre,” said the young woman, smiling.
“I still don’t understand,” Lewis muttered.
Just then, a bright red bird landed on Courtney’s suitcase. It was Octave, the magical cardinal who watched over Mount Christmas. Since the bird spoke several languages, he offered to translate.
With Octave’s help, the French woman introduced herself as Sandrine. She explained that when she heard a car pull up outside, she thought it was her husband, Laurent, who’d gone to buy milk. This had been their room for the last three days, she added.
Lewis and Courtney confirmed that they’d also been assigned to room B-8. Perhaps the motel had made a mistake and rented the room twice. Leaving the luggage at the door, the group headed to the reception desk to find out what was going on.
“B-8?” the clerk said incredulously after Lewis explained the problem. “Sir, I think you misunderstood. Your room is D-8.”
Embarrassed, the couple apologized to Sandrine, who laughed and said it wasn’t a big deal. They thanked Octave for his help and returned to B-8. Sandrine waved from the door as Lewis and Courtney got back in their car and drove over to the right room.
The next day, the couple headed to the retirement home where Courtney’s grandmother lived. They found her playing cards with another elderly woman, a young man holding a baby and… Sandrine!
Surprised, the French woman greeted the couple and explained to her husband that these were the people she’d met the day before.
“What a coincidence that our grandmothers are friends,” exclaimed Laurent, who spoke English since his grandmother, whom he’d come to visit, grew up in the area.
“Wow, what are the chances?” Courtney shook her head in wonder.
The newcomers joined the group, and they all enjoyed each other’s company so much that they decided to celebrate Christmas together.
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour / Translated by Katya Teague
What was the top gift of the past?
Today we might gift kids and adults with gadgets and tech toys, but it wasn’t always that way. Here were some of the most popular gifts of the past.
1900s
Petticoats, aprons, handkerchiefs, gloves, teddy bears, playing cards, hunting guns, dolls.
1940s
1950s
Gumby, Play-Doh, Pogo Stick, appliances, cigarettes, BB gun, cowboy hats and guns.
1960s
Chatty Cathy, Ken doll, Easy Bake Oven, GI Joe.
1970s
Nerfballs, Etch-a-Sketch, Walkie Talkies, Rock’em Sock’em Robots, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic 8 Ball, Twister, Pet Rock, Monopoly, Pong,
portable 8-track player, Atari, Stretch Armstrong. Simon Says, Hungry Hippos, Connect Four, Sony Walkman, Rubik’s Cube, Handheld electronic games.
1980s
Donkey Kong, Star Wars, Commodore 64 computer, GI Joe, Pound Puppies, Care Bears, Trivial Pursuit, Talking Alf.
1990s
Nintendo Game Boy, Sega Game Gear, Beanie Babies, Play Station, Buzz Lightyear, Furby,
2000s
iPod classic, Legos, Sony Playstation 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Motorola Razr, Grand Theft Auto, iPod Mini, Nintendo Wii, Tickle Me Elmo, iPhone 3G
2010s
Lego Ninjago, Nintendo 3DS, Xbox One, Playstation 4, iPhone 6, Nintendo Switch.
The fabulous tales of Mount Christmas: A marriage on the mountain
Once upon a time, in the town of Mount Christmas, an extravagant wedding was set to take place at the top of the picturesque mountain named after the town. The happy couple, Tatiana and Viktor, both had children from previous relationships, and they were excited to officially unite their families. Plus, they had a baby on the way!
The lovebirds had decided to get married just before Christmas. They wanted to exchange vows on the same day and at the same place where they’d first met a few years earlier. Back then, they never would have guessed that a family ski trip would lead to an exciting new chapter in all of their lives.
With her hands resting on her pregnant belly, Tatiana gazed fondly at Viktor. Tears ran down his cheeks as he watched the beautiful bride walk down the aisle, which was lined with intricately carved ice flowers. She looked like a fairytale princess in her long, flowing cape and immaculate white dress.
The ceremony went smoothly until it was time to exchange the rings. Viktor’s son, Axel, had the rings but he was nowhere to be found. Worried, the officiant asked guests if anyone had seen the little boy. No one knew where he’d vanished to, so the officiant called out to him using the microphone.
“Axel, it’s your turn! We’re all waiting for you. Don’t be shy.”
Suddenly, Axel appeared. He had a defeated look on his face, his eyes were red and his clothes were in disarray. He hurried over to his father, who knelt down beside him.
“Dad, I… I… I dropped the rings during the cable car ride by accident,” the young boy admitted. “I looked everywhere, but I couldn’t find them in the snow. I’m so sorry!”
“You should have said something earlier,” Viktor replied. “Don’t worry, we’ll find them. With all of us looking, it’ll be easy. Like a game!”
Viktor was always optimistic. He turned to the audience and challenged them to find the wedding rings, which were held together with a white satin ribbon. Whoever found them first would earn an extra slice of wedding cake!
Guests of all ages scoured the area below the cable car in search of the missing rings. After nearly an hour, there was still no sign of the jewelry, and the group was getting discouraged.
What they didn’t know is that Octave, the magical cardinal who never missed a chance to help the residents of Mount Christmas, had started his own search. Back and forth, he flew over the area until he finally noticed a glitter of gold in the branches of a spruce tree. It was the rings!
He carefully grabbed them with his talons and flew to the top of the mountain. No one could believe their eyes when the bird dropped the rings at the officiant’s feet.
“It’s a miracle,” the man cried out. “Octave has saved the day!”
Everyone clapped and cheered, and the ceremony resumed. It was one of the most moving weddings that anyone in Mount Christmas had ever seen. Three weeks later, Tatiana and Viktor’s daughter was born. The couple decided to name the baby Octavia, in recognition of the kind, heroic bird.
Miniature chicken pot pies
This dish served in adorable individual portions is an ideal meal to help you unwind during the hectic holiday season.
Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (45 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 4 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups warm chicken broth
• 1 cup heavy cream
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 2 carrots, diced
• 1 potato, diced
• 1 cup green peas
• 1 cup corn kernels
• 1 cup green beans, chopped
• 1 -¼ pounds chicken breast, cooked and diced
• 1 package (about 14 ounces) all-butter puff pastry, thawed
• 1 egg yolk, beaten
Directions
1. In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Add the flour, and whisk until the mixture is a smooth paste (commonly called a “roux”). Let cook for a few minutes, then add the chicken broth. Mix well and add the heavy cream. Salt and pepper to taste, then mix well. Let simmer over low heat.
2. In a large pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until lightly browned. Pour the vegetable mixture and chicken into the pot of sauce and mix well. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let cool.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Coat 6 small ramekins with vegetable oil cooking spray. Unroll the puff pastry onto a flat surface and cut into circles that are about an inch wider than the ramekins.
4. Pour the chicken mixture into the ramekins. Use a basting brush to coat the rims of the ramekins with egg yolk so the pastry doesn’t stick. Place one puff pastry circle on top of each ramekin, making sure the edge is sealed. Coat the top of the pastry with egg yolk.
5. Put the ramekins on a baking tray, and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.
Are you short on time? To simplify this recipe, use a frozen vegetable mixture. You don’t even have to thaw it in advance.
Cherry tomato and fresh mozzarella mini skewers
These lovely little appetizers are easy to make, delicious, and sure to brighten up the holiday dinner table. Feel free to double the recipe so there’s plenty to go around.
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 24 skewers
Ingredients
• 24 small, fresh basil leaves
• 12 orange or red cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
• 1 teaspoon sea salt
• Pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a toothpick or small wooden skewer, place a piece of mozzarella followed by a basil leaf. Add a piece of tomato, making sure the interior side is face down on the plate. Repeat this for all 24 skewers.
2. Drizzle the olive oil and balsamic reduction on the skewers. Sprinkle with sea salt and add pepper to taste.
Fresh mozzarella is usually sold in brine in the fine cheese section of your local grocery store.
