The facts about qigong

Rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy, qigong (pronounced “chee-guhng”) combines slow movement, breathing techniques and meditation into a holistic practice thought to have a wide range of benefits. Here’s what you should know.

The principles

Qigong involves practicing slow, deliberate movements that are coordinated with deep rhythmic breathing and awareness of one’s body and mind. Visualization techniques and mantras may be included to provide a point of focus. The aim is to induce a sense of inner calm and deep relaxation.

Purported benefits

Qigong is considered to be an effective therapy for a number of conditions by practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine, with some claiming it can help with things like insomnia, cancer and diabetes. However, there is currently no conclusive evidence that qigong provides any health benefits beyond those commonly associated with meditation.

An accessible form of meditation

While it won’t cure cancer, qigong does offers tangible benefits. Meditation has been shown to provide effective stress relief, which can have a positive impact on one’s overall health. In addition, because it emphasizes gentle, slow movements, qigong provides a form of low-impact physical activity that’s accessible to people with mobility issues and conditions such as arthritis.

If you’re considering taking up qigong as a therapeutic approach, be sure to speak to your doctor first. But if you’re looking for a relaxing, low-impact form of exercise, then simply find a class or group nearby.