The FAFSA Form is Changing. Education Ggroups Want a Release Date
Virginia students and schools are still waiting for the federal government to announce the release date for the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, a form that students must fill out to determine whether they can get federal financial aid for post-high school education.
The U.S. Department of Education announced on March 21 it will roll out the form in December, two months later than its usual Oct. 1 release.
Virginia universities, colleges, and educational organizations said the delay and uncertainty about the exact launch date could delay students’ college applications and make it difficult for institutions to determine how much aid they need to offer.
Over the past three years, the federal government has been redesigning the FAFSA to make it less complex and allow more students to access financial aid.
According to the nonprofit Education Northwest, which has studied strategies to boost FAFSA completion, students who might be eligible for aid have frequently not completed the form due to misconceptions that their parents made too much income or a lack of awareness and information about how financial aid works.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act to streamline the financial aid process for students and families.
“The redesigned FAFSA form is the most ambitious and significant redesign of the federal student aid application and delivery in decades, and will significantly simplify how students, parents, and other educational stakeholders use the FAFSA form starting this year,” the U.S. Department of Education said in a March 27 release.
Among the planned changes, the form will have fewer questions, a simplified process and revised eligibility formulas. In particular, the “estimated family contribution” factor, which estimated how much money a family might be able to pay, will be replaced by the new “student aid index,” which focuses on how much financial help a student might qualify for.
The new form will also provide expanded access to federal Pell Grants, which are awarded to undergraduate students in “exceptional financial need,” by linking eligibility to family size and the federal poverty level.
Research conducted by the Brookings Institution, a think tank that conducts policy research, found the changes could have both positive and negative impacts, both making college more affordable for lower-income students and eliminating the discount students receive when they have siblings enrolled in college.
The institution provides a web tool for applicants to understand how the new form may impact their their eligibility.
Like their counterparts nationally, Virginia schools and education organizations are worried the delays will put scheduling pressures on students, counselors and college administrators.
On Oct. 13, several national education organizations that represent administrators from such states as Virginia, including the American Council on Education and Community Colleges, sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging the federal government to announce the new FAFSA launch date.
“We understand that the Better FAFSA transition is complex, and that many security and other checks must take place before it can go live. We are not requesting that the form be released on an accelerated timeline that compromises any of the work that has to take place,” the groups wrote. “But with less than three months before January 1, the latest date by which the FAFSA can be released under statute, the continued lack of a public release date risks … our members’ ability to do all they can to support a smooth rollout.”
In Virginia, several agencies also spoke positively about the FAFSA changes but worried about delays to the launch date.
“We know that people who attend Virginia’s Community Colleges will appreciate a more streamlined FAFSA experience,” said Laurie Owens, financial aid director for Virginia’s Community Colleges, in a statement. “We are eager to see the improved new FAFSA as soon as possible.”
Some Virginia schools, such as George Mason and the University of Mary Washington, have already made deadline adjustments for students to file financial aid requests.
The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the coordinating body for the state’s colleges and universities, said the delay could especially impact first-generation and low-income students.
“First-time applicants will not have the usual level of support as they begin what to them is a foreign process,” said SCHEV spokesman Bob Spieldenner in a statement. Returning students, he noted, will also have the added burden of “unlearning” an old process.
Others impacted by the delay also include access providers, which help students navigate the application process and must train staff in the new system, and financial aid offices charged with processing applications and creating aid packages.
Spieldenner advised students and parents to begin creating separate federal student aid accounts, as “having this ready in advance can smooth the actual FAFSA filing process.”
The U.S. Department of Education did not immediately respond to questions about the delay.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremonies to be Held November 10 in Richmond and Virginia Beach
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host two Veterans Day Ceremonies this year on Friday, November 10, 2023.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) in Virginia Beach and marks the official Grand Opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.
The 67th annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited to join local, state, and federal officials, members of the Joint Leadership Council, Board of Veterans Services, active-duty service members, veterans, and families to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to be seated. There is no charge to attend either ceremony and free parking is available at both events.
Both Veterans Day Ceremonies will be held on Friday, November 10 instead of on November 11 which is officially Veterans Day. This is to avoid conflicts with the Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach and the Richmond Marathon which take place on Saturday, November 11 this year.
“Hosting two Veterans Day ceremonies this year – one in Virginia’s capital and one in Hampton Roads – gives the Commonwealth the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads.”
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live from Virginia Beach on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and WTKR-TV CBS 3.1 in Norfolk. Livestreaming is also available on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, or the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.
The new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Parking for the care center event will be at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 2425 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 with shuttle service to JCVCC beginning at 9 a.m. Those needing special accommodations for parking should contact Kathryn Shear at Kathryn.Shear@dvs.virginia.gov or (757) 263-3138.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. There is free parking available on site. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Scouting for Food Returns the First Two Saturdays in November
Scouting for Food happens on two consecutive weekends. Saturday, November 4, is Distribution Day when local Scout Troops from the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area and Virginia Headwaters Councils will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the region. Then, November 11 is Collection Day, when the same troops return to community homes to collect food items from generous residents.
All food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The most-needed food items by the Food Bank are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts who participate in this drive have the opportunity to earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will distribute door hangers to homes throughout the area. They will return the following Saturday, November 11, to collect the food items, which will be directed to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Hangers will be distributed on Saturday, November 4, and Scouts will return to homes on Saturday, November 11, to pick up food items left by front doors.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Receives $10,000 Food Lion Donation for Child Nutrition Programs
In an echo of Royal Examiner’s October 17 coverage of the GIANT/MARTINS donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) and Front Royal’s First Baptist Church’s cooperative “Dinners Together” food distribution program with surrounding churches in the area, on Friday, October 20, we received a press release from the Food Bank on a similar presentation in its home base location of Verona. This time it was Food Lion providing the funding and volunteer hours to the Food Bank supported Child Nutrition Program there.
Read the entire release below, with additional information on the regional Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Food Lion’s long-term support of it at the end of the release. We like to share positive news, sometimes even if it’s in a neighboring community.
VERONA, Va. (October 20, 2023) – The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank was presented a check for $10,000 from Food Lion on Thursday, October 19, 2023, that will directly benefit the Food Bank’s vital Child Nutrition programs. Members and leaders of some local Food Lion stores were joined by a Food Bank delegation to celebrate the donation at the Food Bank’s Verona headquarters.
This gift will go a long way to help ensure that the most vulnerable in the area, the 1 in 12 children who are food insecure, have food available through the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Child Nutrition programs. During their long relationship with the Food Bank, Food Lion has donated more than 16 million pounds of food, more than $465,000, and countless hours of volunteer time (provided by Food Lion associates).
“We are truly grateful to Food Lion for standing with us to make sure everyone has enough to eat,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Food Bank. “Together, we set a place at the table for everyone. You show up to volunteer, to give your time, to do the packing, to help with the kids’ programs. We really feel you at our side each and every day, supplying volunteers, money, and food when we need them. We know that we can count on our friends at Food Lion. You are true to your word that Food Lion Feeds,” concluded McKee.
For more information about the programs of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, visit www.BRAFB.org.
About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Verona, Virginia, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. The Food Bank serves an average of 127,500 people per month across 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester, and Verona. We’re serving record numbers of Virginians through our network of more than 400 community partners, which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, libraries, healthcare clinics, community centers, and more. We pledge to continue innovating and adapting to secure, store, and distribute more food to more individuals, families, children, and seniors experiencing hunger. The Food Bank is a partner food bank of Feeding America®, a national association with a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries, and meal programs. Last year, this charitable food assistance network helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people facing food insecurity. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omni-channel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.
National Zoo’s Iconic Pandas to go to China Without Replacements
The National Zoo’s three resident pandas are scheduled to return to China by Dec. 7, leaving one of the most popular attractions in the nation’s capital without its iconic bears for the first time in over 20 years.
The pandas are leaving the National Zoo due to the expiration of the cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The departures come amid strained relations between the United States and China.
“Our team is still in conversation about what the future of our panda conservation program is going to look like,” said Ellie Tahmaseb, spokeswoman for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, told Capital News Service. “We’ve been doing panda conservation for the past 51 years, both with the pandas here at the zoo and pandas in China. And we will be continuing that program, whether there are pandas physically here in D.C. or not.”
The National Zoo currently has an adult male, Tian Tian, and an adult female, Mei Xiang, and their son, Xiao Qi Ji. Tian Tian, whose name means “more and more” in Mandarin Chinese, is 26. Mei Xiang, whose name means “beautiful fragrance,” is 25.
The pair were born and raised at the China Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong, Sichuan Province; they arrived at the National Zoo in 2000.
Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have had seven cubs, four of which, including Xiao Qi Ji, have survived to adulthood.
Each successful panda birth at the National Zoo was through artificial insemination. Xiao Qi Ji’s surviving elder siblings were returned to China in the 2010s under the Giant Panda Cooperative Research and Breeding Agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The agreement requires that all panda cubs born at the National Zoo must be sent to China by the time they turn four.
Xiao Qi Ji, whose name translates to “little miracle,” was born in August 2020. Mei Xiang was 22 when she gave birth to him, making her the oldest giant panda to give birth in the United States.
Xiao Qi Ji is the youngest panda still in the country, and he will likely be the last panda born in the United States for the foreseeable future. Upon his arrival to China, he will enter into a breeding program.
The initial 10-year agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association began in December 2000 when Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived at the National Zoo and has been renewed three times since 2010.
Conservation efforts around the globe have proved so successful that in 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature upgraded the giant panda from “endangered” to “vulnerable.”
An estimated 1,864 giant pandas live in the wild in central China, and an additional 600 are in zoos and breeding centers around the world, according to the Smithsonian.
When it is time for Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji to leave the National Zoo, the pandas will board a FedEx plane for an approximately 16-hour flight with a National Zoo veterinarian and panda keepers, according to Tahmaseb.
On the flight, the pandas and staff will bring supplies for the bears that include food and enrichment activities. Upon their arrival, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji will move into giant panda bases managed by the China Wildlife Conservation Association. It is unknown if the three will stay together.
“I think it’s very bittersweet,” Tahmaseb said. “You know, we have some staff, in particular, a panda team, who have been working with these animals for decades, in some cases. And so I think it’s pretty hard, right?”
Dawn Ginnetti, a Washington resident and George Washington University employee took in the pandas with her friend Shannon Whitaker during a National Zoo celebration dubbed “Panda Palooza: A Giant Farewell” during the last week of September.
“When you come here, and you see a panda, you think, ‘I want to conserve their environment. I want to preserve that. I want them to be around. So, what can I do?’” Ginnetti said. “So, it really makes people think about the planet in a different way.”
Whitaker, a photographer and Tallahassee, Florida resident, said her favorite memory of the pandas involved bringing her three daughters up from Florida to see the bears in the winter.
“We watched all the pandas come out and sit in the snow, and they were just so inquisitive about the weather,” Whitaker said. “It was just really beautiful. And to see my children and all the other children and adults, just in awe of that beauty.”
Tahmaseb started working at the National Zoo in February and got to celebrate each of the pandas’ birthdays this year. While marking Tian Tian and Mei Xiang’s birthdays, she began doing the math and realized these were the same pandas that she saw while visiting the National Zoo as a child.
“That was sort of a fun realization of being like, oh my gosh, these are the exact same bears that led me to love zoos as a child,” Tahmaseb said.
Bronwen Hale Dearden, a caregiver from Loudoun County, Virginia, and her children were delighted to spend a weekday morning admiring the pandas. Despite living close to the nation’s capital, she had never seen the pandas with her kids.
“I mean, it’s definitely sad,” Hale Dearden said. “I know, like my mother-in-law, and a lot of my friends are like, ‘We’re gonna go! We need to go so many times!’”
“It is a little sad because it seems like a symbol of our relationship with China, you know? To a certain extent.” Hale Dearden said. “The withdrawal of the pandas, even though I know the official policy is that it’s nonpolitical, it feels like it’s maybe a little weighted.”
China’s leasing of pandas to other countries as a diplomatic tool came to be known as “panda diplomacy” and formally dates back to the 1950s.
Nearly every panda in the world is considered Chinese property. Leasing them out is seen as a gesture of goodwill to other nations and a way to broaden conservation efforts for the species.
Pandas first arrived at the National Zoo in 1972 as a gift from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to commemorate President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to communist China, the first by an American president.
At a gala during the visit, then-First Lady Patricia Nixon mentioned her fondness for pandas to Zhou: “Aren’t they cute? I love them.”
The premier responded with, “I’ll give you some.”
After that, arrangements were made for a pair of pandas, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, to be loaned to the National Zoo.
Pat Nixon accepted the bears on behalf of the American people and joked that “panda-monium” would break out at the zoo.
Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing lived the rest of their lives at the National Zoo.
On Dec. 30, 1992, Ling-Ling succumbed to heart failure at 23. Hsing-Hsing passed away on Nov. 28, 1999, at 28. That was the only time in the last 51 years that the National Zoo did not house pandas until Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived the following year.
“There was a period between 1999 and 2000 when we didn’t have pandas here at the zoo. I think a lot of people forget about that,” Tahmaseb said. “But you know, just because we didn’t have pandas physically here in D.C., didn’t mean that we weren’t gonna be having them again in the future.”
Over the past four decades and through 10 presidencies, U.S.-China diplomatic relations have been warm and cool, but panda diplomacy has remained constant. However, those relations have entered a much cooler phase in recent years.
“(Donald) Trump, rhetorically, was very harsh on China… with COVID, with trade,” said Dr. Scott Kastner, a University of Maryland political science professor.
Trump launched an economic trade war against China, imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of imports from that nation. The Biden administration has maintained those tariffs.
In April 2022, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, visited Taiwan. Beijing took great offense, claiming Taiwan is a rebellious breakaway province.
In January, a Chinese balloon appeared over the United States that the Biden administration ordered shot down. U.S. intelligence officials say the balloon was capable of gathering sensitive American military information.
“For the Biden administration, I think it has been tougher on sanctioning and also being pretty serious about trying to kind of compete with China,” Kastner said.
The pandas’ departure from the National Zoo is part of a panda exodus from American zoos.
The San Diego Zoo returned its pandas in 2019; the Memphis Zoo returned its panda earlier this year.
Once the National Zoo’s pandas leave, Zoo Atlanta will be the only facility in the United States housing the animals. However, Atlanta’s four pandas are expected to return to China next year when the zoo’s loan agreement expires.
There still is no official date for the National Zoo’s pandas to return to China, but it must occur by Dec. 7, when the agreement expires.
“Just because there may not be pandas at the zoo, whether that’s for a short period of time or for an extended period of time, doesn’t mean that we are not committed to continuing our panda conservation work,” Tahmaseb said.
The National Zoo has trained over 1500 professionals in panda conservation and built a research framework for breeding and reproductive support in the wild.
“We are very hopeful for the future — both here at the zoo and for pandas in the wild,” Tahmaseb said.
The National Zoo is anticipating a “bit of a downturn” regarding attendance and merchandise sales after the departure, according to Tahmaseb. The facility will also stop using pandas in advertising campaigns and begin to focus more on other species that call the National Zoo home.
As for the National Zoo’s panda keepers, many of them will begin working with different animals on the Asia Trail.
“There’s plenty of other animals… nobody’s going to be losing their job over this,” Tahmaseb said.
The David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat was last renovated in 2007 and will remain vacant after the departure.
“We’re going to be putting in some renovations that we have discussed with our colleagues on the Chinese side,” Tahmaseb said. “Upgrades that we are going to be making, further suggestions to make sure that the habitats are as ready to go for pandas in the future, as we are hoping to have them again.”
As Washington prepares to say goodbye, zoo guests hope it isn’t forever.
“If we can get them back,” Hale Dearden said. “Bring them back!”
By ABBY WALLACE and RYAN MERCADO
Capital News Service
Frederick County GOP & Frederick First Navigate Tumultuous Political Terrain
FCRC’s Decisive Actions Contrast with Non-Partisan Group’s Dedication to Civility.
Frederick County’s political scene is witnessing significant shifts this election season. While the Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC) seeks to delineate its stance on particular party members, Frederick First emerges as a voice championing non-partisanship in local governance.
The veteran Republican presence in Frederick County, C. William “Bill” Orndoff Jr., who has served as treasurer since 1988, recently expressed his views in The Winchester Star. Orndoff surprisingly endorsed independent candidate Gary Oates over the Republican nominee Josh Ludwig for the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Emphasizing his long-standing relationship with Oates, Orndoff clarified, “I can assure you he is not a Democrat.”
As Orndoff’s endorsement caught attention, FCRC Chair Ben Weber took a resolute step, informing Bill Orndoff of his disqualification from the Republican party membership. This decision underscores the committee’s commitment to party cohesion and principles.
But Orndoff isn’t the only one under the FCRC’s lens. Timmy French also faces scrutiny for potentially deviating from the Republican’s interests. Delegate Dave LaRock expressed his concerns, especially regarding sign displays, and urged Timmy French to cease presenting as a Republican. LaRock opined, “Timmy French’s literature claims he stands for ‘conservative values.’ His alliance with Frederick First Democrats challenges this.”
Frederick First, however, presents an alternative view. Their mission is rooted in non-partisanship and emphasizes civility over divisive party politics. They believe local governance should remain untainted by national political drama. In a clear statement, they elucidated, “Political parties are dividing our country. We promise to put Frederick First, emphasizing that citizens’ welfare comes above political loyalties.”
With the upcoming elections, Frederick County finds itself at a crossroads. FCRC’s decisive actions and the emergence of groups like Frederick First indicate a larger quest for identity within the community. It remains to be seen how these dynamics will shape the future political landscape of the county.
Virginia War Memorial to Host Commonwealth’s Observance of 40th Anniversary of Bombing of Beirut Marine Barracks
The Virginia War Memorial will host the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the US Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, at a special ceremony on October 23, 2023, at 11 a.m., outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory–Global War on Terrorism & Beyond. The event is free and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
The ceremony will honor and remember the 241 American service members who were stationed at the Barracks as part of the US peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and killed in the terrorist attack. 220 US Marines, 18 US Navy Sailors and 3 US Army Soldiers lost their lives during the bombing.
Scheduled speakers include the Honorable Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, who served over 30 years in the US Marine Corps before retiring with the rank of Major General.
The ceremony will include the presentation of a memorial wreath by Secretary Crenshaw and Ms. Deanna Owens, representing the Gold Star Families. The names of the 11 Virginia Marines killed during the attack will be read by a US Marine accompanied by the tolling of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia.
“The unprovoked attack on the Marine barracks in Beirut forty years ago resulted the greatest loss of Marines in a single day since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These young Marines and their fellow Sailors and Soldiers were stationed in Lebanon not to fight, but to act as peacekeepers between the various factions fighting in that nation’s civil war. Their ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten, and this is why we are hosting this observance of the 40th anniversary of the attack.”
“We have invited the families and relatives of those who perished in the attacks, active-duty Marines from Fort Gregg-Adams, and veterans groups to attend and we encourage all Virginians to come join us as we honor and remember these brave heroes,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Free parking is available in the surface lot and in the underground parking deck at the Memorial. The Memorial’s exhibit buildings will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the grounds from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.
For more information about the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the Beirut Marine Barracks, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
