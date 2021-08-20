Opinion
The Fall of Kabul
If you were to stop a Roman around the year 117 A.D. and ask about the future of the empire, he/she would probably boast that they were the greatest empire in the history of the world, and the Roman Empire would last forever. In 117 it would be hard to see it any other way. The Romans were on top of the world. Yet starting around the 200s, serious infighting began hurting their power from within. By the end of the 300s, they had spread themselves too thin, spent too much money, leaders were corrupt, and they began to lose battles to traditionally lesser foes. By the end of the 400s, Rome was no more.
While the high-water mark of the Roman Empire was 117, I am now wondering if the American high-water mark was 1945. In 116 the Romans had just conquered Parthia, marking their furthermost expansion. For the U.S., 1945 marked America’s greatest victory, but in some ways its last. In 1945 the U.S. completely defeated the “empires” of Germany, Japan, and Italy. Over the next 76 years, America engaged in four major wars. In two of the wars, Korea and the Gulf War, the U.S. repulsed a foreign invader from an ally’s country, but did not defeat the enemy itself. In both circumstances, the government claimed all out-defeat was never part of the plan. In the other two wars, Vietnam and now the War on Terror against Iraq and Afghanistan, America lost.
I am not commenting on whether we should have pulled out of Afghanistan. Each person should make their own decision, but I would like to give some historical perspective and maybe offer a thought. Historically speaking, it is not that we lost a war that is bothering some. It’s that we went 8-0 before 1945 and now have lost two conflicts within two generations.
It is also the way we exited both losses. I was too young to remember the fall of Saigon. I was not even a year old, but now, having taught this many times and showing numerous videos, the images are permanently ingrained in my mind. The day was April 28, 1975, and suddenly the North Vietnamese army was entering Saigon. They were at the airport making it impossible to land any American planes. The song “White Christmas” began playing over the radio, which was the signal for all Americans to pull out. News crews captured the thousands of Vietnamese surrounding the embassy, trying to get on board the helicopters that were pulling out Americans. Many of these had worked with the U.S. and knew their fate if they were left behind. The video shows American journalists climbing the gate and being pulled over while Marines were keeping the rest at bay. Helicopters were also landing on rooftops nearby and pulling out more Americans and some Vietnamese. Desperate, the ones left behind grabbed hold of the choppers as they took off, risking their lives but knowing they were dead either way. The helicopters flew everyone to ships waiting for them but also had to make rooms for the scores of people taking boats to the ships for safe passage. Even the South Vietnamese army was flying its own helicopters over to the ships. The naval crews had to push choppers off the runways into the ocean to make room. It was not a good look for America.
Even though Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there is no comparison, watching the scene unfold a few days ago In Afghanistan had to bring back images of Saigon for anyone who remembers it. The optic I will always remember is the image of someone falling from a plane after they had grabbed on during takeoff. As with the Vietnamese, the Afghans were desperate to leave, knowing those who had aided the Americans or had ever stood up or spoken out against the Taliban were likely to suffer a horrible fate.
Here is what history has taught us. The final scenes of Vietnam did not really hurt President Ford. Most Americans had already grown weary of the war and it had already been declared over. Pardoning Nixon and draft dodgers did much more to hurt Ford than the fall of Saigon and, even then, he only lost to Carter by two percentage points. Remember: Trump campaigned on pulling out of Afghanistan and it seems most Americans agreed it was time to leave, though not the way it happened.
The larger effect of Vietnam was that it scarred a generation and hurt the American government’s credibility with other nations and its own people. The term “credibility gap” was coined by journalists during the war for Americans distrusting their government for the first time. What the American people were being told about the Vietnam war and what they saw themselves was not adding up. On July 8, President Biden said, “The Taliban is not the south—the North Vietnamese army. They’re not—they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the—of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.” Compare that statement to many statements of President Johnson, such as one from 1964, “We are not about to send American boys 9 or 10 thousand miles away from home to do what Asian boys ought to be doing for themselves.”
Twice now we have invaded a nation with the promise of freedom. Both times we have left people behind who believed us and worked with us for that goal. Again, I am not saying we should not have left. America spent twenty years in Afghanistan. I am just saying it will become harder for others in the future to believe us.
What I most fear is that America may have lost its place, I hope not. We are still a powerful nation, but so was Rome. It was not the battlefield that hurt Rome as much as what was going on back home. The battlefield losses were just representative of the larger problems. The same can possibly be said for us. Our soldiers did not lose this war, they performed their duties with courage and effectiveness. What is hurting us is back home. Everything, even war, becomes a political issue and it seems impossible to find common ground. Not to mention our leaders seem inept or corrupt, not sure what one is worse. Vietnam is a stain on our history, and the way we left Afghanistan puts the fall of Kabul right next to Saigon. Yet just as disconcerting as this failure was, like with Rome, the real failures are not on the battlefield but by the way our leaders are acting at home.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Support of masks and vaccines
I support the governor’s directive for schools to require masks while indoors for both students and staff as well as wearing masks in any indoor spaces as we experience another surge in local Covid cases. I applaud the school board’s decision to move the mitigation plan to phase 2 to begin the school year.
As a recently retired School Nurse and Lead Nurse for our schools, I can assure you that our nurses, administrators, and staff worked extremely hard last year to provide a safe environment in which children can learn. We spent many evenings and weekends doing contact tracing of any known positive cases and their contacts. Those hours will increase as more cases arise.
We taught proper infection control measures. We beefed up teachers’ confidence in basic first aid and supported their assessment skills with routine student symptoms in order to keep the clinic as clean as possible for the safety of students with chronic conditions.
We educated and reminded all staff and children of proper mask-wearing, showing that the way air and germs get into our lungs is through both our nose and mouth as they are connected in the back of our throat.
I spent every week since Covid closed our schools in March 2020 on Zoom calls with the VDOE’s School Health Services Specialist and the VDH’s School Health Nurse Consultant. During the spring, the calls became less frequent as we were seeing the light at the end of this ordeal. Zoom conferences with the Virginia AAP that included experts in all specialties of children’s care who said it would be a very rare case of a child with any physical condition in which wearing a mask would be detrimental to their health.
I want you to understand that we were well-informed and not making this up as we went along.
There is a vocal minority that has said they do not believe in the disease, do not believe they can be asymptomatic spreaders of the disease and do not believe they will get sick and/or die.
In the meantime, there are many in our community who have listened to the science and done everything we’ve been asked to do to keep our families AND our community safe, even those who refuse to keep US safe.
Sadly, some local businesses no longer require masks in the midst of this surge, so I will protect my unvaccinated daughter by once again staying home. She is excited to be going to public school for the first time this year. We will be watching to see if the vocal group sways the School Board’s well-thought-out mitigation plan, negating all efforts to stop this pandemic in our area. We will immediately pull her out of school if their agenda dictates decisions affecting our community’s children.
Front Royal/Warren County could have been well beyond this now if all had pulled together for the good of our community.
Kathleen Crettier
Warren County
Opinion
Resignation from political office – what about due process?
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned. That might have been a surprise to some (because he fashions himself a fighter), but it was clear that if he hadn’t resigned he would have faced impeachment. The claims against him were quite serious. Eleven women alleged that the Governor had acted improperly – possibly criminally – in violation of workplace appropriateness (among other claims). The allegations, although investigated by New York State Attorney General and reported as true, were still allegations. They were not findings of law and fact by a court or jury.
Remembering Richard Nixon’s resignation from the U.S. Presidency, it is clear, in hindsight, that Nixon was trying to avoid upcoming legal proceedings. The thought being at the time, he would cut off those proceedings “at the pass”. In fact, the new President, Gerald Ford, issued a full pardon for past crimes. Ford did that ostensibly to minimize the continuing trauma to Americans because of the conduct of many members of the Nixon team. In so doing, he signed his own death knell from winning the next Presidential election.
We now know that Nixon would in all likelihood have been impeached and also could have faced almost certain conviction for a number of criminal statutes.
We know there are many people who choose resignation in hopes that will somehow satisfy the public’s desire for an end to formal legal proceedings, even likely conviction.
I want to be clear, I am not forgiving conduct by Cuomo, Nixon and others who might have been found guilty of a variety of charges. They have chosen to resign rather than face an inevitable legal fight. But the lawyer in me (isn’t it true that once a lawyer, always a lawyer – even if no current law license is in effect?) can’t help but consider due process in every proceeding of this type – especially when dealing with so called “public officials or officers”. Most resignations do not necessarily concede the truth of allegations.
Resignation often pre-empts the need for further action on the subject matter or the person allegedly involved. On occasion proceedings (civil or criminal) go forward anyway. We don’t know yet what will be done in the Cuomo matter.
While my heart may be with the victims of possible crimes (e.g. the women who were allegedly mistreated by Cuomo and all of us who witnessed the outrages and crimes of the Nixon period), we must also conclude that there is reason for the process of law. I have not researched the issue of how many public officials resign their office as a tactic to avoid upcoming legal process. Usually this is done out of fear that they might be found guilty (or civilly liable) if formal proceedings go forward.
A resignation, rather than a legal fight is certain to be seen by many as an admission of guilt. This is not necessarily so in all cases. In many matters getting the alleged wrongdoer out of office or a position where he/she could do harm, is itself a benefit of resignation. A legal fight could result in a finding of not guilty or not civilly liable. But the harm may already be done by the alleged acts and the fact of resignation. As I was preparing my first book on ethics (ETHICS FOR GOVERNMENT EMPOYEES, Crisp Publications, 1993) I could see that public employees at any level (federal, state, local) had to meet certain standards of conduct for “public employees”. While working on our upcoming book PRINCIPLED CHOICES (which is co-authored by my wife, Bryane), we can clearly see and write about the ethical responsibilities of all people at any personal or professional level.
One might say that resignation is an admission that allegations aimed at whomever –are true. My own opinion (as expressed here) is that resignation is not an admission (unless actually said), but is a process decision in the matter. It is a decision, that the accused person does not want to proceed to his/her due process rights for his/her own reasons (cost, emotional health, family, etc.) … and sometimes, it is the best decision for all concerned.
Charles P. Lickson
Front Royal, Virginia
(Charles P. Lickson is a former trial attorney. He is now a professional mediator and writer. He is the author of IRONING IT OUT: SEVEN SIMPLE STEPS TO RESOLVING CONFLICT and 7 other books.)
Opinion
Is there a legal historian in the house?
A recent article about the Afton redevelopment mentioned, with regards to the more recent history of the property and an aborted attempt at redevelopment, that “building taller than the courthouse downtown was and is forbidden by town zoning codes.” This seems, on the face of it, to be a ludicrous law, existing for no reason other than to make life more difficult for people. But it is often the case that seemingly asinine regulations were written for a logical (if not always good) reason.
Which then leads one to wonder, what reason was there behind this restriction on building heights? Unfortunately, I don’t know where to even begin looking for the answer to that question. If there is someone out there who knows the reasoning, I would be incredibly grateful.
Curiously yours,
Joe Plemmons
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates,18th District thinks we can do better
This week, the Virginia legislature passed the 2021 budget to spend the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (HB 7001). This budget provides funding for salary raises for law enforcement officers, replenishes the unemployment fund, increases funding for college education and mental health services, supports access to high-speed internet for all Virginians by 2024, and other projects improving the quality of life for all Virginians. With all this, it still ends up with a budget surplus.
This budget bill passed with significant bipartisan support; more than half of the Republican caucus voted in favor. Unfortunately, Michael Webert, the delegate from our 18th District, was among the minority who voted against this excellent legislation. This is not in the least bit surprising; Delegate Webert seems to think the duty of a delegate is simply to vote against any bill that crosses his desk. In the combined 2020-21 sessions, there were 115 “key votes, according to the “Vote Smart” website. Webert voted “aye” on only 20 of these.
The 18th District deserves better. We need a delegate who evaluates legislation on its merits, and votes in the interest of the citizens of the district and of Virginia. That doesn’t seem to be Michael Webert.
Douglas Ward
Sperryville
Candidate for House of Delegates
Opinion
Reader urges diligence, fact checking in analysis of COVID data
We have a good reason not to trust the government anymore. We should all be unwilling to risk our loved ones to political misinformation and find the truth ourselves. But we must also be cautious of the misinformed naysayers!
COVID vaccine safety was NOT compromised by expediting the process! The technology had been developed already because it was known that a viral pandemic was a possibility. The huge cash infusion by the government gave those companies what they needed to set up supply chains, the staffing, manufacturing facilities, and distribution plans before it was known that there would be a product that was safe and effective enough to produce. That risky investment would have been wasted if the product was not worth producing, which is why no company will take that risk itself. We were lucky. The product proved safe and effective. Celebrate that! And, thank the millions of brave people who have presented arms for a painless jab before you. They were scared too.
The VAERS database has been recommended as a data source by previous letters, but then they misinterpreted its contents! VAERS is the adverse event early warning system set up years ago to identify patterns that might signal a problem. Anyone can report. It is raw, unconfirmed data that the CDC and FDA then investigate. You will see that deaths reported, not yet confirmed as due to the vaccine, are 6500 per 350 million shots. The risk of dying in a car accident is 38,000 per 350 million people. Will you stop driving? The risk of thrombosis from the J&J vaccine is less than from pregnancy. So, take Moderna. The risk of anaphylaxis is less than a dose of penicillin, and it is treatable.
It was implied that the companies were relieved of liability because vaccines are not safe. Not true! In fact, that limited liability began in the 1980s and is totally unrelated to COVID vaccines, which are a newer and safer technology.
And another argument, I will quote directly from Mr. Randolph: “Even the CDC admits that 94% of COVID deaths had underlying medical conditions.” This is a very sad red herring that, even if it were true, is a convolution of the fact that, but for COVID, those people would still be alive. One might suggest that many of those dying in car accidents also have underlying conditions.
Get the facts, be safe, mask up! We are in this boat together, whether we like it or not.
Cheryl Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Reply to Forced Medical Treatment vs. Human Rights
Mr. Randolph’s letter was spot on to the division of American society over the pandemic and medical intervention.
First, any virus vaccine is not a cure-all. Second, our medical health is not opened for examination by politicians or employers.
The big “Fear Factor” is what is controlling those that want to live in a bubble! With all the uprise in death by other means; drugs, suicides, cancers, other diseases, and such? To let politicians become my physician in health matters is like asking my child to drive the car!
I agree with Mr. Randolph, do some fact-checking on VAERS before letting the 1% control you with the big “Fear Factor”!
Issuing mandates of this nature? Only keeps division going.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal