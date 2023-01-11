State News
The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?
Virginia experts say a new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems.
“There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” said Tamarah Holmes, director of the Virginia Office of Broadband in the Department of Housing and Community Development.
On Jan. 13, Virginia expects to challenge tens to hundreds of thousands of locations, many of them in rural areas, that the Federal Communications Commission says have broadband access but lack it.
Officials aren’t the only ones who can provide feedback, however. For the first time, the FCC is allowing any member of the public to weigh in on the accuracy of its National Broadband Map by typing in their address, reviewing the information about Internet availability, and submitting a challenge through the website if it’s incorrect.
Review your broadband availability
To access the FCC National Broadband Map, click here. Enter your address in the search bar, click “Search” and then review the information about the type, technology, speed, and providers that appears.
“I think it is the first time in the history of the FCC’s mapping where anyone can challenge,” said Holmes. “With the old maps, we weren’t allowed to challenge as a state. Individuals had no say.”
“There are folks all over rural Virginia who know that the FCC broadband map isn’t always accurate,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in an email to constituents this December. “Now is the time to make sure that (we) are using the best data available, so Virginia can get the investments to which it is entitled and achieve the goal of universal broadband access.”
Addresses replace census blocks
One of the most critical differences between the new FCC map under review and prior versions is that the current map shows broadband access on the address level rather than by census block.
“Basically what you had is if the provider said they offered service anywhere in a census block, they’d consider the census block served,” said Brandon Herndon, director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Geospatial Information Technology, which has been developing Virginia’s own broadband availability map with the state since 2010.
New federal programs offer Virginia households a subsidy for affordable high-speed internet
“Obviously, this is not a good solution for ensuring everyone has broadband access,” he said.
That approach also made it harder for local and state officials to determine where resources should best be directed.
“We used to jokingly say that the reliability of the old FCC map was that if it said it was unserved, it was truly unserved, but if it said it was served, you don’t know if it is,” said Holmes.
In 2021, Virginia began requiring broadband providers to submit updated information to the Department of Housing and Community Development with the specific locations they serve. With that information, the Office of Broadband revamped its map to show the percentage of residents in each census block that has Internet access, giving a more accurate picture of where service is available.
“We’re years ahead of other states,” said Herndon.
Funding
Mapping what areas have broadband access isn’t just an intellectual exercise. The information is the most crucial factor in the federal government’s determination of how much money each state will get through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
“This is the reason we’re doing everything,” said Herndon.
By design, BEAD prioritizes unserved locations with limited or no Internet access. Those unserved locations are identified based on the FCC broadband map.
“Inaccurate broadband deployment data in the National Broadband Map could affect the share of BEAD Program funding an eligible state or territory receives,” a December 2022 brief from the Congressional Research Service noted.
“It’s hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Herndon. “That’s why this challenging process is so important.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Swastikas painted on Waynesboro mural and more Va. headlines
• In a jailhouse interview, one of the men Richmond police accused of plotting a Fourth of July mass shooting called the still-unproven claim a lie and said he’s “innocent of everything the police accuse me of.”—WTVR
• A trial over the fate of Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue is moving forward, with attorneys assuring the court the monument has not been melted down yet. A judge rejected a claim the city violated open-meeting rules by voting to give the statue to a local Black history center to have the bronze melted and repurposed for a different public art project.—Daily Progress
• The head of the Virginia State Police outlined exactly how the agency failed to vet the “catfishing” former trooper who killed three people in California in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times.—Los Angeles Times
• State Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, is working on a bill to strengthen Virginia’s firearm storage laws after a 6-year-old shot a Newport News elementary school teacher in a classroom.—Virginian-Pilot
• Four swastikas were painted on a Waynesboro YMCA mural showing a Black father swimming with his daughter.—News Virginian
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Democrats declare victory in special election ahead of 2023 General Assembly session
Democrat Aaron Rouse, a former professional football player who served on the Virginia Beach City Council, declared victory in a closely watched special election Tuesday for an open state Senate seat as he appeared set to give Senate Democrats a stronger majority heading into the 2023 legislative session.
As of late Tuesday night, Rouse seemed to have narrowly defeated Republican Kevin Adams, a Navy veteran, in a close finish that underscored the district’s toss-up status. With all votes counted except provisional ballots and late-arriving mail ballots, Rouse received 50.41% of the vote, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night, compared to 49.51% for Adams. Those results are not official, but Rouse led Adams by almost 350 votes.
The outcome, if it holds, will give Senate Democrats more power to block Republican proposals, such as tougher abortion restrictions, pushed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the GOP-controlled House of Delegates in the legislative session that starts Wednesday.
“The people of Norfolk and Virginia Beach have delivered a powerful mandate: Glenn Youngkin’s hateful and extreme attempts to ban access to safe, legal abortion have no place in the Commonwealth,” Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker said in a news release Tuesday night.
Republican leaders had not yet weighed in on the results shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Last year, Democrats had a 21-19 majority in the upper chamber. The addition of Rouse would grow that majority to 22-18, allowing the Democrats to vote down legislation even if one of their members sides with Republicans.
The apparent Democratic victory is somewhat temporary because all 140 General Assembly seats will be up for election again this fall when the state will use its redrawn legislative districts for the first time after the pandemic-delayed 2021 redistricting process. Still, a Rouse win would put Senate Democrats in a better position heading into the regular election cycle as Republicans reassess their chances of winning a Senate majority in November.
Republicans will continue to control the House of Delegates with a 52-48 majority after two other special elections held Tuesday produced no surprises.
The competitive 7th District Senate seat came open after its former occupant, Republican Jen Kiggans, flipped a Democratic-held congressional seat by defeating former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in November. Kiggans was recently sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives after a tumultuous intra-GOP speakership fight delayed the process for several days.
Democrats and abortion rights supporters had characterized the Virginia Beach election as a referendum of sorts on how Virginia should respond to the demise of Roe v. Wade. Rouse campaigned as an adamant defender of maintaining abortion access in Virginia, while Adams indicated he supports Youngkin’s push for tougher restrictions on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The PAC arm of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia said it was putting $100,000 behind Rouse’s candidacy. The group framed the race as an opportunity to protect abortion access by growing the Democratic majority in the Senate.
“The voters of SD-07 responded loudly and clearly that they want to see abortion protected, not banned — as do the majority of Virginians all throughout the commonwealth,” Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said in a news release congratulating Rouse. “When our rights are on the line, voters show up in support of reproductive freedom.”
Adams pitched himself as a Youngkin ally in campaign ads that often featured images of the governor, whose Spirit of Virginia PAC contributed nearly $250,000 to the Adams campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Republicans also attacked Rouse for comments he made at a 2020 rally following the police killing of George Floyd. Rouse compared 21st-century policing to the “slave patrols” of Virginia’s racist past.
In Tuesday’s two other special elections to fill General Assembly vacancies, Democrat Holly Siebold won a Democratic-leaning seat in Northern Virginia, and Republican Ellen Campbell won a Republican-leaning seat in western Virginia. Siebold will replace former Del. Mark Keam, a longtime Democratic lawmaker who resigned to take a job in the Biden administration. Campbell will replace her late husband, former Del. Ronnie Campbell of Amherst County, who died of cancer late last year.
The General Assembly will gavel in at noon Wednesday, with lawmakers set to debate taxes, abortion, the mental health system, and energy prices in a short, election-year session.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Electric utility rate reform back on General Assembly agenda
As the 2023 legislative session looms, legislators have filed two competing electric rate reform bills, one focused on giving state regulators greater power to lower rates and the other offering a broader overhaul of the state system backed by utilities.
The simpler legislation is the bipartisan Affordable Energy Act, proposed by Dels. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, and Lee Ware, R-Powhatan. That bill would allow the State Corporation Commission, the body responsible for regulating electric utilities, to lower electricity base rates when it determines customers will be overcharged.
The legislation “will re-empower the SCC by restoring its traditional authority to adjust rates. It does not mandate any outcome,” Sullivan said. “It simply provides a fail-safe ability for the SCC to determine fair and reasonable electricity rates while preserving the utilities ability to recover costs and earn a fair rate of return.”
Under current law, if the state’s two largest electric utilities, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company, record profits above an upper threshold determined by state code, then 70% of the excess earnings have to be returned to ratepayers. If they make within a middle band of profits, nothing happens. If they earn below the lower threshold, rates must be increased.
The Affordable Energy Act would leave that system in place but would make rate reductions no longer reliant on regulators’ determination of whether customers are owed refunds — a conclusion that has been difficult for the SCC to reach during formal reviews because of other parts of the state law allowing the utilities to subtract or reinvest various earnings from their overall total.
Instead, the commission could decrease future rates if it “determines in its sole discretion” that those rates will “produce unreasonable revenues in excess of the utility’s authorized rate of return.”
“This is a reaction to the times when the State Corporation Commission has found one or more or both of the electric utilities have earned more than the reasonable profit and costs recovered (and) they said their hands were tied and they couldn’t do anything about it,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, during a press conference on the bill Tuesday.
Dominion-backed proposal
A more complicated bill filed by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, is being backed by Dominion.
Like Ware and Sullivan’s proposal, Kilgore and Saslaw’s legislation would give the SCC discretion to decrease base rates. But while the bipartisan Affordable Energy Act focuses solely on base rates — the core charge on customers’ electric bills that are based on energy use — the sweeping Virginia Electric Utility Regulation Act would go much further.
Kilgore and Saslaw’s bill would roll back numerous changes made over the past 15 years to Virginia’s regulating Dominion and Appalachian Power system.
Starting this year, it would increase the frequency of SCC rate reviews from every three years to every two, reversing a change sought by the electric utilities under the 2018 Grid Transformation and Security Act, which replaced biennial reviews with triennial ones.
It would also consolidate certain rate adjustment clauses — the additional charges the utilities can levy on customers for specific projects — into base rates. These costs, often called riders, have been the greatest contributor to rises in Dominion residential customer bills since 2007.
And it would sunset customer credit reinvestment offsets, a controversial tool that was also part of the Grid Transformation and Security Act after this year. CCROs allowed the company to reinvest its excess earnings in particular projects instead of returning them to customers as refunds.
Other changes would curtail retail choice for large electric customers, prohibit the utilities from retiring power plants without getting approval from the SCC and adjust the peer review group, the collection of utilities that the SCC uses for comparison points in reviewing rates.
Dominion says the changes could lead to $300 million in customer bill savings next year, or roughly $5 to $7 less than the average residential customer would pay on their monthly bill
“As Virginians face historic inflation and rising energy costs, there is broad agreement that consumers need relief on their power bills,” spokesperson Aaron Ruby stated by email. “The proposed legislation would provide significant and ongoing rate relief to our customers. It would provide strong state regulatory oversight. And it supports our mission of delivering reliable, safe, affordable, and clean energy to our customers.
Asked about Ware and Sullivan’s bill, Ruby added, “Dominion Energy supports immediate rate relief for our customers and comprehensive legislation that strengthens SCC oversight and simplifies Virginia’s regulatory model” before repeating his comments on the Virginia Electric Utility Regulation Act.
But Will Cleveland, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who has been actively lobbying for rate reform, said Kilgore and Saslaw’s bill would continue eroding SCC authority by removing the body’s discretion in setting the peer group, among other changes.
He also questioned the $300 million customer relief calculation.
“What is the total bill [savings] impact? Nobody knows what that is yet,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland said he is optimistic that rate reform measures will pass this session because legislators are becoming increasingly skeptical of utility-backed legislation. Along with McClellan, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is another senator supporting Ware and Sullivan’s bill.
Nevertheless, past electric rate reform proposals have failed to make it out of the Democrat-controlled Senate in recent years. Facing pressure after killing a slate of proposals during the 2021 session, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee agreed to forward several bills to the state’s Commission on Electric Utility Regulation to more closely review their reforms.
The commission never met to discuss the proposals. The body has not met since 2017.
“To the extent, the system is broken, Dominion broke it,” Cleveland said. “We shouldn’t ask Dominion again to fix it.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Democratic lawmakers again propose Prescription Drug Affordability Board
With many medication prices rising faster than inflation, Democrats in both the House and Senate are proposing that Virginia create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with the power to review and set upper payment limits on certain drug prices.
“Prescription drug costs have been spiraling out of control for years,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. “We all know it. … We also know that the model that we have for delivering medications is very tilted towards the suppliers, and it really extracts a lot of resources away from people that have very few resources.”
The proposal is Petersen’s second effort to create an affordability board after he withdrew a similar bill during a committee review last year, saying he hadn’t garnered enough support. To date, such boards have been created in seven states, with Maryland pioneering the idea in 2019.
Whether Democrats can drum up enough votes this year isn’t clear as the legislative session prepares to begin Wednesday. Petersen said Tuesday that he had spoken about the proposal with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has repeatedly aired concerns about rising consumer and energy costs, “and he didn’t say no.”
Senate committee scraps legislation aimed at controlling prescription drug costs
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter did not immediately respond to a question about Youngkin’s stance on the bill. House Republican Caucus spokesperson Garren Shipley noted Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, has also filed legislation that aims to reduce prescription drug prices by requiring consumer medication costs to be reduced in line with rebates carriers expect to receive from drug manufacturers.
Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, chief patron of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board proposal in the House, said while the extent of Republican interest is still being gauged, “where we do have bipartisan support is within the community.”
Advocates for the measuring point to data showing steep rises in prescription drug costs in recent years.
“Between 2015 and 2019, the average increase in the annual cost of prescription drugs rose by 26.3%, while the average income in Virginia increased by only 16.7%,” wrote the Commonwealth Council on Aging in a September report to Youngkin and the General Assembly that also identified the creation of an affordability board as one of its legislative priorities.
Nationwide, a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis published last February found drug price increases outstripped inflation for half of all medications covered by Medicare in 2020. And a report from the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration this September found over 1,200 drug products had cost increases between July 2021 and July 2022 that exceeded the period’s 8.5% inflation rate, with an average price increase of almost 32%.
“The poster child for runaway inflation is the prescription drug,” said Jared Calfee, associate state director for AARP Virginia, which for a second year is backing the legislation. “The price of these medications has skyrocketed, dwarfing even the highest rates of inflation.”
Calfee said those rising costs have forced difficult choices for many Virginians, pointing to a survey that found roughly one in four people in the state have stopped taking prescribed medications due to cost. That survey was conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University in August 2021 and included 800 Virginia registered voters aged 18 and older.
Under the Petersen-Delaney proposal, the five-member Prescription Drug Affordability Board would be appointed by the governor, with members prohibited from being “an employee of, a board member of, or a consultant to a manufacturer or trade association for manufacturers.”
The board would be required to meet publicly at least four times per year and would have the authority to conduct affordability reviews of four categories of prescription drugs. Additionally, the board would vote on whether to impose payment limits on those drugs that have “led or will lead to affordability challenges for the health care system in the commonwealth or high out-of-pocket costs for patients.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia lawmakers propose legalizing medicinal use of psychedelic mushroom compound psilocybin
Two Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow the use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin for medicinal purposes and decrease penalties for possession, citing research on its effectiveness in treating mental health issues.
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, had similar bills decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms last session. But while those proposals were tabled, some Republican legislators said they would be open to hearing legislation regarding the medicinal usage of the drug.
This year, Adams’ bill would allow doctors to issue prescriptions for psilocybin, a psychedelic compound often found in “magic” mushrooms, to treat patients with mental health disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, cases of severe depression where past treatments have failed, and end-of-life anxiety
“These are natural medications extremely helpful and very unlikely to be abused,” said Adams, who is also a nurse practitioner.
The legislation would also reduce the penalty for possessing psilocybin without a prescription – currently a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison – to a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by no longer than 30 days in jail and no more than a $500 fine.
Adams said she structured her bill similar to legislation passed in 2015 that legalized CBD possession and distribution for medical purposes after speaking with the bill’s patron, former Del. Dave Albo, R-Springfield.
Hashmi’s legislation would create a Virginia Psilocybin Advisory Board to develop a long-term plan for establishing therapeutic access to psilocybin services. It would also reclassify psilocybin from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.
Republican legislators last year “expressed understanding of the kind of crisis we are facing in mental health issues,” said Hashmi, who added she is optimistic about the possibility of building bipartisan support for this session’s legislation.
Asked about the proposals, House Republican Caucus spokesperson Garren Shipley said in an email that “as of now, our House Republican Caucus simply hasn’t had a chance to review this legislation, but these bills will no doubt receive due consideration when the House convenes this week.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Trial over Windsor police stop begins and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old who shot a Newport News elementary school teacher last week used a gun his mother had purchased legally, according to police. Authorities said they were still trying to figure out how the boy got the firearm.—Daily Press
• The injured teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, is “known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession.”—Associated Press
• A federal trial began this week over a controversial 2020 traffic stop in the Virginia town of Windsor in which police stopped a Black and Latino Army lieutenant at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed him after he was pulled over for having temporary license plates.—CNN
• “Abortion, taxes, politics ahead for Virginia’s General Assembly.”—Washington Post
• A homeless couple who sought housing assistance in Danville says they got dropped off in a library parking lot in Martinsville. “They bamboozled us.”—Martinsville Bulletin
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
46/28°F
41/27°F