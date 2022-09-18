Interesting Things to Know
The first day of autumn is September 22
Autumn is an invisible bridge that begins with the fading delights of summer and slowly reaches into the world of winter.
It’s when most crops are harvested and when the days grow shorter and cooler, especially in northern latitudes. September is the month of the Harvest Moon, a full moon that allows farmers to work later and have more time to bring in their crops. Gardens are ripped up, but rows of turnips, potatoes, and onions are planted.
Children have strapped on their backpacks and trekked back to school but take time out to select pumpkins, carve their Jack-o’-lanterns and throw themselves into the adventure of Halloween.
This is when tourists hit the road to find, photograph, and enjoy the color palette of fall foliage. These wanderers are often referred to as “leaf peepers.”
Apple trees are heavy with fruit, apple cider stands begin to pop up, and apple pie is a staple on many menus. Family outings to the nearest orchard are common, and kids can pick their own apples and even watch apple cider being made. Getting a taste of the fresh cider is part of the fun.
Tailgate parties hail the arrival of football season. Bonfires proliferate, with some of them turning into traditional hot dog roasts, complete with toasting marshmallows to make s’mores and augmented by a singalong.
Corn mazes offer a scary but exciting escapade, and hayrides are enjoyed by all ages. Scarecrows and cornstalks become part of decorating while squirrels scurry around burying nuts.
It’s autumn. Breathe deeply and enjoy the precious days. As Albert Camus said, “Autumn is a second spring where every leaf is a flower.”
The infamous chorizo tweet and what it teaches
Some Twitter users have been humbled, and a scientist has apologized after a simple joke unintentionally revealed just how credulous people can be.
French physicist Etienne Klein recently trolled the Internet by posting up a supposed image of a distant star. Except it was no star, just an ordinary slice of chorizo sausage.
Admittedly, the chorizo did share a somewhat uncanny resemblance with photos of our sun. The problem is that we have no way of collecting high-definition images of distant stars, not even with the recently launched and cutting-edge James Webb telescope.
Consider this: The James Webb telescope recently had its sights trained on Jupiter, and the images stunned many scientists. The details offered were far more nuanced than expected, even rivaling that sliced chorizo. But Jupiter is a mere 380 million miles away — next door in cosmic terms — and it takes light from the sun about 45 minutes to reach the gas giant.
The closest star to our solar system, Proxima Centauri, is about four light years away. In a single year, the light will travel 5.88 trillion miles. Yes, trillion with a T, meaning Proxima Centauri is about 23.5 trillion miles away. Our best telescopes can collect detailed images of objects hundreds of millions of miles away, but with our current technology, there’s no way to get detailed images from objects many trillions of miles away. Keep in mind that Proxima Centauri is practically our neighbor in the cosmic sense.
What does all of this mean? For one, we’re just starting to explore space. And on top of that, a healthy dose of skepticism can go a long way. That includes questioning authority figures, as the chorizo incident so finely illustrates. The internet has made it easy to share information, but that doesn’t mean that everything floating around is true, even if the information comes from an authoritative source.
Health
Astronauts lose bone in space
A few months in space can lead to decades of permanent bone loss, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.
Researchers followed a group of 17 astronauts — 14 men and three women with an average age of 47 — for a year after they returned from four to seven-month missions aboard the International Space Station. All the astronauts experienced significant bone loss — equivalent to about two decades of bone loss for an older adult on Earth. Scans taken a year back on Earth showed that only about half the damage had been reversed for most astronauts.
Weight-bearing bones thin and weaken during spaceflight, and bone rods can eventually disconnect, said Leigh Gabel, study researcher, and professor at the University of Calgary, in an interview with Reuters. While remaining bone connections can be strengthened again, the disconnected spots can’t be rebuilt.
Researchers found that astronauts who prioritized strength training, particularly deadlifts, were more likely to recover bone after their return to Earth.
A deeper understanding of the health effects of microgravity — and how to mitigate those effects — is crucial as humanity sets its eyes toward more ambitious space voyages. One 2020 study in the journal PLOS One indicated that a three-year round trip to Mars could put 33 percent of astronauts at risk for osteoporosis. Astronauts also experience higher solar radiation and fluid shifts that can impact their cardiovascular systems and vision.
What you need when hunting migratory birds
Are you curious about hunting migratory birds like snipes, gallinules, mourning doves, ducks, and geese? First, check the regulations in your region to determine what weapons and shots are permitted. Beyond that, here’s a list of other equipment you’ll need to give your hunting party the best chance of success.
• Any required permits
• Bird calls that mimic the songs or cries of your target birds.
• High-quality decoys to attract the birds; the more realistic, the better.
• A warm, wind-proof hunting coat made of a breathable and waterproof material like Gore-Tex. Look for one with a hood to help you watch birds discreetly and keep you warm.
• Hunting waders with a good range of motion to protect you from getting wet.
• A hunting blind to hide you from potential prey.
• Hunting gloves to keep your hands warm and ready to shoot when the moment is right.
To find everything you need for your hunting party or ask for personalized advice, visit a hunting outfitter in your area.
When planning your hunting trip, ensure you know the regulations in your region, like hunting areas and season dates, daily bag limits, and approved bird species.
What to do when a relative asks for money
Someone you love needs money, and they are asking you. Don’t reach into your wallet before you take a moment to think.
- Consider the problem. Money isn’t the solution if the problem is that the relative spends too much, saves nothing, or doesn’t work. Your money only puts off the consequences of bad decisions.
- Ask yourself what you can afford. You can’t impoverish yourself now or in the future. If you do, you and your relative will be broke, and you will need help. So consider what money you could actually give without putting yourself (or your retirement and emergency money) in danger.
- Is it a loan or a gift? Cash given to anyone is gone as soon as it is out of your hand. You can assume you will never get the money back. Consider making it a gift if you can afford to give money for a genuine emergency. You can specify that while you are happy to give them the gift, you won’t be able to make another gift.
- If it is a loan, you can establish terms. According to CNBC, you could consider signing a contract with the terms. Include payments that you expect and consequences. You can specify that if the money isn’t paid back, the borrower can’t expect help in the future.
- Don’t give cash. If the relative can’t pay the rent, and you can help them, write a check to the landlord.
- Have the courage to say no. Some people recommend just saying no, with no explanation and no apology. Some recommend a simple “I am unable to help you right now.” Others recommend adding some truth: “My financial support of you over the years may not be helping the way I had hoped.”
- You can always offer to babysit or direct them to services like credit counseling. Maybe even set up a GoFundMe page.
Steak Night: The Great Beefsteak Raid of 1864
In recent parlance, the Great Beefsteak Raid presents an excuse to step out with friends, celebrate at a local Steak House annually, and raise a glass to one of many adventuresome stories our American heroes have posted over the years. In this particular adventure – all involved were U.S. compatriots. Some wore blue, some wore grey and some burned meat at the campfire afterwards, and some did not.
OVERVIEW:
The Beefsteak Raid was an incredibly daring adventure that occurred from 14-17 September 1864 during the U.S. Civil War. Confederate Cavalry leader Wade Hampton led 3,000 horsemen 100 miles behind General Grant’s federal lines and stole over 2500 cattle and successfully moved them back to Confederate lines where the rebels enjoyed steaks for a few days.
General Grant was away in Winchester, Virginia conferring with General Sheridan at the time. He was none too pleased to learn his prize herd had been stolen. When a reporter asked him, “General, when are you going to finally whip Bobby Lee?” Grant responded, “NEVER, if we f’%$king keep feeding his army.”
President Lincoln’s response was a bit more printable, “Well now, that’s some of the slickest cattle rustling I ever heard of.”
This astonishing tale was re-created in the 1966 movie entitled “Alvarez Kelly” starring Richard Widmark as the Confederate Colonel Rosser and William Holden as Alvarez Kelly, a fictional character thrown into the mix for dramatic effect.
This is how the tale unfolded:
September 5, 1864 – Major General Wade Hampton, commanding cavalry for the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, received information that the Federals were loosely guarding a herd of cattle capable of feeding the hungry Confederates.
The Confederates were locked in a siege contest with Northern forces led by General Grant around Petersburg, Virginia at the time. The rebels needed to come up with new ways to feed themselves, or succumb to starvation. General Robert E. Lee, the Confederate army commander, urged Hampton to target the Federal supply base at City Point, eight miles northeast of Petersburg at the confluence of the Appomattox and James Rivers. Lee stated, “I judge that the enemy is very open to attack at City Point. A sudden blow in that quarter might be detrimental to him.”
General Hampton sent one of his top scouts, Sergeant George D. Shadburne, behind enemy lines to reconnoiter the area. Shadburne reported the following, “At Coggins’ Point (six miles below City Point on the James) are 3,000 beeves, attended by 120 men, and 30 citizens without arms.” Such a catch could feed the Confederate army for weeks. Gen. Robert E. Lee had been urging Hampton to attack the enemy’s vulnerable rear, and Hampton saw this as a perfect opportunity to both harass the Union army and provide much-needed food for the troops. When Hampton informed Lee of his plan, Lee gave his approval, but voiced his concern: “The only difficulty of importance I see to your project is your return.” You can just imagine what Hampton was thinking to himself, “Yes, getting back from behind enemy lines with 2500 cattle is indeed the trick isn’t it?”
The Confederates were cognizant of Federal operations and waited until Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant, the overall Federal commander, left his headquarters for Winchester, Virginia before striking. The Confederate horsemen moved out at 1 a.m. on September 14th.
Their force consisted of 4,000 men in three brigades, including several certified Texas cattle herders and sheep dogs.
Shadburne guided them and deceived the Federal scouts by riding southwest, beyond the Federal left flank below Petersburg, to Dinwiddie Court House.
The Confederates then turned and rode southeast for 11 miles before turning northeast toward Coggins’ Point. By day’s end, they arrived at Wilkinson’s Bridge over Rowanty Creek. Engineers remained behind to shore up the bridge to support the weight of heavy cattle on the return journey.
The next day, Hampton’s men continued northeast for 18 miles to the Blackwater River, where another body of engineers repaired Cook’s Bridge and remained there to reinforce it as well.
At midnight, the main body of Hampton’s cavalry crossed the river and prepared to attack Federal pickets at Sycamore Church, four miles from Coggins’ Point, at dawn.
The Raid
At 5 a.m. on September 16, Hampton’s force attacked with a three-prong strike, with the center directed toward the cattle and the outer two prongs blocking the Federal cavalry from interfering with their escape.
Brigadier General Thomas L. Rosser’s Brigade led the dawn assault.
They overwhelmed elements of the 1st D.C. and 13th Pennsylvania Cavalry, and then surrounded the cattle before the Federals could stop them.
With help from shepherd dogs and a compliment of seasoned Texas cowboys, the Confederates rustled all 2500 head of cattle.
They also made off with 11 supply-filled wagons and 304 prisoners while losing just 61 men (10 killed, 47 wounded, and four missing).
Federal gunboats were summoned from City Point but arrived too late to stop Hampton’s men, who herded the cattle back along the same route they had taken to get there. The bridges held and Rosser’s Confederates stopped to fight off Federal pursuers at Ebenezer Church that afternoon. The rest of the Confederates continued pushing the herd on a line that stretched nearly seven miles.
After an all-night ride, Hampton’s men delivered the cattle at 9 a.m. the next day.
This was the largest cattle-rustling action in American history, netting nearly two million pounds of beef at a time when Richmond was in dire need of provisions to feed the Confederate army. This greatly helped the defenders outside Petersburg, who taunted the Federals with their own beef across the lines. It also earned Hampton’s cavalry the nickname “The Cowboys.”
So this year around the 14th through the 17th of September, kindly take the time to swing by your local steak house or burn some meat on your grill and raise your glass to “The Cowboys” of the Great Beefsteak Raid of 1864.
(Editor’s Note: LanceLot Lynk is a pen-name used by regular contributor John Morgan)
History in Perspective: ‘Don’t call it a Comeback’ – The culmination of a Civil War chess match: Bloody Antietam
From June 25th to mid-September, one hundred and sixty years ago, the United States witnessed one of the most dramatic comebacks in our history – eventually culminating in the bloodiest single day in U.S. history on the 17th of September. We are currently commemorating the 160th anniversary of these events during the months of June through September.
The year was 1862, and the U.S. was fighting an insurgency against a confederation of states that had broken away from the union. These were interesting times to be sure, and especially exciting for those within a hundred miles of Washington, D.C. The fight in Virginia was raging, and everyone was anxious for the latest news. President Lincoln and his cabinet ran the show from the White House against Jeff Davis and his Confederate cabinet – just 90 miles down the road in Richmond. Many in the north felt their team would prevail as the United States was sporting a two-to-one numerical advantage on the battlefield and threatening the Confederate capital. The Confederate government was equally concerned and had a train on standby in case things went sideways.
With little time left on the clock for the Confederacy, Stonewall Jackson started a chain of events in the Shenandoah Valley with a string of victories forcing the Lincoln Administration to pull troops from the siege of Richmond to protect Washington. Robert E. Lee assumed the reigns of the defending Confederate Army in Richmond and immediately began attacking the Union Army on the peninsula between the James and York Rivers. The Confederates attacked, forcing seven battles in seven days. The number of casualties during these 7 days surpassed the total number of casualties in the war to date. General McClellan’s Union Army fell back to the safety of gunboat protection and began a time consuming maritime evacuation northward along the Potomac to regroup in the capital region. Bells chimed in the Southern capital. A feeling of euphoria swept through the Confederacy, but General Lee knew it would be just a matter of time before the U.S. forces were back at the gates of Richmond.
The Confederates moved swiftly to put pressure on the remaining Federal army defending Washington while the preponderance of the Union Army was transitioning back to Washington by boat. Outnumbered and outgunned, the Confederates left a small detachment on the peninsula to deceive the U.S. forces and capitalized on their success with one of the most impressive turnabouts in the history of warfare.
General Lee divided his forces and sent Stonewall Jackson’s Corp on an end-around maneuver to get behind the Federal army and smash their logistics hub at Manassas Junction. The tactics of stealth and surprise resulted in the sacking of Union supplies behind their lines. Afterward, Jackson vanished from radar and hid his force along an abandoned railroad cut north of Manassas. The Federal army could not locate him. Meanwhile, Lee followed with General Longstreet’s Corps through Thoroughfare Gap a few days later. Lincoln’s telegraphs alerted the Union Commander, General Pope, that Jackson was lurking in the vicinity, so the Federal army consolidated and moved eastward to defend the capital. Upon learning that Southern reinforcements were within striking distance, Jackson allowed himself to be found, and General Pope stopped to give battle. The Second Battle of Manassas ensued. Jackson and Pope went at it all day and just as General Pope was about to deliver the coup de gras, Confederate General Longstreet’s Corp arrived and exploded into the Federal left flank -sending the U.S. army fleeing into Washington D.C.
Unbelievable! Within the span of a month, the Confederates turned the tables from defending their capital to threatening the Federal capital in Washington, DC. Now, Lee held the initiative. As the architect of these recent victories, Lee sought to exploit the opportunity that the latest string of Confederate victories along the Peninsula and Second Manassas offered. This set the conditions for the bloodiest single-day battle in American history – the battle of Antietam.
Lee understood from the beginning that the South could not win the war but knew the Confederacy’s best hope for independence rested upon the morale of the Northern people. Northern newspapers depicted strong resentment towards the war from the Democratic Party. The Northern people might vote to let the South go if the war proved too costly. With the recent turn around, Southern independence became a real possibility. Confederate military successes were the means to erode morale and create this political climate. The Northern troops were demoralized from recent losses. The fall elections in the North were approaching. England and France stood on the sidelines watching closely, carefully weighing whether they should recognize the Confederacy.
Never before had the stakes been so high.
The Union army was reeling from recent setbacks, but the Confederate Army was thoroughly exhausted from non-stop fighting and prolonged forced marches. Strategically speaking, the South’s next move may have been doomed from the start. Lee wrote the Confederate President, “The army is not properly equipped for an invasion of enemy territory,” He nevertheless understood that this was his only move. He could not fall back to Richmond and regroup as both armies had ravaged all food subsidies in the Virginia countryside. He also knew that the North would not fall for the same tricks twice. Subsequently, he redirected his supply lines from Richmond to the Shenandoah Valley through Front Royal and Winchester to conceal them from enemy eyes. Simultaneously, the Confederate army moved from the shadow of Washington into western Maryland (pictured here).
The response was immediate. The telegraph lines hummed from West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania screaming for President Lincoln to do something. The Confederate invasion of Northern soil allowed the Confederates to simultaneously threaten Baltimore, Washington, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Lincoln had no choice but to dispatch all available forces to go after the Confederates, whether the Union forces were ready or not. Only a month earlier, the Northern press was reveling in the throes of imminent victory – now terror and anxiety ruled the day.
As the Confederate columns made their way across western Maryland, the Army of the Potomac advanced slowly out of Washington with some 85,000 men of all arms, although nearly 20,000 were raw recruits. No one could have envisioned the horror that awaited in Antietam.
After sparring about at South Mountain and Harpers Ferry, the two great armies converged on the banks of Antietam Creek at Sharpsburg, Maryland. Straggling had reduced Lee’s strength to about 35,000, and McClellan had about 70,000 on hand.
The Battle of Antietam commenced at first light on September 17, 1862. The battle developed into three distinct phases. All shared one common characteristic – it was the bloodiest and most shocking battle the combatants had ever seen. Iconic names like ‘The Cornfield’, ‘Bloody Lane’, and ‘Burnsides Bridge’ have passed into Civil War folklore from this fight. The epic battle ended in high drama when Lee’s right flank began to crumble under an attack by the Union Ninth Corps. Disaster looked eminent for Lee when suddenly Southern forces miraculously arrived from Harpers Ferry at the critical moment and drove the Federals back. Thus ended the epic battle. By sunset, 2,108 Union soldiers were dead, 9,549 wounded, and 753 were missing. Confederate figures gave their losses at 10,291 but provided no reliable statistics regarding the number of wounded and missing. All told, some 23,000 men were casualties; most of them killed or wounded in a single day. The battlefield, wrote one Union officer, was “indescribably horrible.” No other day of the war would surpass Antietam in carnage.
As previously alluded, we are currently commemorating the 160th anniversary of ‘the comeback’ campaign starting on June 25 along the peninsula, through Second Manassas in late August to the horrific conclusion at the battle of Antietam on 17 September.
(Editor’s Note: LanceLot Lynk is a pen-name used by regular contributor John Morgan. Of above graphics, he informed us the final one is a print of a painting attributed to Mark Maritato entitled, “The Heart of Texas – Antietam” depicting the battle in the cornfield.)
