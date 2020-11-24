Seasonal
The first ‘Thanksgiving’
After the dark days of 1620, the Pilgrim’s 1621 harvest festival was their first celebration of plenty. It has become a model for present-day Thanksgiving feasts. Their festival is described in a letter by Edward Winslow to friends in England:
“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that, so we might after a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors. They four in one day killed as much fowl as, with a little help beside, served the company almost a week. At which time, amongst other recreations, we exercised our arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and amongst them rest their greatest King Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five deer, which they brought to the plantation and bestowed on our governor, and upon the captain and others. And although it be not always so plentiful as it was this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”
Presidential turkey pardons include one masked varmint
In 1926, a thoughtful voter from Mississippi sent President Calvin Coolidge a treat for the White House Thanksgiving main dish: A live raccoon.
Although the sender claimed the meat was ‘toothsome,’ Coolidge refused to eat it and instead named the varmint Rebecca. The First Lady let the little bandit play in the bathtub with a bar of soap and fed it corn muffins.
Of course, sending live animals for the White House Thanksgiving dinner had been something of a tradition since the days of the Ulysses S. Grant administration in 1869. But people mostly sent turkeys.
It’s not that no one ate raccoons. They absolutely did. Native Americans and enslaved African-Americans trapped and ate raccoons as a dietary staple. Entire farming regions from the Appalachians to the western frontier fed on abundant raccoons–critters that ate the crops and caused destruction.
In the South, the tradition of the raccoon as an entrée led to the breeding of coonhounds who could sniff out, find and chase their prey up a tree to be shot, a challenging pastime leading to a hearty dinner.
By the 1900s, raccoon preparation was in the pages of The Joy of Cooking.
Still, raccoons had the reputation of being ‘slave food’ or ‘poor man’s food’ and quickly fell out of favor in urban areas.
Nonetheless, in rural areas to this day, raccoon shows up on the menu. In Delafield, Wisconsin, and Gillet, Arkansas, raccoon dinners raise money for charity. They also test the local mettle for budding politicians. In 2014, GOP Rep. Rick Crawford told Roll Call, “They literally serve raccoon. And you’re supposed to eat some. That’s the tradition.” Toothsome!
You don’t have to go far for great holiday purchases
It’s hard to enjoy the magic of the season if you’re trying to navigate crowded stores or worried that your online purchases won’t arrive in time. If holiday shopping has become a dreaded chore, consider buying everything you need from the stores in your region. Here are a few reasons why.
Local entrepreneurs need your support
For years there’s been a growing interest in buying local goods, particularly during the holiday season. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, supporting local entrepreneurs is more important than ever. Small businesses rely on a loyal customer base to thrive, and your patronage during the holiday season is crucial to their recovery from the current economic crisis.
Local shopping benefits everyone
What’s more, when you opt for locally made products, you’re helping to protect the environment because fewer greenhouse gases are emitted when transporting the merchandise. You also spend less time on the road when you shop locally. This further reduces your carbon footprint and allows you to check numerous items off your holiday shopping list in just a few hours.
Local shops offer quality goods
From unique gifts and chic outfits to fresh ingredients and handcrafted decorations, local stores are stocked with everything you need for a memorable holiday season. And since small business owners prioritize well-made products, you’ll be sure to get your money’s worth. Plus, you’ll benefit from the friendly, personal service offered by knowledgeable employees.
From gift recommendations to easy in-person returns, shopping at stores in your region can lighten your load during the holiday season. This year, make it a point to buy local.
5 weeks before Christmas: The countdown begins
With several weeks to go until Christmas, now’s the time to sit down and create your game plan for the holidays. Here are a few tasks to get you started.
• Determine your budget for the holidays including for gifts, food, and drinks, new outfits and decorations
• Write a list of the people you want to buy gifts for, and start to jot down ideas
• Begin to plan your holiday menu, taking into account any of your guests’ allergies or diet restrictions
• Sort through and test out your decorations, and set aside any broken or defective items
• Decide whether you want to host a themed event such as a tropical Christmas party
• Create and send out save-the-date invitations, with more details to follow in the coming weeks
• Organize a gift exchange among friends, family members, or co-workers (set a price limit and pick names)
• Schedule appointments with your hairdresser, manicurist, and other beauticians
Interesting Things to Know
How to make the holidays more affordable
While it’s almost impossible to avoid spending money around Christmastime, the festivities and gift-giving shouldn’t put you in debt. Here are a few tips for an enjoyable and affordable holiday season.
Create a budget
Write a list of all your holiday purchases including presents, food, drinks, decorations, and new outfits. Then, determine how much you can afford to spend on each category. To ensure you respect your budget, place the allocated money in an envelope, and use that instead of your credit card.
Stagger your purchases
Buy local
If you purchase as much as you can nearby, you’ll save on gas and time. If you prefer to shop online, you’ll avoid exorbitant shipping fees. Additionally, sign up for newsletters from local stores as these sometimes contain exclusive offers.
Limit your expenses
There are plenty of simple ways to spend less during the holidays without missing out on the magic of the season. Among other things, you can:
• Gift your loved ones with memorable and affordable outings rather than pricey toys or gadgets
• Make certain presents by hand (personalized calendar, a gourmet goodie basket, etc.)
• Wrap your gifts in items you have on hand such as newspaper or reusable shopping bags
• Organize a clothing swap with friends to refresh your holiday wardrobe
• Host a potluck holiday meal
At the end of the day, the holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones, which is truly priceless.
Food
Bewitched cupcakes
These adorable chocolate cupcakes with cream cheese icing are the perfect treat to make for a Halloween party or play date.
Start to finish: 1 hour (40 minutes active)
Servings: 12 cupcakes
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 2 eggs, room temperature
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1/3 cup vegetable oil
• 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1/2 cup buttermilk, room temperature
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 8 ounces cream cheese
• 4 cups icing sugar
• 1 teaspoon orange gel food coloring
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Place cupcake liners in each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin.
2. In a large bowl, mix the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Set aside. In a second bowl, mix the eggs, sugar, brown sugar, oil, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract.
3. Incorporate half of the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients and mix well. Add half of the buttermilk and mix well. Add the rest of the wet ingredients and buttermilk, and mix well.
4. Pour the mixture into each muffin tin cup to fill them halfway. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of a cupcake comes out clean.
5. In the meantime, use a beater to mix the butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add the rest of the salt and vanilla, and mix well. Use the beater at a low speed to slowly incorporate the icing sugar until the mixture is smooth. Add the food coloring and mix until the icing is a uniform orange.
6. Let the cupcakes cool completely, then use a piping bag to ice them. Decorate with candies or small Halloween-themed cookies.
To ensure the icing has a vibrant color, use a gel rather than a liquid food dye.
3 types of DIY costumes anyone can make
Whether you waited until the last minute or simply want to make your own, here are a few ideas for Halloween costumes you can easily create at home.
1. Sandwich board outfits
All you need are two large pieces of cardboard and string to build your sandwich board. Use markers, paint, or other craft supplies to turn yourself into:
• A chocolate bar. Use tin foil to mimic the classic wrapper texture.
• An advertisement. Make up your own unusual product and write a catchy slogan.
2. Character impersonations
Comb through your closet or borrow pieces from family members to recreate the iconic look of a fictional person. Here are a few options:
• Mario. You’ll need a fake mustache, denim overalls, white gloves, and a red T-shirt and hat.
• Mary Poppins. Wear a white blouse, red bow tie, long skirt, and a black straw hat. Be sure to carry a long black umbrella.
• Wednesday Adams. Put on a black dress and wear your wig or hair braided. To nail the look, be sure to smear on white face paint.
• Sandy Olsson. Dress in a tight black top and pants. Complete the costume with curled hair, hoop earrings, and a pair of wedge sandals.
• Waldo. Slip-on a pair of blue jeans and a red-and-white-striped shirt and beanie. Round glasses and a wood cane are also key.
3. Balloon creations
If you have a bag of birthday balloons lying around, all it takes is a little creativity and a strong set of lungs to turn yourself into:
• A bunch of grapes. Cover your body in dark blue or purple balloons. Top off the creation with a green hat and scarf to represent the stem and leaves.
• A bubble bath. Use white balloons and accessorize with a bath brush and rubber duck.
• A sea anemone. Create your tentacles with the long modeling balloons used to make balloon animals.
• A flower. Dress completely in green and surround your face with a ring of pink or red balloons.
• A bag of jelly beans. Wrap yourself and various balloons in a large clear garbage bag.
If you need more inspiration, there are plenty of photos available online as well as tutorial videos to help you bring your costume to life. Happy Halloween!
