Opinion
The Free Speech Movement
An incident happened last month at Stanford University that has unfortunately become all too common across college campuses. This particular incident occurred when Judge Kyle Duncan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit was invited to speak to law students.
Instead of allowing him to give his remarks, other students yelled insults and taunts to the point that he could not carry on. Asking for help from an administrator, Tirien Angela Steinbach, associate dean of the law school for diversity, equity and inclusion, took the mic and berated him herself.
As I said this is not anything new, but historically speaking, what makes this interesting is its location. Stanford’s principal rival, the University of California-Berkeley, just across the bay, is the birthplace of the free speech movement and should be the one thing on which the two schools can agree.
College protests are far from new. In fact, the 1960s practically invented it. The big difference between that decade and now is that the 1960s protests called for open and free dialogue on campus, not stifling it. As the Civil Rights movement and resentment over the Vietnam War began to grow in the early ‘60s, students began to actively participate in both movements.
While students were becoming more interested in participating, administrators wanted to clamp down on student protests. While many administrators agreed with student sentiment, more conservative regents and presidents worried about things like fundraising if their schools earned a reputation as radical hotbeds.
There was also still the issue of in loco parentis, a Latin phrase meaning in place of the parents. At the time, colleges were still operating under the guidance of replacing the parents in moral areas as well as education, meaning they tried to restrict things like drinking, gambling, and, most importantly, sex. This first came to a head at the University of Florida, where the college tried to regulate the student’s experiences while on spring break. Students responded that the college had no authority over adults who were not on campus. Colleges became seen as a microcosm of the large problem of “the man” trying to limit students’ freedoms and turn them all into corporate cogs.
While Florida may have started protests, it was Berkeley that grew them. In the midst of growing social movements, the university began to emphasize its restrictions of any political actions on campus, including speech. Angered by harassment from campus officials and police over political action mostly right off campus, a young graduate student and veteran of the Mississippi Freedom Summer, Mario Savio, led 500 students into the administration building to protest the censorship, and the Free Speech Movement was born.
While the college and Savio were able to work out a truce after the initial encounter, the regents doubled down on political activism, leading to Savio along with students and some faculty to stage massive sit-ins in the administration building.
It was during this event that Savio gave his famous “Bodies Upon the Gears” speech, in which he said, “There is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can’t take part! You can’t even passively take part! And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels … upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop! And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it, that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all.”
Police would ultimately carry out and arrest around 800 protesters.
In response to the arrests, the FSM called for a general strike. Both liberal and conservative students supported the idea of free speech, making it almost impossible to hold classes as most students and even some professors refused to attend class. After a couple of more days of chaos, the faculty senate met and voted to support the Free Speech Movement and remove all political restrictions on campus.
One often overlooked aspect of the faculty motion was a proposed amendment which would have limited hate or violent speech. The motion was rejected because faculty understood free speech allows for all speech and that people are supposed to use their own minds to decide if they agree or not.
While Berkeley was the incubator of the Free Speech Movement, its ideas and those of groups like the Students for a Democratic Society soon spread to campuses across the nation, even across the bay to Stanford. Campuses soon dropped their political restrictions and many of their in loco parentis responsibilities.
Yet today these same campuses have gone in other directions. It’s not the administration, however, stopping free speech. It’s the students.
Many of these students idolize the ‘60s demonstrators but, at their core, do not understand their fight. Many of the students today ask for permission to protest. They don’t want to lose points if they walk out and miss a quiz. Worst of all, they feel that any ideas they disagree with do not have the right to be heard.
I felt the judge had a good take after his talk when he said something to the point of he was fine, he’s a life-tenured judge, but there were hundreds of fellow students who attended the event who wanted to hear what he had to say. If the protesters did not respect him, they at least should have respected the rights of their fellow students to hear him and make their own decisions.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
Commentary: College Football – ‘Who Do You Love’ Saturdays Are Here Again
In the words of the NFL Films narrator, John Facenda, “The autumn wind is a pirate.” It captivates and energizes the soul bringing the excitement of a new year. If you think about it, our lives reboot every fall – not on New Year’s Day. Alfred Lord Tennyson hyped up the spring season in the poem Locksley Hall, but for my people, our life awakens from the summer slumber to the sounds of the fall kick-off. Since the first grade, September has ushered in the new season while bidding farewell to summer vacation. In college, the lads dream in anticipation of the ladies that will adorn the new freshman class. But the true active ingredient in the mix this time of year is football, and for me, it’s NCAA College Football on Saturdays. That’s right, College Game Day Saturday! The NFL is fine, but it ain’t Saturday Football. The proof is in the pre-game. Unlike the pros, every college game matters. You lose 2 games, and you’re through. We all get a chance to tell the greatest story ever told each autumn.
College tailgating, college cheerleaders, and college bands blow the pros away. The excitement of college football brings everybody together around the TV sets, packs the taverns and coliseums, and fills the interstates with flag-flying cars moving towards the sound of the drums. American college football is unique to the States. It’s our thing. It doesn’t matter if you brandish the ‘VA Tech’ colors or Cavalier costume, it’s all good. Each week there are approximately 250 odd tail-gate outings throughout American campuses that provide annual reunions in a manner unlike any other season. So, get your grilling on don your team’s ball cap, and start talking noise. Labor Day ends the summer madness. It’s time to crank it up. College football season has arrived.
What’s new this fall? This year we’ve got a new sheriff in Boulder with Coach Prime, The Georgia Dawgs are going for an unprecedented three consecutive titles, there’s a potential Heisman repeat, and we celebrate the swan song of the storied PAC 12 Conference.
As George Thorogood says, “Who do you love?” Who is your team? Do you ‘Jump Around’ like Wisconsin fans, or do you bounce down in Blacksburg to “Enter Sandman” when the Tech boys run on the field? Each year there’s hope that our school has assembled the best bunch of nineteen-and twenty-year-olds to beat the hated rival. The folks from Athens, GA, think they’re on a roll. All you hear are Dawg fans hollering “Three-Pete,” and let’s face it, Kirby Smart has brought some magic down there, and except for Tennessee, there doesn’t seem to be any opposition on their horizon till December. Expect to see Georgia hanging out in the number one position for the next 3 months.
Keep in mind, the Dawgs bring back Brock Bowers – a multi-dimensional player on par with Heisman winner Caleb Williams as one of the best talents in the nation. My prediction says the Dawgs will arrive undefeated in Atlanta for the Conference Championship and experience their first defeat at the hands of Bama or LSU. That said, they will still get into the Final 4 despite the crying from Columbus, Ohio after OH IO falls short in Ann Arbor. Last year two Big Ten teams got in but not this year. The SEC will send two teams. Be patient. I’ll give you a glimpse of the final four in a few minutes.
For those of us over half a hundred, the college traditions are fading little by little as change seems to be the only constant variable. Despite our love of the game, college football is morphing into something different from that which we are accustomed. Teams build their rosters by dangling NIL riches to lure top-shelf talent out of high school and from the ever-evolving portal. The traditional matchups in the Big 12 are disappearing with the exodus of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, while the entire PAC 12 Conference will vanish from the scene by year’s end. For someone like me who toured the West Coast stadiums for years, that’s hard to imagine.
The crumbling of the PAC 12 Conference trims the Power Five to four conferences en route to what many pundits think will be a Power 2 conference akin to the AFC and NFC template in the NFL. Interestingly, the PAC 12 is stacked with more talent this year, especially quarterback talent, than we’ve seen in years. Half of their teams are in the Top 25. It’s a shame they are going away. And what about the crying from Palo Alto and Berkeley? Will they find refuge in the ACC? According to one ACC coach, heck no, “Nobody listens to techno, so let’s go … Stanford and Cal can die on the vine.” It’s harsh but accurate, but that doesn’t seem like the final word. The ACC board of directors is still considering it. Now why would a basketball conference want those 2 liberal losers?
Now to the Big 10. Look for Big Blue to roll early by tuning up on hapless East Carolina (ECU) Saturday and ending with a three-pete of their own against the Buckeyes at the Big House on Thanksgiving Weekend. Harbaugh has finally got Michigan styling again. Go Big Blue, Go. Talk about not playing anybody – that’s Ohio State. Each year they are postured in the Top 4 and bully the lackluster competition from Rutgers, Youngstown State, Purdue, Maryland, and Indiana. Now that Michigan State has no game, they beat up on them routinely too. We must wait all year for them to play somebody ranked. Alas, Michigan has been resurrected to offer them some competition. But now, as I look into the future, I see the land of my brother and my father before me from SC. That’s right. The Buckeyes ain’t seen Bad yet, but it’s coming. USC and Santa Claus are coming to town next year, and unlike Texas and OU, the Trojans will arrive as the class of the Big 10 as opposed to a doormat in the SEC. In rounding out the Big 10 news, Penn State will disappoint again but look for Wisconsin to raise some eyebrows. Man, how I wish Notre Dame would sign up for that conference.
In a couple of weeks, we’ll see Texas and ‘Bama square up. That will speak volumes for Texas. The entire Lone Star State will be backing the Longhorns that day. Come on, Sarkisian, you got Peyton Manning’s nephew now. It’s time to do something. Unfortunately, I’m not big on Sark. He fashioned mediocrity at Huskie town and was drunk at USC and then lost the Natty to Clemson as Saban’s O-Coordinator a few years back. This is it. If he can’t beat Saban this year – he will be sporting the scarlet letter L on his varsity sweater for life.
And what about the ACC? Clemson maintains its status as the class of the conference, but the Florida State folks have resurfaced. We’ll get a glimpse of Florida State against the SEC’s finest on Sunday night. NC State and Wake Forest saw both of their talented QBs disappear in the portal, and Mack Brown’s Tarheels have the conference’s best thrower. The Miami Hurricanes have talent but just marginally more than the rest of the pack. Unfortunately, the ACC’s strength of schedule will prevent Clemson from getting a bid to the big dance, and the remaining teams will kill each other off doing battle over the next three months.
Meanwhile, I’m kicking off the season in Florida, watching the LSU brothers smash into the Noles in Orlando on Sunday night in the wake of the hurricane. Unlike Georgia tuning up on high school teams in September, these two top 10 powers are banging it out on day one. Both teams are accustomed to 98-degree balminess. Those conditions would frankly ruin a Big 10 team. If your summer practices are held in 75-degree heat, don’t venture south of the Carolinas in September. You’ll die.
My prediction. Caleb Williams will repeat as Heisman, with Brock Bowers as runner-up. This will be Lee Corso’s last season with Game Day – of course, I’ve been saying that for 15 years, but I’ll eventually get it right. ESPN fired a platoon of folks and kept Lee. Unglaublisch, as the Germans say (Unbelievable). Bama’s schedule is a bit too difficult this year. They play 4 top-15 teams and two others that routinely give them headaches. Motivating a bunch of teenagers each weekend is a challenge for every coaching staff. In Bama’s case, it’s hard to get 22 All-Americans to jell together as a team. With everyone trying to get their NIL up, Saban’s main task is forging unity out of all those 5-star prima donnas. Meanwhile, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M have one goal in mind – Beat Bama. You do that, and your coaching job is secure for another year.
It’s time to put the cards on the table. For the finale, we’ll see Michigan, the SC Trojans, the LSU Tigers, and Georgia in the finals. In their final curtain call, the PAC 12 will take a bow with one of their teams among the final four. Their board of directors will have something to cheer about while watching their teams run off to other conferences to start new traditions. As for the rest of us, it’s time to make some noise, jump around and fly the flags. If you need a quick attitude adjustment, spin the House of Pain song around for a bit. It will get ya moving. It goes something like this, “Pack it in, I came to win, so get out your seat and jump around. Jump up, jump up, and get down.”
Opinion
Library Book Removers – WC’s new ‘Ruling Class’?
The salaciously obscene book-banning cabal revealed their true mission on their website: Seize the library! Couch that any way you want, and it remains the government illegally seizing private property. Holding them up by luring them into a County building was like luring someone into a blind alley for a mugging. Today a library. Tomorrow a farm. Read history before it, too, is banned!
The library could just block access to the book-banning cabal to ensure that their kids aren’t assaulted by a book, and our librarians aren’t attacked with defamatory hate. And those from outside the county who took up time at our BOS budget hearing can buy their books in their own county with their own tax dollars! Shame on the BOS for enabling this cabal and bringing national infamy while decent library employees were defamed.
While taxpayers sleep, their tax bills grow from this reckless spending. This is just one more example. No one has done an analysis of the increased cost of actually buying the library and running it. Negotiations are behind closed doors, but my guess is that the library doesn’t want to sell, and the County doesn’t really want to buy. This is not about money, books, or children. It is about the freedom to live without asking the permission of a ruling class.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Farms Property Owners Association Challenges Supervisors on Cost of Mailbox Cluster Installation
Following a July 15 meeting of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), board Chairman Tracie Lane posted an “Open Letter to the Warren County Board of Supervisors” on POSF’s new website.
That letter, reprinted below in its entirety, cited what POSF members believe are exorbitant private contractor costs billed to the Sanitary District.
To date, Lane informs us no answer has been received to any of the questions, including why a change from the originally announced County Public Works Department as the installer to contractor GEI.
Open Letter to the Warren County Board of Supervisors – August 10, 2023
Dear Vicki Cook and the Warren County Board of Supervisors,
On March 15, 2023, a letter (from the County Public Works Department, signed by Sanitary District Manager and Deputy Public Works Director Michael Coffelt) was posted on the Warren County Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District web-page stating “At the direction of the County Administrator, Warren County Public Works will begin the next phase of mailbox clusters …”
On March 24, 2023, March 28, 2023, and April 7, 2023, three invoices from GEI were signed by a “Warren County Representative” for the project “Mail Boxes Venus Branch” with a total cost of $4,176. The concrete pad installed for this project measures 16’ x 2’ and is 4 inches thick. The final GEI invoice for the project includes the following:
Excavator, track min. 35,000 lbs – 12 hours @ $108 per hour on 3/23/23, 3/27/23, and 3/28/23
Certified flagger – 45 hours @ $37 per hour on 3/23/23, 3/27/23, and 3/28/23
Foreman w/ truck – 15 hours @ $81 per hour on 3/23/23, 3/27/23, and 3/28/23
The site for this project is a parking lot. The Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms previously installed four mailbox sets in the location. This project was a continuation of the existing installation, adding six mailbox sets (that POSF, which installed the initial mailboxes at the site, estimated a cost of $300 to $400 to accomplish).
Please answer the following questions:
On March 15, 2023, sanitary district property owners were informed via a letter on the sanitary district web page that Public Works would be installing the concrete pad but 10 days later GEI submitted the first invoice for the project. What is the justification for the switch? Why weren’t property owners informed of the change?
Why was a flagger needed for 45 hours for a project at the end of a parking lot?
Why did it cost $4,176 for the labor and equipment for a 16-foot x 2-foot concrete pad?
Where is the invoice that includes the actual concrete used for this project?
Why weren’t Sanitary District staff and equipment used for this project instead of a contractor?
I look forward to your response to these questions.
Sincerely,
Tracie C. Lane
Chair, Board of Directors
Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms
Opinion
Samuels Library, Let Democracy work
I wish to thank the author of the recent letter to the editor, “Investigating the Reasons for the Book Ban Campaign.” Her diligent efforts to provide her best version of the related history was useful. As a Warren Count taxpayer, devoted parent, retired DoD careerist and patriot, and committed Christian, I now have a better understanding of the progress made and who to express my thanks to for their committed efforts in leading this call for accountability and responsibility within the Samuels Library issue.
While no doubt the author does not have all the details and actual specifics accurate, her effort is seemingly excellent. Although her use of the terminology “book ban” is quite inaccurate. The effort by this loosely formed group, and I believe she gives them greater credit for close coordination and organization than may be deserved, is that they have achieved bringing to the public square nefarious business geared towards our youth, which should have every adult alarmed and wanting to be better informed. While I won’t pretend to have inside knowledge as to the Library’s intentions, the facts are apparent that they are, at the very least, good with allowing sexually charged literature to be accessed by our youth. It seems their intentions are perhaps much more severe than even that, but as I don’t have first-hand knowledge, I’ll leave my opinion there.
I am a fan of public libraries and have used them all my life and have encouraged my children to do so as well. But until recently, I never had reasons to doubt the intentions of the library. I am dismayed to understand through this process that our public library in Warren County is no such thing but rather a private company running on the backs of the public, literally, the taxpayers. The easy no-brainer “fix” on this is for the money managers, i.e., the Board of Supervisors, to cease this business and either take over public ownership of the library through a fair process in the public forum, working with the library or simply stop funding the library as it exists with public funds for sexually charged themes towards our youth. This is not about hatred or anti-anything except public morality and common decency. No youth books in the public library should be about sexuality, hetero or homo, period.
At the end of the day, my take on all the bantering back and forth between the two sides is as simple as this: borrowing from one of the greatest movies ever made, do the tax-paying citizens of Warren County prefer to live in a town like Bedford Falls, or Pottersville? And a simple election referendum in November, worded fairly, would put the issue to rest, once and for all. Let’s continue civil discourse and let the electorate resolve this since neither “side” seems to be succeeding in doing so.
Ken Reuwer
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
Investigating the Reasons for the Book Ban Campaign
In the last few months, we’ve heard a lot of claims about alleged reasons for the aggressive recent campaign to remove LGBTQ+-themed books from Samuels Public Library. The most often repeated of these reasons is that there are “pornographic books in the children’s section,” a claim which is prominently plastered on the Clean Up Samuels website.
But is this really about graphic pornography and sexually explicit content in general? The forms submitted by Clean Up Samuels members would seem to contradict this, as they even denounce innocent picture books like “Bathe the Cat” for having an “LBGT agenda” simply because the main character’s parents are depicted as two loving male partners. (Spoiler: It’s a children’s picture book, the most explicit content is that the two dads are holding hands in one of the illustrations, which I’ve included with this post).
So what really started all of this outcry?
Let’s ask Thomas Hinnant, a Christendom alumnus who got a lot of press coverage in right-wing media outlets a few months ago while serving as a spokesperson for Clean Up Samuels, which calls itself a “leaderless, grassroots movement” in its press releases.
Hinnant was quoted by the Daily Caller, saying, “What started this whole thing off is an elderly woman, a grandmother had a couple of her grandchildren with her in ‘Samuels so-called Public Library’ and her grandson, four years old, walked into the aisle next to her and pulled out one of these sick books. … It’s indescribable what he pulled out, actually. That’s what brought this to folks’ attention. A bunch of us went into the library and discovered there were lots of, I don’t even want to call them books, but propaganda pieces with this pornography.”
Well, that certainly sounds bad. It’s a compelling story. And yet – that isn’t quite what happened, is it Thomas?
Interestingly, there were other, similar but slightly different versions of this story going around, including an email sent Feb. 1 by a concerned mother who claimed that her 4-year-old son picked up “Love, Violet” (a picture book about a little girl with a crush on her female classmate) from a library display, and she was horrified when he brought it to her to review, and she learned that books like this were “dispersed throughout the children’s books and they are not in a separate section.”
The truth, however, is that this campaign has been in the works for a long time, seemingly spearheaded by none other than Mark Egger, who appears to have an obsession with targeting queer people – most recently delivering an extremely graphic, transphobic rant at the recent BOS public hearing on Aug. 15, and having previously been involved in a similarly ideological and virulent campaign against the adoption of anti-discrimination policies for trans youth in Warren County Public Schools.
Egger was joined in this latest effort by fellow St. John’s parishioners Jane Elliot, Isaac, and Julia Easton.
The timeline
JAN/FEB
Egger sent an email to Jane Elliot on Jan. 29, 2023, with the subject line “Pervert books at the library,” in which he says, “Remember that I am only including books for kids that are promoting homosexuality and/or boys becoming girls and girls becoming boys. … I am not including any other books that might have other issues someone might not like – I’m only including the ones that are proselytizing our children into homosexuality or mental illness (so-called transgender).”
Also, on January 29th, an email went out with the subject line “Samuels Library is NOT FAMILY FRIENDLY. WARNING!”. This email described books at the library which were “promoting the ‘alternative lifestyle'” and included a list with titles such as “Love, Violet,” “I Love You Because I Love You”, “Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle” and similar – while also engaging in casual bigotry towards members of the homeless community.
Tom McFadden Sr. sent an email to Jane Elliot the next day (Jan. 30, 2023) with the subject “Fwd: pervert books at the Library” (and cc’d his entire “nonpartisan” political email list, the Front Royal Catholics Civic Engagement Group). In this email, he says, “these books promote sexual fetishes [by which he means expressions of queer identity, as is clear from context in this email as well as other emails sent by him with similar language]. … If it is contrary to your culture, say so!”
An email sent from a different source on Jan. 31 to a private women’s mailing list said: “thank you to all who put together this list of objectionable books. … The LGBTQ+ has a very intentional agenda which they call ‘grooming of the next generation’ into homosexuality and transgenderism.”
On Feb. 1, the previously mentioned email describing how the author’s son found “Love, Violet” on a bookshelf was sent *in response* to that message about the LGBTQ+’s “intentional agenda”, and we can see that the campaign was well underway by this point, as Egger had already compiled this initial list of titles he took issue with.
In response to that Feb. 1 email, Jane Elliot sent a response in which she stated, “Attached is a list of forty-nine (49) — hardly a few — problem young children’s books at Samuels. Most of the list has been put together by Mark Egger.”
APR/MAY
On April 23, McFadden’s email list received an email titled “Bad library books – Supervisors could help”. In this email, it is stated that “a team of 3 Front Royal Catholics have been working together for about 2 months to bring about change”, and refers to the author’s distaste for the “filth” in the library, which he describes as “sexualy (sic)-explicit and gender dysfunctional material in its children’s and juveniles sections.”
It goes on to state that “the Catholic team has been working with the Library Board and with two members of the Board of Supervisors but has not yet made a breakthrough. … Warren County’s organized Christian parents may have to call upon our elected representatives to make sure the library’s standards are changed to Warren County’s ‘community standards.’ This is another example of why Shenandoah District residents need to vote for a Supervisor candidate who is pro-family on May 5th.”
This email did not specify who those two BOS members he mentioned were. However, a later email sent by the moderators of the Front Royal Catholics Civics Education Group (one of whom is Tom McFadden Sr.) stated that Jay Butler (who submitted his own removal forms and stated on the forms that it was on behalf of the Board of Supervisors), and Vicky Cook (who is involved with the Moms For Liberty chapter founded by Leslie Mathews) had both attended the “Beer, Babysitting and Cleaning Up Samuels Library” event on May 13th, as did Richard Jamieson, unopposed candidate for Delores Oates’ soon-to-be-vacated North River District Supervisor seat (when she makes her run for state senate in the Nov. election).
This email update also received a reply from another St. John’s parishioner, Elizabeth Poel, who thanked Tom Sr. for the update, stating, “the queer rot is suffocating.”
On May 20th, another email went out with a message from Isaac Easton, in which he says, “In our forms [filled out at the event on May 13th], we focused on the whole gamut of child grooming – porn, LGB, trans, etc. This was great, and it’s important to hit all of these issues because we want them all gotten rid of. That said, when making our case to the broader public, we want to focus exclusively on graphic porn being available to children. It’s our most winnable argument. To that end, we need you guys to write letters too that say we don’t want pornography in the Samuels Library children’s section.”
Isaac also provides an example of such a letter and asks that people send their drafts to him to review before submitting them to the editor. He finishes with: “NOTICE how the attached letter doesn’t highlight anything about the scene being LGBT.”
Tom Sr.’s list receives another email on May 26 with the subject line “Don’t let June be taken over by the perverts and atheists”. The author says the Library Board and staff have “responded with arrogance to our efforts to clean out the ‘literature’ which promotes unnatural sex to children.” It goes on to say that “we do not suggest defunding the Library but, rather, cutting its funding to the point where its management will have to choose between adopting community standards or looking for another job.”
This email also states that “At least 4 of the 5 members of the Board of Supervisors are known to be sympathetic to our clean-up campaign. If scores of us show up at the public hearing on the County’s budget and demand reform, it will give them cover to act boldly.” The email ends with a call to action to attend the BOS meeting on June 6th, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Another email went out to the Front Royal Catholics mailing list on May 31st, urging people to write to the BOS. This email stated, “What we object to is having the tax money we pay … being spent by the Library to purchase and display books that offend natural law simply because some minuscule number of LGBTQ adults or others (including the Library’s management) want our children exposed to that ‘lifestyle’.”
JUN/JUL
In July, the Clean Up Samuels group held another form submission event (+BBQ), and submitted another round of forms containing appalling homophobic and transphobic language. Tom Sr. sent out an email afterward that described the event as “We filled out forms objecting to the counter-culture (transgender) books.”
So here we are — It’s mid-August, and they are claiming that we are being disingenuous to state that this group is doing all of this to remove LGBTQ+ representation from the public library. In fact, they are actively trying to pivot their messaging (see Richard Jamieson’s latest letter to the BOS and recent letter to the editor) to focus less on the content of the books at all and more on financial data alongside a claim to speak for all Republicans, stating that theirs are majority views due to Warren County party affiliation demographics (I know quite a few local Republicans who would be unhappy to see these people speak for them, but that’s a topic for another time).
But I think it’s safe to say that to those in the know, they have made it supremely clear what their agenda is from square one: the erasure of LGBTQ+ representation from the public square. Luckily there are more people in this community who love their LGBTQ+ neighbors than there are bigots who hate them. As long as the people of Warren County who care about freedom of speech and diverse representation continue to show up and speak out, this group may win a few battles, but they will not win the war.
Bridget Randolph
Brooklyn, New York
(longtime county resident, age 5-22, and CC graduate)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Questioning the Constitutionality of Religious Charter Schools
In December 2022, outgoing Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor dropped a bombshell opinion that, if upheld by the courts, has the potential to change education forever.
He wrote his opinion at the request of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, who asked if the restrictions against religious organizations sponsoring charter schools remained legal with recent court cases that seemed to challenge the idea that the First Amendment Establishment Clause meant a separation between church and state. In his opinion, O’Connor not only agreed with the board that the religious restrictions were now unconstitutional but went a step even further and said that charter schools were, in fact, not officially public. So even if the Establishment Clause restricted states from working with religious institutions, it would not apply to charter schools.
At the time, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and many in the Legislature praised this opinion. Stitt said, “Attorney General John O’Connor’s opinion rightfully defends parents, education freedom, and religious liberty in Oklahoma. Ultimately, the government takes a backseat to parents who get to determine the best learning environment for their child.”
Based on this support, on June 5, 2023, the board approved an application from the Catholic church for the country’s first religious charter school. While there is a great deal of support in the state, surprisingly, one of the voices of opposition came from the new state attorney general, Gentner Drummond, who believed it unconstitutional.
“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the State to potential legal action that could be costly.”
The new school is clearly setting up a legal showdown that possibly will reach the Supreme Court and could have huge implications for the nation.
To understand how two Republican attorneys general can come to two different opinions, it is necessary to look back and try to understand what seems like a simple clause in the Constitution but yet has been interpreted so differently.
The Establishment Clause states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
There are different ways to view this clause. The most accepted is that the federal government may not establish a required state church the way England had with the Church of England. It’s prohibiting the free exercise thereof that gets tricky.
It has been commonly believed that the second part prohibited the national government from interfering with the state governments that did have required state churches, of which there were several.
The main debate has always been, does the Establishment Clause actually protect religion or build a wall between church and state? It is this difference that can help explain the two differing opinions.
Those who believe in a wall between church and state take that line from the writings of Thomas Jefferson. The line separation between church and state is the most misquoted line in the Constitution in that it is not in the Constitution, yet today almost universally accepted as so. In truth, the line comes from a letter from Jefferson to the Danbury Baptist Association. Those who believe in a wall of separation have been in the minority for most of the nation’s history. Most have accepted religion in government and believed only that government could not interfere with religion. A great example is George Washington placing his hand on the Bible when he took his oath of office, something that is not required but most modern presidents have followed. Further evidence is that it took 89 years for the Legislature or the courts to make any religious laws until they outlawed polygamy in 1878. Even then, it took 70 more years for the courts to make a ruling that began to change this common interpretation.
In 1947 a case came before the courts that is like the current issue in Oklahoma.
In New Jersey, a school board was reimbursing parents for the cost of bussing their children to private schools, including religious schools. In what became known as Everson v. Board of Education (1947), the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly ruled, 5-4, that this practice was unconstitutional. In this landmark decision, Justice Hugo L. Black made two important decisions. First, he declared that the 14th Amendment clause of equal protection meant that the Bill of Rights applied to the states as well as the federal government, and so the Religious Establishment Clause now applied to states as well. (It is hard to believe now, but until 1947 the Bill of Rights only applied to federal charges, not state ones). Secondly, and more importantly, Justice Black cited Jefferson when he ruled that government cannot pass laws that “aid one religion, aid all religions, or prefer one religion over another.” With this one case, Jefferson’s wall was suddenly erected, and future courts would follow this example. Under this ruling, Oklahoma could not allow a religious charter school.
The new ruling did not mean all justices agreed, as many minority decisions continued to read the Establishment Clause in the original way.
In a 1953 religion verse education case known as Zorach V. Clauson, the state of New York allowed students release time for religious instruction off campus. Justice William Douglas wrote in favor of allowing release time, saying, “The First Amendment, however, does not say that in every and all respects there shall be a separation of Church and State. Rather, it studiously defines the manner, the specific ways, in which there shall be no concert or union or dependency one on the other. That is the common sense of the matter. Otherwise, the state and religion would be aliens to each other—hostile, suspicious, and even unfriendly.” In other words, Douglas was arguing that the government does not need to be hostile to religion to be separate.
However, it still seemed as if the courts continued moving closer to constructing a complete wall. Probably the most important case on this subject, and one that closely mirrors Oklahoma’s situation, is the 1971 case Lemon v. Kurtzman.
In the case, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a practice in Pennsylvania where schools were helping to pay for teachers’ salaries and books at religious institutions. Alton Lemon led the charge against Pennsylvania for violating the Establishment Clause. Acknowledging the First Amendment’s language is vague, the Court determined a simple three-question test to determine if any government ran afoul of the Constitution. What the Lemon Test asks is, 1) is the primary purpose of the assistance secular? 2) is the assistance promoting nor inhibiting religion? and 3) is there any excessive entanglement between church and state? The test was supposed to clarify the Establishment Clause, and yet in some ways has only made it more confusing, especially the “excessive entanglement.” What the Lemon Test has done, in practice, was case by case and brick by brick built up the wall of separation.
Then came the 2016 election of Donald Trump and his appointment of three conservative justices. There are many cases that have chipped away at the wall of separation, including the 2019 American Legion v. American Humanist Association case. But the Virtual Charter School Board brought up three cases in particular in their question to O’Connor that he addressed. According to O’Connor’s reply, in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Comer (2017), the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Missouri law that forbade Trinity Lutheran Church from applying for a government grant to buy recycled tire parts to soften playgrounds. The Court ruled that Missouri had “expressly require[d] Trinity Lutheran to renounce its religious character in order to participate in an otherwise generally available public benefit program,” which “was a ‘clear infringement on free exercise’ and no compelling anti-establishment interest that could justify such discrimination.”
In the case of Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (2020), the Montana Legislature passed a law that gave tax credit to anyone who donated to private school scholarship funds. Because state funds were involved, the scholarships could not be used for religious schools. When the state’s attorney general disagreed, the state’s supreme court dismantled the program. The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the program, citing, The Free Exercise Clause “protects religious observers against unequal treatment” and against “laws that impose special disabilities on the basis of religious status.” The state did not have to give tax credits for private schools, but if they did, they could not discriminate against religious schools.
Finally, the last case O’Connor discussed in his opinion was Carson v. Makin (2022). In this case, the state of Maine had assisted parents in rural areas without public schools to pay for private school tuition. Beginning in 1981, Maine required that funds from the state could only go to nonreligious schools. Like the other cases, the U.S. Supreme Court called this practice discriminatory and ruled that if Maine was going to support rural parents, they could not discriminate against religious schools.
The Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board felt that these recent rulings should allow for religion to apply for a charter school, and Attorney General O’Connor agreed. O’Connor wrote in his opinion, “We believe, based on the First Amendment and the Trinity Lutheran, Espinoza, and Carson line of decisions, that the U.S. Supreme Court would likely hold these restrictions [charter school shall be nonsectarian] unconstitutional.” O’Connor then spent the rest of his 14-page draft giving more specific reasons why religious charter schools should be legal, including topics like, “The State cannot enlist private organizations to ‘promote a diversity of educational choices,’ and then decide that any and every kind of religion is the wrong kind of diversity. This is not how the First Amendment works.”
He broke his argument down into five major points. The most interesting of these points is the fourth because after arguing for several pages that religious schools should not be discriminated against, he changed his argument to make the point moot. In the fourth part, he basically wrote that even though charter schools are publicly funded, they are, in fact, not actually public schools.
To make his point, O’Connor referenced the case Rendell-Baker v. Kohn (1982), which involves a private school in Massachusetts called New Perspectives School that dealt with difficult students. The students were referred to by the public schools and received funding from the state to work with these students. When the school fired a teacher, Rendell-Baker, over a policy debate, the teacher and others later fired sued, claiming their First Amendment rights were violated and due process for state teachers was not followed. In a 6-2 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it ruled with the school and said private contractors like the school are not public simply because they contract with the state. Based on this, O’Connor wrote, “Rendell-Baker and Caviness counsel strongly toward a federal law finding that Oklahoma charter schools are not state actors and thus not vulnerable as an initial matter to an Establishment Clause challenge.” O’Connor concluded with, “just because the provision prohibiting charter schools from being sectarian ‘in its programs, admission policies, employment practices, and all other operations’ is likely unconstitutional does not mean that religious or religiously affiliated charter schools can necessarily operate however they want.
The constitutional problem is singling out religion, not necessarily the provisions found elsewhere regulating various aspects of charter schools. For instance, as it currently stands, federal law does not, in all likelihood, prohibit Oklahoma from enforcing requirements like those indicating that charter schools must be “as equally free and open to all students as traditional public schools” or must not charge tuition or fees, so long as hostility to religion is not present.”
While the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board must have been thrilled with the O’Connor opinion, when Attorney General Gentner Drummond took office, he repealed his predecessor’s opinion and replaced it with one of his own. In a Feb. 23, 2023, letter to the board, Drummond wrote, “The cases identified in your request…involve private schools, not charter schools. This office has previously recognized that charter schools ‘are public schools established by contract.’ Consequently, the cases cited in your request concerning private schools have little precedential value as it relates to charter schools.”
Drummond went on to state that the question of whether charter schools are state actors is yet unsettled, and he hopes the courts will take on the question soon. Currently, according to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, charter schools are state actors, so religious school is unconstitutional. Drummond ends his opinion with, “This previous point relates to a much broader aspect of the issue at hand. As a strong supporter of religious liberty, I am obliged to note that the Opinion does nothing to advance that worthy cause. Religious liberty is one of our most fundamental freedoms. It allows us to worship according to our faith and be free from any duty that may conflict with our faith. The Opinion, as issued by my predecessor, misuses the concept of religious liberty by employing it as a means to justify state-funded religion. If allowed to remain in force, I fear the Opinion will be used as a basis for taxpayer-funded religious schools which is precisely what SISCVS (St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School) seeks to become.
“Further, this office is obligated to point out that the approval of the SISCVS application will create a slippery slope. While many Oklahomans undoubtedly support charter schools sponsored by various Christian faiths, the precedent created by approval of the SISDVS application will compel approval of similar applications by all faiths. I doubt most Oklahomans would want their tax dollars to fund a religious school whose tenets are diametrically opposed to their own faith. Unfortunately, the approval of a charter school by one faith will compel the approval of charter schools by all faiths, even those most Oklahomans would consider reprehensible and unworthy of public funding.”
There is no doubt that the ruling of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to create a religious charter school will end up in the courts. The issue at hand is, does the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment really mean the government should not interfere with religion or that there should be a strict separation between the two? Two questions will need to be determined. First, can religions sponsor public charter schools? The second question might make the first one moot. It asks are charter schools actually public. If the answer to that question is no, then the first is not longer needed. If yes, then does disallowing religions to sponsor charter schools discriminate? The Lemon Test would probably say no to religious charter schools, but with a much more conservative court today, the Lemon Test may no longer apply as more recent decisions are tending to favor religion.
James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and writes for the Southwest Ledger. He can be reached at Historicallyspeaking1776@gmail.com.