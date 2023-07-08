Job Market
The Future of Work: Harnessing the potential of student employees
In the competitive business landscape, finding the right talent to drive innovation and productivity is crucial. Often, companies overlook a key demographic in their talent hunt: students. Here are three compelling reasons why you should consider hiring students and tapping into this promising reservoir of talent.
- Flexibility and Adaptability: Students are often available for work during the summer and holiday seasons – peak times for many businesses. Their flexible schedules make them ideal for temporary roles or coverage during parental leave. Equally valuable is their readiness to take on evening and weekend shifts, accommodating businesses that operate outside the traditional nine-to-five window.
- Nurturing Talent: By hiring students, companies can shape the future of their industry. With mentorship and on-the-job training, these young minds can learn the nuances of the trade while developing a robust work ethic. Not only do students benefit from this real-world experience, but the businesses also gain – as these eager learners could potentially transition into full-time employees post-graduation.
- Promoting Knowledge Exchange: The younger generation is often more adept at new technologies and innovative practices, offering a fresh perspective that can inject vitality into a company. Facilitating mentorship relationships between new recruits and existing employees fosters a culture of learning and mutual growth, equipping your business with the necessary tools to thrive in the digital era.
Embracing student workers is not just about filling temporary vacancies. It’s a strategic move that allows businesses to future-proof themselves, foster a culture of continuous learning, and nurture a pipeline of potential full-time employees. To tap into this potent talent pool, businesses should leverage placement services offered by local schools. The investment in these young minds will yield dividends, ensuring the sustainability and future success of your enterprise.
Job Market
Does your company have an employee referral program?
What better tool for an organization to address staffing challenges than its trusted staff? Here’s a brief look at the ins and outs of employee referral programs.
Morale builder
When your employees are your recruitment partners, they have a sense of ownership over their workplace culture. You show them you value their contribution. Being recruited by an acquaintance can enable a more seamless onboarding process for new hires.
Incentive strategies
Employees should be incentivized to spread the word. A monetary reward is always welcome, but you could also consider other perks like a bonus paid leave day. Keep your referring employee informed of the status of the recruit so their engagement doesn’t end with the initial recommendation.
Targeted recruitment
An employee referral program enables you to make hires more closely fitted to your needs. Whether you want to enhance diversity in your workplace or seek specific skills, your existing employees are your best resource for finding that perfect mix of desired qualities.
Talk to an HR consultant for advice on building an effective employee referral program for your business.
Interesting Things to Know
3 advantages of working at a day camp
Many summer jobs are available for students when the school year ends, including various positions in summer camps. Here are three advantages of working at a day camp.
1. You form a close bond with your colleagues. Leading and participating in activities requires working together as a team, enabling you to foster close-knit friendships with the children and other leaders.
2. You can make the most of your summer. Unlike sleepaway camps that require you to stay on-site for the duration of the camp, day camps need you to work only during the day. This means you can enjoy your evenings and weekends with friends and family.
3. You can have fun while you work. Diverse activities and games are on the agenda every day at day camp. Choosing this job ensures you have a stimulating and entertaining summer.
In short, working at a day camp has many advantages. The same goes for other camps; you’ll have to experience them to find out!
Job Market
4 workplace personality types and how to motivate them
A positive workplace culture celebrates the unique strengths of each team member. Here are four basic workplace personalities and how to recognize and motivate them.
1. Amiable
The amiable colleague prefers harmony over conflict. Their friendly nature creates a sense of emotional safety. They may become passive-aggressive when a dispute arises, so achieving a resolution can be challenging. Kindness and empathy are essential to motivating your amiable colleague. When they feel safe to express their opinions freely, you may gain valuable insight into the needs of your entire staff.
2. Analytical
The analytical worker is orderly and approaches tasks with a well-formulated plan. They work well alone and have a keen attention to detail. They’re often prone to indecisiveness and can be overcritical of others. The analytical colleague delivers results when presented with a specific problem and given time to think through a solution.
3. Driver
The driver is an energetic leader. They’re an asset because they get the job done and quickly move on to the next task. Their keen focus sometimes seems to lack empathy, which can demotivate other colleagues. The driver needs little external motivation, but your productivity may improve when they’re reminded of the value their coworkers bring to the table.
4. Expressive
The expressive worker is quick-witted, generating excitement and enthusiasm within the organization or with clients and investors. A lack of organization or follow-through may offset their creativity and sociability, so they’re best balanced with more results-driven personalities. To harness their superpower, mirror their enthusiasm, and engage their interest in your business goals.
Talk to an HR consultant to learn more about motivating your team.
Job Market
Do you have what it takes to become an arborist?
If you enjoy an active lifestyle, love being outdoors, and care about the natural environment, you may be suited to becoming an arborist. These tree experts work for private landscaping companies or agencies that manage public green spaces and forests.
Duties of an arborist
As an arborist, you might research local soil and climate to identify which trees best suit the conditions. You may also inspect and treat trees and soil for disease, parasites, and unhealthy growth patterns. Moreover, being called upon to remove diseased or fallen trees is common.
Work conditions
Arborists work with hand tools and heavy machinery, sometimes providing emergency services after a storm or if a tree poses a safety risk. Other aspects of the work include consulting with clients, keeping paperwork up to date, processing lab samples, and conducting research. To be successful and satisfied in this multi-faceted career, you must be physically strong, good with your hands, comfortable with heights, and able to work well on a team.
Education and training
Arborists typically have a technical diploma that includes training in tree and plant care, risk assessment, heavy machinery operation, and workplace safety standards. If you’re doing coursework towards a career as an arborist, opt for courses in botany, forestry, biology, environmental studies, ecology, horticulture, and soil science.
Consult your local college for suitable courses or training programs.
Job Market
4 reasons to use a recruiter in your job search
Recruiters help their clients get hired by top companies. Here are some benefits of using one for your next job search.
1. They can save you time. Using a recruiter saves you time on your job search. They can help you determine beforehand whether a job is a good fit for you, so you don’t waste time applying for jobs that don’t suit your skillset.
2. They can help you find more jobs. Recruiters spend a lot of time networking. Therefore, they can point you toward exclusive openings that aren’t advertised or posted online.
3. They can provide expert advice. Recruiters often function as career coaches. They can help you improve your resume and coach you on interviewing techniques. In short, they can help you get noticed and make a good impression on hiring managers.
4. They can increase your visibility. When you apply for a job directly with a company, your application may get buried under hundreds of others. Using a recruiter can improve the reach and visibility of your application because they communicate directly with the hiring managers. The recruiter can also personally recommend you.
Using a recruiter to search for a new job can make the process more satisfying.
Job Market
3 reasons to become a camp counselor
There are many summer jobs available to students. However, not all of them offer the same benefits. Here are three great reasons to become a summer camp counselor.
1. Develop your leadership skills. Camp counselors must lead activities and sometimes be a friend or parents to various children. They must find the right words for every situation and act appropriately to achieve their daily objectives. This job is perfect if you want to see the direct impact of your actions and discover the qualities of a good leader.
2. Increase your sense of responsibility. Caring for children requires undivided attention, fostering an excellent sense of responsibility. For example, it’s up to you to prevent the children in your care from getting injured or having an allergic reaction.
3. Improve your knowledge. Specialized day camps for hobbies like gymnastics, art, and dance allow you to share your passion through diverse learning experiences with young people. You can also discover your affinity for teaching.
Finally, working at a summer camp provides valuable work experience, mainly because it requires a high level of maturity and excellent organizational skills. It’s also an opportunity to make lasting memories and have fun! Look for job openings in your area.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.78"Hg
UV index: 0
82/61°F
88/63°F