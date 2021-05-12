The hardest test in the world?

This is an exam so rigorous that only 10 percent of those who take it pass.

In the entire 45-year history of the test, only nine have ever passed the exam on the first try.

There is no writing in the exam. Candidates speak their answers, demonstrating both their knowledge and style. If they pass, they get a simple lapel pin.

Have you figured out the riddle?

This is the Master Sommelier Exam. Its winners go on to be wine stewards in the finest restaurants in the world. Their role is on par with the chef. They must have knowledge of the characteristics, prices, and food pairings for wine. Since the Master Sommelier diploma was introduced in 1969, there have been just 269 Masters awarded (as of 2020).

Candidates for the Master diploma have three chances to pass the test.

They must be able to demonstrate knowledge of the history, geography, soil, and climate of key towns, villages, and vineyards of wine regions, as well as the key wines. They have to know winemaking techniques in each region, and identify wines from the region by taste, according to Fine Dining In Gloves. They also must know the best vintages from each region from the 1970s to the present, including the appropriate terminology in every language of each region.

When you are at a fine restaurant and the sommelier (with his tastevin hanging at his neck) approaches to help you select just the right vintage, look for the lapel pin. While many can be a sommelier, few can be a master.