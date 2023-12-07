The Harlem Globetrotters: Bringing Hoops and Hope Back to Winchester

A Spectacular Evening of Floats, Music, and Santa’s Sleigh Marks the Holiday Season.

The Town of Front Royal donned its festive attire, turning into a picturesque winter wonderland for the eagerly awaited annual Christmas parade. Excited residents filled the streets, their faces glowing with anticipation as they awaited the parade’s start.

The 2023 edition of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade was brought to life under the hosting of Mike McCool, the Royal Examiner Publisher, and Mayor Lori Cockrell. The event was captured beautifully by Royal Examiner videographer Mark Williams, and heartfelt appreciation was extended to the parade’s sponsor, Lindsay Chevrolet.

Commenting on the impressive crowd, McCool observed with enthusiasm, “This looks like it’s going to be one of the largest turnouts for our Christmas parade.”

Participants ranged from community groups to lively bands and dance troupes, each adding a unique flavor to the festive procession. Local businesses and various organizations outdid themselves with colorful and imaginative floats that captivated both young and old alike. Adding to the musical cheer, the Warren County High School and Skyline High Bands and their respective cheer teams performed enthusiastically, echoing the festive spirit throughout the town.

The highlight of the evening, as always, was the arrival of Santa Claus. Breaking tradition, Santa opted out of his usual spot atop a fire truck, choosing instead to ride in his signature red sleigh. His appearance was met with waves and cheers, especially from the children bundled up along the sidewalks, their faces lit with excitement.

The parade concluded with the members of the Front Royal Police Department following Santa, symbolizing the close of another successful and joyous celebration. In conversation with McCool, Mayor Lori Cockrell aptly summed up the event’s significance: “It’s so important to have everybody come together as a community and celebrate this wonderful holiday.” The sentiment was echoed in the smiles and interactions among the residents, who were clearly appreciative of the chance to come together and usher in the holiday season.

The Front Royal Christmas parade marks the beginning of the holiday season and highlights this charming town’s strong sense of community and togetherness. From the lively performances to the appearance of Santa Claus, the event was a perfect blend of tradition, joy, and communal celebration. As the town lights twinkled in the background, Front Royal residents were reminded of the magic and warmth of the holiday season, especially when shared with neighbors and friends.

The judges selected Ghostbusters of VA/Main Street Geek as Best in Parade, with an Honorable Mention to the Human Society of Warren County/Neko. Best Walking Group was Allstar Legacy, with an Honorable Mention to Jig n’ Jive Dance Studio. Best Commercial Entry was Timber Works Tree Care, with an Honorable Mention to Fussell Florist. Best Float Youth was Skyline Middle School FFA, with an Honorable mention to Warren County Youth Cheerleading. Best Float Adult-Civic, Church or Business was CBM Mortgage with an Honorable Mention to LifePoint Church. Most Creative was Edward Jones with an Honorable Mention to Explore Art & Clay.

If you missed the Christmas Parade or want to see it again, sit back and enjoy!

Thanks to Photos by Dok for providing this gallery of photos taken during the parade.