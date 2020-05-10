The healthy, easy way to make breakfast

Are you ready for Cinco de Mayo? If you want to mark this celebration of Mexican culture with a fiesta, serving traditional fare is a must. Here’s what to put on the menu.

A spicy spread

It’s customary to start a Mexican feast with tortilla chips and a delicious homemade dip like salsa, guacamole or queso.

For the main meal, consider setting up a taco bar. Include hard taco shells and soft tortillas, a few types of meat (ground beef, roasted pork, and chicken are classics) and a variety of toppings. Alternatively, serve an authentic Mexican dish like enchiladas, tamales, or posole soup.

Regardless of what meal you serve, don’t forget the side dishes. Your fiesta would be incomplete without rice and refried beans.

Refreshing drinks

Pair your meal with Mexican beer or ice-cold margaritas. For an interesting twist, mix your beer with tomato juice to make a michelada. Or, turn your margarita into a paloma by swapping the lime juice for grapefruit juice.

If you prefer to quench your thirst without alcohol, make agua fresca by squeezing your choice of fruit into a pitcher of water and adding a bit of sugar. For a tart alternative, make agua de Jamaica by brewing hibiscus tea and letting it cool. You can also make horchata, a rice milk beverage with cinnamon.

If you want the feast without the fuss, head to a local Mexican restaurant (of course, take-out) to celebrate instead. But no matter where you dine, be sure to wrap up the evening with a Mexican dessert-like tres leches cake or churros.

DID YOU KNOW?

Many people mistakenly believe that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. However, this day in fact marks the anniversary (May 5, 1862) of an important battle in which the Mexican army made a surprising victory over French colonial forces. Mexican Independence Day is a different occasion entirely and is annually celebrated on September 16.