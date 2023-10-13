The High Stakes of Pets and Pot: How to Safeguard Your Furry Friend from Cannabis Exposure

The Green Boom and Its Unintended Four-Legged Victims: What Pet Owners Need to Know.

As cannabis gains wider acceptance for medical and recreational use, it brings along new concerns—especially for pet owners. No matter how careful you are, the booming popularity of edibles and oils could spell danger for your furry friend. Here’s a guide on how to prevent cannabis poisoning in pets and what steps to take if exposure occurs.

In states where cannabis is legal, edibles have turned into a booming business. From brownies to jujubes, there’s an ever-expanding list of cannabis-infused treats. But what’s a sweet indulgence for humans can be a life-threatening hazard for dogs, who are naturally attracted to sugary foods. Not to mention, cannabis oils and capsules, though appearing innocuous, are just as harmful. Storing these items securely out of your pet’s reach is your first line of defense.

Beyond edibles, even the act of smoking cannabis can pose a threat. Though the effects of second-hand cannabis smoke on pets have not been as extensively researched as in humans, existing data suggest that it can lead to cannabis poisoning in animals. The best practice is to partake in smoking activities outside, far from your pet.

Pets won’t be able to tell you they’re feeling off, but there are noticeable symptoms that might indicate cannabis poisoning:

Agitation or nervousness

Abnormally cold body temperature

An unsteady gait

Altered heart rate

Lethargy or drowsiness

Inappropriate urination

Dilated pupils

Excessive drooling

Vomiting

Bloodshot eyes

Pets exposed to high-THC cannabis products are at greater risk and may require immediate emergency treatment.

If your pet shows signs of cannabis poisoning, immediate action is crucial. Contact an animal poison control center or your veterinary clinic as soon as possible. Many clinics now have expertise in treating cannabis exposure in pets, and some even have dedicated hotlines for such emergencies.

As the wave of cannabis legalization continues to roll across the country, pet owners need to be extra vigilant. While cannabis has therapeutic potential for humans, the consequences for our four-legged friends can be dire. Keep cannabis products securely stored, and be mindful of your usage habits to ensure the safety of your pets.