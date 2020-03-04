Community Events
The House of Hope presents Empty Bowl Supper 2020
Empty Bowl Supper 2020 – this is a family friendly event! Enjoy gourmet soups prepared and donated by several of our local restaurants. You don’t want to miss these delicious soups and fun entertainment to benefit the House of Hope. The event will be held Thursday, March 26, from 5pm to 7pm, at the Front Royal Fire Department.
The Bowls:
With your ticket purchase, take your pick of a variety of handcrafted beautiful bowls painted just for this special event! Use it for dinner and take it home to keep. This year we have had more groups and friends of the community than ever chip in and help paint bowls with Arline Link at The Kiln Doctor/Explore Art & Clay. Thank you!
Soups by:
- Soul Mountain
- VinoVa
- PaveMint
- The Mill
- Blue Wing Frog
- Blue Door
- The Apple House
- El Maguey
- Downtown Catering
- Osteria
Entertainment:
- MC for the night: Michael Williams of MDUM Chaufeur Service
- Live Music: Passage Creek Rising
- Maybe some face painting for kids!
- We will have themed baskets available too. Buy raffle tickets and have a chance to win your favorite!
Tickets:
- Tickets are available online through this Facebook event. You may also purchase at No Doubt Accounting or The Kiln Doctor.
- Last minute kind of person? No problem! Available at the door or call 540-636-6753.
- Adult Tickets $30.00 | Students $15.00 | Kids (6 & Under) $5
Empty Bowl Supper SPONSORSHIP:
GOLD $1,000 | SILVER $500 | BRONZE $250
We are looking for sponsors! This year we are offering an extra special benefit to GOLD sponsorship levels. A SPOTLIGHT VIDEO🎬! Jen Avery will come out and create a short video clip that will be played the night of the event and shared on social media. Really fun way to help bring awareness to both House of Hope and your business or cause.
“WE BELIEVE IN YOU!” – shout out 📣
All sponsorship levels are invited to be part of the inspiring “We Believe In You!” shout out video. This video will also be played the night of the event. In addition, Jen will bring the video to the House of Hope and show the men. What an awesome way to show community support and inspiration! Sometimes just to know someone cares is motivation enough.
Call Jen Avery, Jenspiration!, anytime to discuss: 540-683-0790
ALL FUNDS RAISED WILL BENEFIT THE HOUSE OF HOPE.
- The House of Hope is the only residential rehabilitation program serving men in Warren County, Virginia. Opening the door to hope and housing. Learn more here.
- House of Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization
- If you prefer to DONATE, click here.
Thank you for your support in any way! Please like our Facebook page to stay current on Empty Bowl Supper updates and sponsor shout-outs!
American Heritage Girls Troop VA 2206 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to be held March 21st
The American Heritage Girls Troop VA 2206 is sponsoring their annual all-you-can-eat Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, from 4:00pm-7:00pm, at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren (106 W. 13th Street in Front Royal). Adult tickets will be $8; Children ages 4-12 will be $4. Children under 4 will be free. To-go dinners will also be available. All proceeds will go to support troop activities and community service projects!
The American Heritage Girls is a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18. Here in Front Royal, Troop VA2206 is chartered and supported by the Front Royal Church of the Brethren. With an emphasis on faith, service and fun, AHG programming includes a badge program, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Recently, the troop honored the emergency services personnel in Warren County by decorating and serving cupcakes.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
- “No Time to Die”
“She Kills Monsters” – A Warren County High School production
A WHAT MATTERS Warren Invitation from the Warren County High School Theatre Department, AKA the Maroon Masques:
All are invited to the Warren County High School Theater on March 5-7th to enjoy the production of “She Kills Monsters,” a play that tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the “geek and warrior” within us all.
Tickets (Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. & Saturday at 2:00 p.m.):
- Adults – $8
- Students – $5
- Tickets can be purchase at the door or online at www.MaroonMasques.com.
- Or learn more about the event on Facebook.
About Maroon Masques (from their website):
Warren County High School has a long history in theatre. Our name, the Maroon Masques, comes from our school colors, Maroon, as well as the universal symbol of theatre, drama masks. The Maroon Masques have been around since the early days of the opening of the Warren County High School. A standard theatrical season at Warren County High School starts with a fall one act play that is taking to competition at the Virginia High School League theatre festival, as well as the Virginia Theatre Association annual conference. In the fall semester, we also typically perform a class play in the Theatre I class. In the spring, we perform a musical, and full length plays by Theatre II and Advanced Theatre classes. Other Drama club activities include participation in the National Shakespeare competition, a monologue-off, end of the year awards and picnic.
We have won many district, conference, regional championships and even a state title in 1989 in the Virginia High School League one act competitions. We have received awards at the Virginia Theatre Association conference. We take field trips to the American Shakespeare Center as well as other local theatres in the DC area. We prepare students for theatre at the college level. All students are welcome to join the drama club and be a part of our rich tradition.
Theatre Director: Mr. Chris Whitney
Mr. Whitney has received his BFA in Theatre, with a concentration in acting from Howard University. He has been honored to teach at Warren County High School for 12 years, which also happens to be his alma mater. In that time, he has had the pleasure of working with many talented students in over 50 productions. He has acted and directed professionally, but being a teacher comes first. He truly believes that there is a role or job for everyone in a production. Theatre should be inclusive and anyone can enjoy it. There is a reason why this art form is over a thousand years old and is still very relevant today.
Please feel free to email Mr. Whitney at cwhitney@wcps.k12.va.us or call his office phone at 540-635-4244 ext. 44148
Warren County High School – 155 Westminster Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630
- You can also like us on Facebook: WCHS Theatre
- Follow us on Instagram: Warrencountytheatre
- Follow us on Twitter: @WCHSTheatre3
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Randolph-Macon Academy March Open House
Randolph-Macon Academy will host an open house on Sunday, March 22nd, with tours beginning promptly at 2:00 pm.
Families interested in applying for the summer session (named a “Best Summer Camp” by Northern Virginia Magazine) or the 2020-2021 school year are invited. Come visit with admission counselors, teachers, and students, and learn about the school culture that inspires “The Power of Rise” in students. Middle School (grades 6-8) and Upper School (grades 9-12) tours will include classrooms, athletic and dining facilities, and dorms.
RSVPs are strongly encouraged and greatly appreciated; walk-ins are warmly welcomed. To RSVP to the open house, visit www.rma.edu/open-house, or call 540-636-5484.
Warren Heritage Society presents Laura Virginia Hale Day
Please join us in a day of celebration to honor Laura Virginia Hale, born April 12, 1911. Find out who she was, how she selflessly gave to our community and the legacy she left behind.
The event will be celebrated on April 11, 2020, at 2pm. All are invited to the Ivy Lodge, located at 101 Chester Street, Front Royal, for this exciting event! You don’t want to miss the guest speakers, tours and more! Light refreshments will be served.
Presentations and tours will be provided by Suzanne Silek and Jim Heflin of the Warren Heritage Society.
Lenten Praise and Worship at Front Royal United Methodist Church
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Need a revival of your new year’s resolution? An excuse to have a fresh start and embrace a new habit (or give up one you’d love to do without)? Welcome to the period of Lent, which runs from Wednesday, February 26, to Thursday, April 9th. Identified as the period between Ash Wednesday and Easter, it encourages the active remembrance of the 40 days and nights Jesus spent in the wilderness. Not religious? The symbolic importance of Lent can be recognized by anyone as a wonderful time to choose to make needed changes to pave the way for a better life throughout the next 40 days and beyond!
Thanks to Allyson Gillispie for her inspiring idea to provide an informal gathering filled with music and praise (and a 5 minute inspirational message) to honor the first Lent of the new decade. Join her and others at Front Royal United Methodist Church at 1 West Main Street, in Front Royal, at 6pm on each Friday of Lent for fellowship, reflection, inspiration and joyful singing:
ALL are invited to LENTEN PRAISE AND WORSHIP:
- DATE: February 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3
- TIME: 6:00pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal United Methodist Church Sanctuary | 1 West Main Street
