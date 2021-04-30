Local News
The Humane Society of Warren County is seeking Kitten Crusaders
The Humane Society of Warren County is seeking individuals who are interested in fostering kittens. Kitten season is upon us, and fosters are truly needed. If you are interested in becoming a Kitten Crusader and saving lives, or would like more information, please call Sue at 540-635-4734.
We receive all ages of kittens that need to be in foster homes. If you have no experience, we will train you! If you have experience but need a refresher, we will do that too!
We currently have 16 kittens and 1 momma cat in foster.
Local News
Sheriff’s Office warns of missed jury duty phone scam
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of an unknown individual calling pretending to be an employee of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
You may have received this scam call as a voicemail and they provide a phone number that when called has a very convincing automated greeting very similar to the Sheriff’s Office actual greeting. During this call you may be transferred multiple times prior to speaking to someone claiming to be a Deputy or Lieutenant.
During this call it is alleged that you have missed jury duty and an arrest warrant or bench warrant has been issued for your arrest. They then offer to settle this matter by requesting you pay a sum of money to avoid arrest. This call is a scam, so please do not provide any information or money to the caller.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for you to pay money to avoid an arrest. If you have been scammed or provided personal identifying information to include financial information to the caller, please call the Sheriff’s Office to report this incident, 540-635-4128.
Local News
Governor Northam updates mask guidance to align with CDC changes
On April 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam amended Executive Order Seventy-Two to adopt new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask use in outdoor settings. The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks outdoors when alone or in small gatherings. Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large crowded events like concerts, sporting events, and graduation ceremonies. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.
“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” said Governor Northam. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases have made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. I encourage all Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today.”
The Governor also revised Executive Order Seventy-Two to allow up to 1,000 spectators for outdoor recreational sports, effective immediately. This change advances by two weeks a change that was scheduled to go into effect on May 15 and will allow additional spectators to participate in the final games of the current high school sports season and the summer sports season.
Governor Northam reiterated that the next steps to ease mitigation measures will go into effect on Saturday, May 15 as previously announced. He expects to be able to roll back the remaining capacity limits in mid-June as long as the Commonwealth’s health metrics remain stable and vaccination progress continues.
More than 3.7 million Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose, representing 57 percent of Virginia’s adult population, and 2.5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated, representing 39 percent of the adult population. Virginians over the age of 16 can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
The full text of Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.
The full text of Seventh Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, which takes effect on May 15, can be found here.
Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Local News
Extraordinary registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health are being honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The first DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Meghan Bonner. A strong nomination that came in for Meghan consisted of a special moment that she shared with a patient. The patient, who struggled with dementia and difficulty of hearing, experienced an episode of confusion and frustration. The patient became increasingly scared and Meghan knew she had to act quickly to help calm them. Meghan comforted the patient, put on an old classic movie, and took a seat. As fellow staff members walked by, they witnessed Meghan next to the patient watching the moving, holding their hand. The patient’s whole demeanor changed to a much calmer and happier state.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Fauquier Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health’s Chief Nursing Officer said, “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Valley Health holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics today
Valley Health is holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics TODAY, Thursday, April 29. Unvaccinated individuals age 18 and over are encouraged to attend to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
- 9am – 3 pm: Shenandoah University James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, Winchester
- 2pm – 5 pm: Warren County Health & Human Services complex, 465 W. 15th St, Front Royal
There is no charge for the vaccination and no appointment is necessary. For details, visit: valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations
Local News
Check out the Junior Volunteer Program offered by the Humane Society of Warren County
Do you know children who are age 10-15 and love animals? Have their family check out our Junior Volunteer Program. Junior volunteers help with socializing cats, making treats, folding laundry, and many other task at the shelter. There are also opportunities to make treats and toys at home and get volunteer time.
Children in the Junior Volunteer Program (P2R) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when at the shelter. We always like to see our younger members of the community get involved in animal welfare!
If you know of a family that would like to get involved, please have them contact Sue at the shelter: 540-635-4734 or coc@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
Community Events
Part Two of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s ‘Walk on the Wildside’ wildlife residents tour slated for this weekend, May 1-2
BOYCE, VA – With our car sitting in the parking lot occupied by a dog named Goose, how appropriate it was to be greeted by a high-flying bird named Goose, the first of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s “ambassadors” on display at the center’s Grand Opening of its “Wildlife Walk” over the past weekend.
The “Walk”, planned, or perhaps only dreamed of six years ago, provides an outdoor viewing area of a dozen or more small animals and large birds, the first being Goose, a Peregrine Falcon, described as being arguably the fastest animal on earth – clocked at over 200 mph in dives while hunting smaller and less speedy prey. Goose, the bird, not the dog, broke his “fingers”, possibly in one such flight six years ago, and was turned in to the BRWC hospital where he found a permanent and safe home following his injuries.
“Home” is where Dr. Jennifer Riley, DVM, treats up to 2,000 animals, reptiles and birds per year, most of which are eventually released to their previous habitat, all fixed up and ready to go again. Just a few, by comparison, wind up as permanent residents at the million-dollar facility on Island Farm Road in Boyce, and these are what more than 200 visitors saw and were greeted by last weekend.
A second version of the grand opening of the “The Wildlife Walk” is scheduled this coming weekend, May 1 and 2. Admission is free.
A longtime resident of the Center is a handsome, elderly “ambassador” named Jefferson, a Bald Eagle, introduced this day by Kelly Bailey of Stephens City, one of 12 docents at the Boyce facility. America’s national bird, Bailey said, survived three surgeries for injuries received when he hit a utility pole. The medical attention was successful, but Jefferson still couldn’t fly so, 10 years ago, had found himself a home.
It appeared that the new outdoor refuge had been a gleam in the eye of the Center’s manager for education and research, Jennifer Burghoffer. She was one of two senior staffers on hand to greet attendees, the other being Executive Director Annie Bradfield, new to the job with, like veteran staff member Burghoffer, a fondness for birds and education of the public. Bradfield began her new duties about six months ago.
While BRWC tends all animals native to Virginia, the Center has one spectacular “outsider” a long way from home. She is Snow, an Arctic Fox, a popular Number 8 on the list of 12 “ambassadors,” currently a white ball of fluff sound asleep when we reached her home. She, too, is a longtime resident – nine years – and among the most popular. A year or so ago I was fortunate to see her being taken for a doggy-style walk outside her lofty and comfortable cage.
Number 2 among the animals on display was Vega who gives local residents a closer look at what many see mostly from afar, the ubiquitous Turkey Vulture. Docent Heather Shank-Givens said Vega was admitted to the hospital in 2019 suffering from gunshot wounds. Turkey Vultures, as well as all native birds, are federally protected and shooting them is illegal. Among other injuries, Vega lost an eye and suffers from lead poisoning. While non-releasable, Vega makes a good case against hunters of any animals and birds using lead ammunition which Dr. Riley lustily and regularly preaches against in the Northern Valley area.
Future visitors will view close-up the animals they mostly see dead on our highways and byways, the Virginia Opossums. My accompanying colleague and mission photographer Roger Bianchini recently argued over the name during my January visit to turn in an injured dove.
“Why was I taught to call them Possums if there’s an ‘O’ in the name – it wouldn’t be a silent ‘O’ first letter, would it?” argued Bianchini. We took the opportunity to settle the issue while being greeted by Bradfield, Burghoffer and others on duty in the front office. The result was a tie – we were both correct. There are Opossums native to this area; the Possums my colleague described were cousins of the local guys, living in far-away Australia.
Closer to home, visitors were fascinated by a solitary Virginia Box Turtle enjoying an afternoon swim in the enclosure’s pond; and attempts were made to out stare an inquisitive Screech Owl named Dopey, and so ended one of the area’s most enjoyable shows, courtesy “The Ambassadors.”
Advance reservations, due to the pandemic, are required. To sign up, visit the BRWC website: blueridgewildlifectr.org
