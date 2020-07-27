The impact of stress and how to manage it

Stress can impact your health and well-being. Understanding where it comes from and how it can affect you are crucial to remaining mentally and physically fit. Here’s what you need to know.

Warning signs

It’s important to be able to recognize if stress has become a problem. The symptoms below are common and not a cause for alarm when they occur occasionally. However, if they get worse or become ongoing, this could indicate that something’s wrong. Watch out for:

• Increase or decrease in appetite



• General fatigue• Mood swings• Difficulty concentrating• Headaches• Irritability or aggressiveness• Sleep problems

Possible sources

If you realize you’re living with too much stress, you need to identify its source. Think about your relationships, both personal and professional, your home life, your job, and how busy you are. You should also identify daily irritants such as a long commute, as these tend to add up and can impact your mental health.

What you can do

Once you have an idea of where your stress comes from, you’ll be in a position to take steps to improve your situation and health. In some cases, it’s a matter of adjusting an aspect of your life, such as how much work you’ve taken on, or working out a problem in a relationship. Importantly, things like meditation and therapy can help as well.

Whatever you do, don’t let stress take over your life. Over time, it can cause you to develop serious health issues and poor coping mechanisms like the consumption of fatty foods, alcohol, and drugs.