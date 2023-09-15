Agriculture
The Imperative of Self-Care in America’s Most Hazardous Profession: Farm Work
National Farm Safety and Health Week Turns the Spotlight on Mental and Physical Well-Being in Agriculture.
National Farm Safety and Health Week, running this year from September 17 to 23, serves as a timely reminder of the often underestimated risks and challenges faced by America’s agricultural workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, agriculture ranks as the most dangerous industry in the United States, with an alarming rate of accidents and fatalities, especially during harvest season. But how can those in this high-risk field better protect themselves, both mentally and physically?
In the world of agriculture, self-care starts with the basics—adequate protective clothing and staying hydrated. Given that tasks like planting and harvesting involve repetitive motion, experts recommend regular stretching exercises to ward off injuries. Physical therapist Dr. Karen Ellis advises, “Regular stretching isn’t just a good practice for those in sedentary jobs. It’s crucial for agricultural workers as it can prevent musculoskeletal disorders and repetitive strain injuries.”
While the focus often lies on physical safety, mental well-being is equally vital. Farm work comes with its set of unique stressors: unpredictable weather patterns, seasonal deadlines, and the very reality of depending on factors beyond one’s control. Incorporating mindfulness practices into daily routines can significantly help farmers maintain focus and reduce errors, which are often the precursors to accidents.
“Mental health can’t be sidelined when talking about farm safety,” says psychologist Dr. Sarah Turner. “The unpredictability of farming activities can lead to heightened stress and anxiety, potentially compromising attention and decision-making skills.”
This year, the organizers behind National Farm Safety and Health Week have allocated each day to specific focus areas:
- Monday, September 18: Equipment and Rural Roadway Safety
- Tuesday, September 19: Health and Wellness
- Wednesday, September 20: Priority Populations
- Thursday, September 21: Confined Spaces
- Friday, September 22: Brain Health
Each topic aims to shed light on essential yet often overlooked aspects of farm safety, reinforcing this year’s theme, “No one can take your place,” urging farmers to take the necessary precautions to protect both body and mind.
In an industry as hazardous as agriculture, self-care is not a luxury; it’s an imperative. As we observe National Farm Safety and Health Week, let’s recognize that behind the statistics are real people whose well-being impacts not just them but also the communities and economies they serve. Let us consider this a call to action for not only the farming community but also policymakers and industry leaders to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of America’s agricultural workers.
Agriculture
Living Harmoniously With Farmers: Understanding and Respect
Living in the countryside offers a unique experience with its open spaces, affordable housing, and fresh air. However, it also means sharing the landscape with agricultural producers, whose activities can sometimes be disruptive. To foster peaceful coexistence, it is crucial to cultivate understanding and respect between rural homeowners and farmers. Here are some suggestions for harmonious living amidst the sounds of tractors and the aroma of farm activities.
- Educate Yourself: To avoid misconceptions and misunderstandings, take the initiative to educate yourself about agricultural practices. Explore specialized websites that provide insights into various farming activities. Moreover, engage in conversations with farming neighbors or local producers to gain firsthand knowledge. These individuals are often passionate about their trade and willing to share their experiences if approached with respect and curiosity. Building mutual understanding through respectful exchanges is essential for peaceful cohabitation.
- Practice Tolerance: Recognize that farmers strive to minimize disruptions for nearby residents. They employ measures to reduce noise levels, such as modifying machinery and adhering to government regulations. However, certain activities may still impact daily life temporarily. Cultivate a sense of tolerance and patience, understanding that inconveniences are part of the agricultural rhythm. Remember, the benefits of living in the countryside often outweigh the occasional disturbances.
In rural areas, fostering harmonious relationships between rural homeowners and farmers is vital for creating a sense of serenity and community. By educating ourselves about agricultural practices and engaging in respectful dialogue, we can bridge the gap between urban and rural lifestyles. Tolerance and understanding are key to appreciating the valuable contributions of farmers and embracing the charm of countryside living.
Agriculture
Protecting Crops: Effective Scare Tactics in Farming
Farming is a demanding profession, with farmers constantly adapting to the challenges presented by weather fluctuations and the ever-present risk of crop damage caused by animals. To safeguard their fields from destructive critters, farmers employ a range of scare tactics designed to deter them and redirect their attention elsewhere. In this article, we explore some of these tactics and their effectiveness in crop protection.
- Starting Guns: Migratory birds, such as geese, pose a significant threat to crops. To deter them, farmers often utilize starting guns. Emitting a loud, shot-like sound, these guns send a clear signal to birds that they are not welcome in the vicinity. Starting guns are typically employed during critical periods when the risk to crops is high, effectively discouraging avian intruders.
- Kites as Decoys: Farmers have devised creative methods to chase away pest birds like pigeons, crows, and starlings. One common approach involves using kites shaped like predatory birds affixed to telescopic poles. When the wind blows, these decoy kites flap and move, creating the illusion of a menacing presence. This visual deterrent helps keep birds at a safe distance from the crops.
- Sound Cannons and Ultrasonic Guns: Sound cannons, also known as bird bangers, provide an effective means of scaring off birds and mammals. Powered by propane gas, compressed air, or electronic systems, these devices emit alarming noises such as explosions and sirens. The startling sounds create an aversive environment for animals, encouraging them to seek refuge elsewhere. Additionally, ultrasonic guns emit high-frequency noises that are inaudible to humans but highly discomforting to rodents, such as rats and mice.
Crop Protection Importance: Birds and small animals can cause substantial damage to fruit, vegetable, and grain crops. Their foraging and feeding habits can result in significant financial losses for farmers. By employing scare tactics, farmers proactively protect their crops, ensuring a bountiful harvest and minimizing economic setbacks.
Scare tactics play an integral role in safeguarding agricultural crops from animal threats. Through the strategic use of starting guns, decoy kites, sound cannons, and ultrasonic guns, farmers effectively deter birds and small animals from damaging their fields. These innovative approaches create an inhospitable environment for pests, ensuring the preservation of crops and the sustainability of agricultural practices. The persistent efforts of farmers to protect their livelihoods and provide for our communities should be commended.
Agriculture
Navigating the Future of Agriculture: Addressing Current and Future Challenges
The agriculture industry is confronted with a multitude of challenges that demand innovative solutions and a forward-thinking approach. From extreme weather events and the scarcity of young farmers to the impact of diseases on crops and livestock, the future of agriculture requires careful consideration and proactive action. In this article, we delve into some of the most pressing challenges faced by the industry and highlight the need for sustainable solutions. If you are seeking a career that can make a meaningful difference for future generations, agriculture presents an enticing realm of opportunities.
- Meeting the Growing Demand for Food: With the global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, ensuring food security is a paramount concern. Agricultural systems must adapt and expand to meet the increased demand for nutritious and sustainable food. Embracing technological advancements and implementing efficient farming practices are crucial in addressing this challenge.
- Environmental Protection: Agricultural processes can have detrimental effects on the environment, depleting soils and polluting groundwater. These impacts disproportionately affect small-scale producers in developing countries. Sustainable farming practices, such as precision agriculture, organic farming, and agroforestry, aim to mitigate environmental damage and preserve ecosystems while ensuring long-term productivity and resilience.
- Accessible and Renewable Energy: Affordable energy resources are vital for the success and sustainability of agricultural operations. High energy prices can burden vulnerable farmers and impede progress. Embracing renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, can reduce costs, enhance energy efficiency, and contribute to a greener future for agriculture.
- Labor Shortages: Finding a sufficient workforce poses a significant challenge in the agricultural sector. While technology can automate certain tasks, its capabilities are currently limited. The industry must explore innovative ways to attract and retain a diverse workforce, including promoting agricultural education, supporting vocational training, and emphasizing the rewarding aspects of careers in agriculture.
- Climate Change Resilience: Extreme weather events, including droughts, floods, and heat waves, pose a significant threat to agricultural productivity. Adapting farming practices to withstand climate change impacts, such as implementing water conservation techniques, using drought-resistant crop varieties, and adopting climate-smart agricultural approaches, are essential for building resilience and ensuring food security.
The agriculture industry stands at a critical juncture, facing numerous challenges that require immediate attention and collaborative efforts. By addressing the growing demand for food, protecting the environment, embracing renewable energy, finding innovative labor solutions, and building climate change resilience, the industry can pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future. If you are passionate about making a positive impact on future generations, consider a career in agriculture, where your efforts can contribute to global food security, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of communities worldwide.
Agriculture
Exploring local delights: Where to find and support local products
When you choose to buy local products, you contribute to the growth and vitality of your community while enjoying the freshest and most flavorful foods. Supporting local producers not only revitalizes the economy but also fosters a sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle. In this article, we highlight various places where you can conveniently purchase local products, ranging from public markets and food baskets to kiosks, U-picks, gourmet tours, online platforms, restaurants, and grocery stores. Embrace the opportunity to stock up on excellent products from your local producers and savor the unique flavors of your community.
- Public Markets: Explore the bustling atmosphere of public markets, where local farmers and talented artisans gather to showcase their fresh produce and unique processed foods. From farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to homemade preserves and baked goods, these markets offer a vibrant array of local delights.
- Food Baskets: Consider subscribing to garden baskets offered by local farms. These subscriptions provide a regular supply of freshly picked fruits and vegetables, and some even include additional products like meats, eggs, and dairy. Embrace the convenience of having an assortment of local products delivered right to your doorstep.
- Kiosks: Conveniently located along the roadside or on farms, kiosks provide a one-stop shop for a variety of delicious foods. Whether you’re seeking fresh fruits, homemade jams, or artisanal cheeses, these kiosks offer a diverse selection of local products. Some even offer self-service options, allowing you to explore and choose at your own pace.
- U-picks: During the summer and fall seasons, immerse yourself in the joy of picking your own fruits and vegetables. U-pick farms offer the opportunity to harvest strawberries, blueberries, artichokes, pumpkins, and more. Experience the satisfaction of selecting produce directly from the source while enjoying the farm ambiance.
- Gourmet Tours: Embark on culinary adventures with gourmet tours that highlight agritourism activities. These tours provide a chance to explore local producers, their farms, and the delectable products they offer. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and traditions of your region while gaining insights into the production processes.
- Online Platforms: Take advantage of the digital age and discover an impressive variety of local products available for purchase online. Many local producers now offer their goods through e-commerce platforms, allowing you to conveniently support local businesses from the comfort of your own home. Explore the virtual marketplace and connect with your community’s culinary treasures.
- Restaurants: Indulge in the flavors of your region by dining at restaurants that prioritize local ingredients. Many establishments proudly feature dishes made from locally sourced products, offering a farm-to-table experience that celebrates the local culinary heritage. Keep an eye out for seasonal treats that showcase the freshest ingredients.
- Grocery Stores: Your local grocery store is often a treasure trove of local products. Look for shelves dedicated to showcasing goods from nearby businesses. Read labels and inquire about the origins of the products to ensure you’re supporting local producers. By choosing these items, you contribute to the local economy while enjoying high-quality provisions.
Supporting local producers is not only a delicious and rewarding experience but also an investment in the vibrancy of your community. By purchasing local products, whether from public markets, food baskets, kiosks, U-picks, gourmet tours, online platforms, restaurants, or grocery stores, you contribute to the livelihood of local businesses and foster a sustainable food ecosystem. Embrace the countless opportunities available to stock up on excellent products from your local producers and savor the unique flavors that make your community special.
Agriculture
Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread in Virginia, causing cattle worries
As Asian longhorned ticks continue to spread throughout Virginia and the United States, scientists are racing to understand how the species is expanding so fast and how they can keep a virulent parasite carried by the ticks from infecting herds of cattle.
“There’s a geographic niche for these ticks, and we are reaping that,” said Dr. Kevin Lahmers, associate lab director of Virginia Tech’s Animal Laboratory Services and a professor with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. But, he added, “We still have a lot to learn.”
Asian longhorned ticks have likely been in the U.S. since 2010, but seven cattle deaths in Virginia’s Albemarle County in 2017 found the species was carrying a new threat to livestock: a virulent form of the Theileria orientalis parasite, which can cause a disease known as theileriosis characterized by anemia, fever, jaundice, respiratory problems and weakness in cattle. In some cases, cows become so depleted that they spontaneously abort fetuses; in other cases, cattle die. Research has estimated this particular form of Theileria, known as the Ikeda genotype, causes mortality rates between 1% and 5%.
Still, variation is wide, said Lahmers. “There are herds that have zero percent mortality. And we have some that have had 25%.”
A new tick plus a new disease equals a double threat to Virginia cattle
In 2019, when the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) began testing cattle at sales barns and livestock auctions for Theileria, Lahmers said about 1% to 2% of cows turned up positive. That percentage has grown dramatically: While he has not yet finalized his data for publication, Lahmers said he’s seen a “10- to 20-fold increase” in positive cases.
Neither he nor VDACS has firm estimates of cattle deaths linked to theileriosis, but Lahmers said that “if we count cattle deaths and abortions, we’re probably in the thousands.”
“It spread easily,” he said. “It doesn’t cause death in the majority — similar to COVID, it’s only a problem for a few, but the way the cattle industry works, there isn’t that much margin for profit. So if you lose 5% of your herd or 5% abort … that’s enough to take you from marginally profitable to significant financial losses.”
At the same time, Asian longhorned ticks are also showing up in more Virginia counties. In 2019, they had been detected in 24 counties, largely following the spine of Interstate 81 and then stretching west into the coalfields region. By this June, the number of counties had jumped to 38.
“It seems to be the higher elevations along the I-81 corridor,” said Lahmers. “All of those counties are positive or are going to be positive soon.”Virginia isn’t the only state grappling with the ticks. Between 2019 and April 2023, the number of states that had detected the species rose from 11 to 19, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying it in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as Virginia.
“I’m not sure that the expansion in Virginia is any faster than anywhere else,” said Lahmers.
Scientists aren’t sure yet how the tick is managing to spread as quickly as it is, but they have identified several possible factors. One is the species’ willingness to feed on an array of animals, including migratory birds, which means they have less trouble finding sustenance to survive and reproduce. Another is the tick’s asexual method of reproduction, which allows it to reproduce without relying on a mate.
“As there is no cure, treatment should focus on supportive measures including stress reduction, nutritional supplementation, and above all, prevention in the form of tick control,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, Virginia’s state veterinarian, in a VDACS release.
Furthermore, Lahmers warned just because a cow tests positive for theileriosis doesn’t mean that any subsequent illness it might suffer is due to theileriosis.
Despite the spread and the concerns, Lahmers said there’s no need to panic. Most cattle survive theileriosis, and researchers are actively working to better understand the disease and its connections to the Asian longhorned tick through cooperative agreements between the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
In 2019, he said, “It was a Virginia problem.” But “with time, we have found out it wasn’t just a Virginia problem, and it has continued to spread.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Agriculture
Farming the Future: Robert A. Clark’s innovative efforts earn him top honors
In a remarkable feat that resonates with his lifelong dedication and passion for his work, Robert A. Clark, a Senior Extension Agent with a focus on Agriculture and Natural Resources, has recently received the 2023 Alumni Award for Extension Excellence from the Virginia Tech Alumni Association.
Better known as Bobby, Clark expressed his delight and gratitude for this well-deserved recognition. “My desire to become an Extension agent started when I was in high school. My Extension career spans two states — North Carolina and Virginia — and 35 years,” he said, reflecting on his journey that has taken him through three and a half decades of service. He added, “Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed helping both individuals and communities succeed through the knowledge shared as an Extension agent.”
Clark’s contribution to the field extends to addressing an array of economic and environmental issues. His tireless work in the northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond has encompassed a series of initiatives like improving slug management in no-till corn and soybeans, helping farmers increase profitability while practicing better environmental stewardship, addressing large animal mortality disposal issues, and devising solutions to poultry litter management issues. The success and impact of these initiatives speak volumes about Clark’s commitment to his stakeholders and his community.
In her supportive remarks, Lori Miller, Senior Staff Officer and Environmental Engineer for USDA, lauded Clark’s unique approach and dedication, saying, “Bobby’s initiative and ability to think outside the box has greatly improved our nation’s ability to respond to animal health emergencies during our times of greatest need; his leadership, professionalism, and practicality have had a major impact on the protection of American agriculture.”
As one of the most respected figures in his field, Clark’s body of work has earned him several awards, including Program Excellence Awards at the district and state levels, the National Association of County Agricultural Agents Distinguished Service Award, and the Virginia Association of Agricultural Extension Agents Distinguished Service Award. This most recent accolade from Virginia Tech further underscores his immense value to his field and his profound influence on American agriculture.
