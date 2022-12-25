Home
The importance of encouraging your child’s academic growth
Encouraging words and actions have the power to motivate children to succeed. Encouragement can be the difference between students completing school or giving up on themselves. Here are some important ways to encourage your children’s academic efforts to help their overall development.
1. It promotes personal growth. Words of encouragement can make your child less likely to doubt their abilities and feel more comfortable working things out themselves. They’re reminded that they can achieve success.
2. It improves self-confidence. When children feel encouraged by those around them, they’re more likely to have the intrinsic motivation to overcome challenges. When students complete a task successfully, they feel a greater sense of connection within the classroom, further boosting their self-esteem.
3. It fosters motivation. Sometimes you may need to encourage your child by helping them reframe a failure as a positive learning experience. Making mistakes is a natural process and can increase their determination to succeed. You can help your children see a setback as a benchmark for improvement.
4. It encourages independence. Encouraging and praising your children for even the most minor achievements or improvements in their efforts helps them become confident in their abilities. This helps them feel they have control over their lives and have the skills within themselves to succeed.
Finally, offering words of encouragement and creating an environment where children feel heard and respected can make them more eager to learn, not just in school but in all areas of their lives.
Best post-holiday gifts (for yourself?)
‘Tis the season to save money. While late November and December are the busiest shopping weeks, January offers the best deals. If you’re looking to save some cash, putting off some purchases for January could prove a fruitful bet, so if you’re looking for gifts for yourself or to pick up some must-buy essentials, circle January on that brand-new calendar.
First, if you like decorating your home for the holidays, January is perhaps the best month to pick up decorations. Many retailers offer steep markdowns to liquidate seasonal goods. Likewise, if you’re looking to buy a new winter coat or other cold-weather gear, you can often find stuff on the cheap at the start of the new year.
In December, retailers have more leverage because they know folks are shopping and have deadlines to meet, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. After the holidays, returns will surge. In fact, following the 2021 holiday season, roughly 16 percent of all purchases were returned, totaling more than $750 billion in value. That means merchants will have lots of inventory to clear.
Many retailers will have open-box items that they sell at a steep discount. Watch out for good deals on computers and other electronics. You can also check eBay and similar sites for gently used refurbished products.
You can turn post-holiday shopping into a financial lesson for children as well. Instead of loading up every gift on Christmas, parents can give kids an after-holiday toy budget of maybe $100. Then you can take your kids to the toy store and let them pick out toys, often at a steep discount. Once there, you can teach them about budgeting and finding good deals. Of course, you can still give kids presents on Christmas, but it’s smart to split up the budget.
Consider locking down credit this winter
In honor of winter’s shivering fingers and toes, it’s a good time to freeze something else: Your credit.
Freezing your credit these days can be relatively easy online, and it can protect you from fraudsters looking to steal your identity and open credit cards in your name. If a criminal can get a credit card in your name, you might quickly find yourself hounded by collections and credit card companies and tangled up in a complicated identity theft scheme.
If you freeze your credit file, it becomes very difficult, if not impossible, for anyone (including you) to open a new credit card in your name. The potential card issuer will check the credit report if a criminal tries to open a credit card in your name. If they find that the credit file is frozen, the bank won’t approve the card.
Meanwhile, you can continue to use your active credit accounts without a problem. But you won’t be able to apply for a loan or a new card unless you unfreeze your account.
However, if you’re legitimately applying for a credit card, you can unfreeze your file. Once approved or rejected, you can freeze the file again.
Freezing your credit does not harm your credit score, but it might affect insurance rates if your insurer uses your credit score to set your rates. Check with your insurance companies. In addition, be sure you have already created your Social Security account if you need to track benefits. If you forget that your credit is frozen and you try to apply for more credit, your application will be denied because the lender can’t access your account. However, it will not harm your credit because no hard inquiry can actually be made.
All three credit agencies will freeze your file for free. The three major credit agencies in the United States are Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. If you want to freeze your credit, you’ll need to set up an account with each individual agency. You can call the agencies, but it is easier to submit your request online. You’ll typically be asked to provide your Social Security number and other pertinent information that proves your identity. From there, you can log onto the credit agency’s online portal and freeze your credit file.
Three places to hang Christmas stockings
Christmas stockings are a classic holiday decoration. Here are three places to hang them in your home.
1. Mantel
To give your living room a festive feel, affix your stockings to a mantel using discreet or ornate holders.
2. Door
Use metal Christmas wreath holders and place your stockings at eye level on one or several doors.
3. Bannister
Attach your stockings to the handrail on your staircase with string or self-locking fasteners.
If Santa is particularly resourceful, you can also hang your children’s Christmas stockings in their rooms.
How to make it look like Santa visited your home
The holiday season is full of enchantments, especially for young children who marvel at Santa’s ability to deliver gifts unseen. Here are a few ways to make it look like Saint Nick really visited your home.
Make footprints
If there’s fresh snow on the ground, put on big boots and leave footprints around the outside of your home. You can also create reindeer tracks with a stick or broom handle.
Leave a key
Give Santa a magic key if your home doesn’t have a chimney. You can have one made at a store or create one yourself out of wood or cardboard. Place the key in a Christmas stocking on your porch on Christmas Eve.
Prepare a snack
Encourage your children to put out a glass of milk and cookies for Santa and a bowl of water and carrots for his reindeer. While your kids are asleep, help yourself to the goodies, making sure to leave behind a few crumbs.
Write a letter
Have Santa thank your children for the snacks by leaving a note. Change your handwriting, so it’s not recognizable, or enlist the help of a friend.
Leaving these convincing clues is sure to make the holiday extra magical for your kids.
Five holiday trends for your home
Do you want to transform your holiday decor this year? If so, here are five looks for 2022 that may inspire you.
1. Nature themed
Natural elements like tree branches, pinecones and organic materials like wood and hemp are trending choices for Christmas decor.
2. Retro inspired
A vintage holiday look is currently all the rage. Bring out your old-fashioned ornaments or find new ones that match this theme.
3. Upcycled
Turn used items into decorative pieces or shop for ornaments made from reclaimed materials. You can take this trend a step further by wrap¬ping your gifts in fabric, flyers, or newspapers.
4. Dried fruit
Dried limes, oranges, and lemons can be made into garlands and tree ornaments or displayed in glass jars. As a bonus, they smell great!
5. Shimmer and shine
The shiny decor is sure to put you in a festive mood. Use metallic items in shades like blue and green or silver and gold that can be used year after year.
Visit your local stores for more ideas and find everything you need.
Safe stairs in winter: 3 non-slip options
Here are three materials that make exterior stairs less slippery to keep you and your visitors safe during the winter months.
1. Recycled rubber
Black tread covers made of recycled rubber are remarkably resistant to shocks, inclement weather, humidity, ultraviolet rays, oil, and mildew. They are easy to install, maintain and store. They can, however, be quite heavy.
2. Polypropylene fiber
Available in an array of colors and patterns, polypropylene fiber can be bought in mats or rolls. While it can stand up to heavy traffic, it should be treated against UV rays. It has waterproof backing made of vinyl or rubber to prevent seepage, which increases its durability.
3. Coir
This material, made of coconut fiber, typically comes in a natural ecru color. It can give your exterior a unique look and works best on wood and concrete surfaces. The downside? Coir tends to retain water and dust. In addition, if not installed well, it may become loose over time.
To learn which materials will work best on your stairs, visit the flooring experts in your area.
