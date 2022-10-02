The importance of National Bullying Prevention Month

According to a recent federal study, within the past year, 20 percent of U.S. high school students reported being bullied on school properties, and 15 percent reported being cyberbullied.

October marks National Bullying Prevention Month, a campaign that aims to raise awareness about the impacts and dangers of bullying. This month-long event encourages everyone to work together to create a safe place for children to live, learn and grow. Here are three reasons why this campaign is so important.

1. It makes students feel safer. When students feel safe and secure, they can focus on their schoolwork. Moreover, teachers can spend more time teaching, and parents can worry less. Everyone wins when you put a stop to bullying.

2. It fosters a sense of teamwork. Bullying prevention involves students, teachers, parents, counselors, coaches, and school administrators. Everyone must work together to stop bullying. No one person or school can do it alone.

3. It makes back-to-school a more positive experience. When schools open in the fall, it’s a chance for kids to reconnect with old friends and establish new relationships. National Bullying Prevention month happens in October and can help set the tone for the school year and confront bullying in schools early on.

This October, get involved in your community’s events and say no to bullying.