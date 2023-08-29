Crime/Court
The Jennifer McDonald Trial: Witness Parade Continues, Day 5
The testimony list expands, the evidence pile grows, and Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon maintains strict order as the court delves deeper into the intricate case against Jennifer McDonald.
On Monday, August 28, 2023, the federal courtroom under Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon hummed with anticipation. Jennifer McDonald, the former Executive Director of Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), faced another grueling day of proceedings. For seven hours and five minutes, the court scrutinized a series of witnesses and evidence. The aim? To untangle a convoluted web of financial misconduct allegedly spearheaded by McDonald.
Continuing from last week’s proceedings, Doug Stanley was once again among the government’s first witnesses. As a recurring figure in this case, his testimonies are proving to be integral to the government’s narrative. Following Stanley, the courtroom saw a succession of new faces: Scott McKay, Jennifer Files, Steven Duke, Kenneth W. Hart, David McClelland, David Cook, and Katrina Gochenour. The inclusion of such diverse witnesses indicates that prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned.
As the government continued its presentation of evidence, what was apparent was the intense scrutiny Judge Dillon applied to each document, statement, and exhibit. The time stamps reveal that the court devoted hours meticulously dissecting every angle of this multifaceted case. For instance, the morning session went on for a little over an hour before a brief pause and then continued for nearly two hours more. The afternoon was even more intense, ending just five minutes shy of 6:00 p.m.
One particular aspect of the trial that stands out is the focus on details. From bank transactions to real estate dealings and beyond, the government seems committed to a rigorous examination of McDonald’s professional life, stretching from her time at FR-WC EDA to her eventual resignation and the consequential legal fallout.
While McDonald remains on bond, it’s worth mentioning that this case initially started at the state level, got transferred through various jurisdictions, and has now reached the federal court. This complex route reflects the gravity and complexity of the charges McDonald faces. The prosecution has exhibited surgical attention to detail, likely a result of the trial’s classification as “complex” due to the sheer volume of involved evidence.
As the trial adjourns until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, what’s clear is that the prosecution is methodically building its case. The list of witnesses has grown and is expected to continue expanding as the government seeks to solidify its position. While no conclusion is yet in sight, the meticulousness of these proceedings suggests that both the prosecution and defense are gearing up for an exhaustive legal battle. For now, all eyes are set on what Tuesday’s session will unravel.
Legal Tug-of-War: Cross-Examination Rights and Relevance in U.S. v. McDonald, Day 5 continued
A Deep Dive into the Controversial Courtroom Dynamics of the Jennifer Rae McDonald Trial.
The courtroom is no stranger to drama, but the ongoing trial of Jennifer Rae McDonald, prosecuted by the United States in the Western District of Virginia, has elevated that tension into an intense discourse on the role and limits of cross-examination in the American legal system. At the eye of this storm is Doug Stanley, a government witness whose testimony has been a lightning rod for debates on witness credibility, prosecutorial overreach, and the defendant’s right to a fair trial.
In recent developments, defense counsel sought to question Mr. Stanley on allegations related to sexual harassment and/or assault. The government objected, stating that there was “absolutely no basis for these questions,” further questioning their relevance. This has led to a renewed focus on the critical role of cross-examination in the American judicial system.
The Supreme Court in Alford v. United States stated that cross-examination is a “matter of right” and further described it in Davis v. Alaska as a means by which “the believability of a witness is subject to exploration at trial.” So when the government seeks to limit this aspect of the trial process, it’s bound to draw scrutiny not only from legal experts but from anyone concerned with the concept of fair trials.
The defense argues that they have a good faith basis for the questions. McDonald, the defendant, had previously made allegations against someone in Warren County and a judge, as well as against Doug Stanley. She had filed grievances and described a deteriorating situation, thereby giving the defense grounds for their line of questioning. It should be noted that having a “well-reasoned suspicion” suffices for establishing a good faith basis, as per United States v. Sampol.
The second pillar of the defense’s argument is that the government itself “opened the door” to these questions. During the trial, the prosecution made an effort to introduce evidence of a sexual assault/harassment settlement agreement, thereby inviting further scrutiny into related matters.
Lastly, the defense argued that these questions are not just window dressing; they are relevant. If the government plans to introduce a sexual assault settlement agreement into evidence, as they’ve stated, then any evidence of sexual assault or harassment becomes relevant under the Federal Rules of Evidence 401.
The objection raised by the government against the cross-examination of Doug Stanley touches upon broader, often murky issues related to the limitations of prosecutorial discretion and the rights of a defendant. It brings to focus the balancing act courts must perform between the need for an unbiased trial and protecting the rights of all parties involved. As the trial of Jennifer Rae McDonald progresses, it will serve as a real-time case study for law students, scholars, and citizens alike who are concerned with the fairness and integrity of the American judicial system.
Former EDA Executive McDonald Faces Federal Court: A Trial Deconstructed
Amidst a flurry of jury selections and impanelings, Jennifer McDonald stands accused in a federal court.
Jennifer McDonald, once at the pinnacle of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), is now center-stage in a courtroom drama. Accused of masterminding a $26-million dollar financial scandal, McDonald’s trial delves into a web of allegations and is set to be a watershed moment in the annals of justice.
The trial, held under the watchful eyes of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, commenced on August 21, 2023. On the first day a jury pool of 55 were sworn in, with a majority being struck by both the government and the defense. As the days progressed, jury selection continued to be a significant activity, indicating the gravity of the case at hand.
By the third day, after three panels of jurors, the final jury composition was achieved. This significant accomplishment meant that the trial was set to enter its next phase.
On August 24, the courtroom witnessed a flurry of activities. Preliminary remarks, instructions to the jury, and the defendant’s motion to exclude witnesses from the courtroom marked the day. Following the approval of this motion, opening statements commenced, paving the way for the government to begin presenting its evidence.
The first day’s witness list included former Warren County and FR-WC EDA attorney Daniel Whitten, Front Royal Finance Director Billy (B.J.) Wilson, and former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley poised to open the prosecution’s case.
A backdrop to this case is the legal labyrinth McDonald has navigated. Originally charged in Warren County, the State prosecution was eventually handed over to a Special State Prosecutor in Rockingham County, before being handed over to federal authorities in Harrisonburg in the Western District of Virginia, largely due to the complexities of the criminal cases with over a million pages of evidentiary documentation and a lengthy prosecution witness list. Federal grand jury indictment on 34 criminal counts led to her arrest and subsequent release on bond in August 2021. Additionally, she settled with the EDA out of civil court, turning over around $9 million in real estate assets.
The trial resumes on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Winchester Teen Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Fatal Train Collision
Taken into Custody in Connection with Fauquier County Train Crash.
In a grim culmination of investigations surrounding a deadly train collision earlier this month in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police have now arrested and charged Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, a 19-year-old from Winchester, VA.
The accident, which transpired in the early hours of August 2, 2023, witnessed a ghastly collision between a Honda Accord and a Norfolk Southern train at the junction of Route 17 (Winchester Rd) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade). Reports indicate that the Honda, driven by Greenfield, approached a congested railroad crossing and, in an attempt to overtake the halted traffic, recklessly crossed the centerline, circumventing the lowered railroad crossing arms. This hasty and ill-fated decision led to the car’s direct collision with the oncoming train.
Greenfield, despite not wearing a seatbelt, miraculously survived the crash with severe but non-critical injuries and received immediate medical attention at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Tragically, Haidan B. Smallwood, an 18-year-old passenger from Berryville, VA, was not as fortunate. Also, without a seatbelt, she suffered fatal injuries from the impact and passed away after being flown to the same hospital. The other passenger, Nakii Russell, 20, of Leesburg, VA, incurred minor injuries and was promptly taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Shockingly, further investigations revealed that the Honda Accord was reported stolen from Winchester.
On Friday, August 25, 2023, officers of the Winchester Police Department, acting on the evidence and ongoing investigations, apprehended Greenfield without any disturbances on the 1650 block of S Braddock Street in Winchester. He has been charged with one felony count each of 2nd-degree murder: homicide and eluding law enforcement. Currently, Greenfield is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the train’s occupants. As the details of this tragic incident continue to unfold, charges and further developments remain anticipated as Virginia State Police delve deeper into their investigations.
Updated: Tragedy Strikes in Fauquier County: Investigation Launched into Fatal Train Crash
Dramatic Pursuit in Front Royal Ends in Shenandoah River Crash
Local schools were on soft lockdown, community was advised to shelter in place during the search.
On a seemingly ordinary Friday morning at a Front Royal 7-Eleven, the unexpected happened. A concerned female dashed into the convenience store, urgently requesting police intervention against threats from Micheal Foltz, igniting a series of events that would culminate in a high-speed chase and a vehicle’s plunge into the Shenandoah River.
According to the store clerk, the incident began when the woman informed them that Foltz, who might have been wanted for another case, was waiting in a Silver Chevy Equinox nearby. Soon after, Foltz entered the store in search of the woman, left shortly without finding her, and moved his car to the neighboring BP Gas Station. It was then that Front Royal police, having been alerted, spotted the suspect and initiated the pursuit.
The chase cut a winding path through Front Royal, from Royal Village to the Old Virginia Plant Area, before a dramatic finale at a campground. Attempting a desperate escape, Foltz drove his car into the South Fork of The Shenandoah River. Despite the crash, he managed to scramble out and tried to flee across the river, evading officers’ immediate line of sight.
This escape attempt and the subsequent search prompted significant concern among local authorities. Skyline High School, Skyline Middle School, and Diversified Minds were all put on soft lockdown. Residents in the vicinity received a RAVE alert, advising them to remain indoors and take shelter. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified and promptly dispatched units to assist in the search. Their collaborative efforts paid off; after setting up a perimeter, Foltz was located and apprehended.
Micheal Foltz was already wanted in Page County for Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Following this incident, he faces a slew of additional charges, including Felony Destruction of Property, Felony Eluding, Grand Larceny, Simple Assault/Battery, and driving without an operator’s license.
The Front Royal Police Department has extended its gratitude to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their swift assistance. They are now urging anyone with further details about the incident to come forward and reach out to Corporal Kevin Orndorff.
Federal Criminal Prosecution of Former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald Begins
The long and winding road to criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the central figure in the estimated $26-million dollar “financial scandal” still being settled in and out of county Civil and state Appeals Courts, ended on Monday, August 21, at 9 a.m.
That day marked the beginning of the now federal prosecution of McDonald on 34 criminal counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Some of these allegations date back to 2014 and others into mid-2018, that time span marking the generally referenced time-frame of McDonald’s alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her personal benefit, as well as to that of alleged co-conspirators. She held her position at the top of the EDA staff hierarchy for about a decade prior to her resignation, submitted on December 20, 2018, as she came under increasing scrutiny by the EDA board and municipal officials for her private sector real estate purchases, among other movements of money.
Despite plea negotiations referenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon into the last week prior to the trial’s start, jury selection was expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors’ offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. The federal trial had been slated to begin May 15. But in the wake of the granting of a continuance from the May starting date requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of evidentiary documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023. The trial has been designated as “complex” due to the amount of involved evidence. Due to that number, whatever it may have risen to by now, and the number of witnesses involved, the trial has been slated to run for six, possibly seven weeks.
McDonald is the only person charged criminally in federal court thus far. A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court indicted McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants in the spring of 2019 on state charges related to her alleged actions. The case was then handed over to a special prosecutor with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Commonwealth Attorneys’ Office. Criminal charges at the state level against both McDonald and alleged co-conspirators have been dropped at the state level to avoid running over speedy trial statute time-frames that could have allowed defense attorneys to file for dismissal of the charges against their clients. The federal grand jury filed sealed indictments on August 25, 2021. Those indictments were unsealed a week later, on August 31, and McDonald was arrested by federal authorities that day. But she was again released on bond, as she was at the state level following those arrests.
McDonald reached an out-of-civil court settlement with the EDA, turning over an estimated $ 9 million dollars of real estate assets to EDA ownership.
Hopefully, this reporter hasn’t violated any state or federal laws in writing this background story, as he has been subpoenaed as a prosecution witness regarding an interview with McDonald and a subsequent story published in Royal Examiner on February 8, 2018. In that interview, McDonald claimed to have developed a winning system at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino slot machines that totaled $ 1.8 million dollars in winnings over the previous three years. Unfortunately, until called to the stand and released as a witness following direct and cross-examinations, I will not be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
AG Miyares’ Office Issues Three More Indictments on Unemployment Fraud
Virginia Attorney General intensifies crackdown on abuse of unemployment compensation system.
Virginia’s commitment to curbing unemployment fraud has resulted in three fresh indictments, as Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The latest individuals facing charges further highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure the authenticity and reliability of the unemployment compensation system.
Among those indicted are:
- Donald Porter Sr. from Accomack County was charged with one count of felony to obtain money through false pretense.
- Brooks Pruitt, also from Accomack County, with a similar charge as Porter.
- Quaisha Reaves, from Richmond City, stands accused not only of the felony to gain money falsely but also of a misdemeanor related to making false statements to acquire benefits.
Underlining the significance of these indictments, Attorney General Miyares stated, “The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit is working persistently to address and rectify the misdemeanors of those manipulating our unemployment system. It’s crucial to tackle fraud head-on to safeguard the credibility of the unemployment system.”
This drive against fraud isn’t an isolated one. The Virginia Marine Police were instrumental in probing the cases from Accomack, while the case from Richmond was meticulously examined by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.
This collaboration was born last March when the Virginia Employment Commission sought Attorney General Miyares’s assistance in prosecuting deceitful unemployment compensation claims. Since then, Miyares’ office has been at the forefront of this initiative. The latest indictments mark the sixth cycle of such announcements, reflecting the relentless pursuit of ensuring accountability and transparency.
While the specifics of the cases remain confidential due to their ongoing nature, the message is clear: Virginia is intensifying its vigilance and will not tolerate attempts to defraud its unemployment system. As the state pushes forward, it’s evident that collaboration, stringent checks, and unwavering commitment remain vital in upholding the integrity of its unemployment compensation system.
