The joys of cycling

Cycling is an affordable activity that’s good for your health, gentle on your joints, and above all, a lot of fun. What’s more, this eco-friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages. Here are three good reasons to get on your bike and ride.

1. Recharge your batteries

Cycling is one of the best ways to get fresh air and make the most of a sunny day. You can burn calories and fill up on vitamin D, all while having fun. Studies show that the psychological benefits of exercise increase tenfold when done outdoors, thanks to the calming effects of nature. Cycling gives you joy in the moment, plus a lasting feeling of well-being.

2. Enjoy the sights

Riding your bike through the forest, in the mountains, along the water, or over rolling hills allows you to admire enchanting landscapes that you wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to see. You may also get to rediscover familiar places from a new perspective and find your own little corner of paradise. Don’t forget your camera.

3. Visit new places

Cycling is a great way to explore a new city or region at your own pace. You can spend quality time with family or friends, explore new places and make lasting memories. You can also take your bike on a wine or historical buildings tour or ride to the ocean to watch whales. Just make sure you’re prepared for windy or rainy weather.

Are you itching to take a ride?

Good to know

You can use adventurecycling.org to find unique cycling routes across the United States. The route maps also identify bicycle-friendly inns, campgrounds, shops, and essential services along the way so that you can travel with confidence.