The lavish holiday table: what you’ll need for an upscale dinner

If you want your holiday feast to be a classy affair, you’ll need to take special care when you set the table. Here are a few key components you’ll need.

Illuminated centerpieces

Place an assortment of Christmas balls in vases, vintage lanterns, or Mason jars. Weave miniature fairy lights between the ornaments to create a magical glow when the overhead lights are dimmed.

Immaculate table linens



Whether you opt for a plain or patterned tablecloth, you’ll want to make sure it’s free of creases. Inspect the entire surface for stains, debris, and hair, especially if you have pets. Use cloth napkins for a refined look.

Sparkling dinnerware

Everything from bowls and plates to cups and utensils should be freshly washed and in pristine condition. If you want to use silverware, take a few minutes to polish each piece. Keep an eye out for cracked or chipped glassware and set it aside.

Stylish ornaments

To complete the holiday look, adorn the table with a variety of high-quality decorations such as pillar candles, pine garlands, and crystal figurines. Use miniature wreaths, pine cones, or bells to create charming place cards.

Finally, remember to leave enough space for the platters of food, and set out cork trivets to protect your table from hot dishes.