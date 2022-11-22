Opinion
The Lost Game: Gridiron Memories of November 22, 1963
(Writer’s note: this was written in 2006. Small edits acknowledging the passage of time since are included toward the end of this updated version.)
I was playing quarterback in a high school intramural flag-football championship game around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, 1963.
The game went into overtime as the class time ground into its last minutes. My team needed a score to even the alternating possession OT (we were ahead of our time) and extend things to the following day. Impatient, I lofted one deep and up for grabs – like Brett Favre occasionally does – that some defender out-jumped my guy for.
BANG! We lost, no tomorrow.
Little did I know that the bang of defeat that had just gone off in my head was the mere echo of a much louder bang that went off almost simultaneously 1,330 miles to the southwest.
That other bang I had yet to hear was one of another kind of defeat that I will, it seems, carry with me to the grave.
Somewhat dejected I headed back to the locker room to shower before heading to my fifth period English class. Someone ran out of the locker room to meet us and said, “The president’s been shot!” Bullshit, that kind of thing doesn’t happen except in history books, I thought, “That’s not funny,” I said.
Inside the Alexandria, Virginia high school, not eight miles from the White House, things seemed normal as I prepared to shower. No solemn faced coaches, no lock down to protect then Republican House Minority Whip Gerald Ford’s sons. “The president’s been shot” was lost beneath what seemed normal adolescent, locker room banter. I began to return to a 15-year-old’s reality: sport, the thought of the girl’s locker room on the other side of a thick cement wall.
Then the PA system crackled and the locker room went unnaturally silent as the principal’s voice, not a secretary’s, asked for attention. A chill went down my spine, perhaps as a subconscious premonition that things were about to change in previously unimaginable ways flashed along sub-atomic particles throughout my brain. The tone first, then the words “President Kennedy has been shot” gravely confirmed what I had immediately denied as a plausible reality. One kid, a little red around the edges for that suburban Alexandria high school said something to the effect of “good.” Though we were casual friends and recent teammates, I started swinging and we went into a pile on the floor only to be quickly pulled apart by classmates and coaches. I had never wanted to damage someone as irrevocably as I did at that moment and the two of us never spoke again, leaving a silent distance between us that precluded the necessity of re-engaging that primal impulse toward some sort of irreversible destruction.
The emotions were immediate, deep and apparently ran in the family. I didn’t find out until years later that at almost the same moment, following a similar remark, my father, a WW II Army veteran who had lived through Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, was decking a total stranger in a D.C. medical building on I Street where he was waiting for my mother to complete a routine checkup.
Across the Potomac River, we sat quietly in our classrooms: no teaching, no discussion, no emergency mentoring. We sat alone, grappling with our thoughts, as was our teacher. The principal came on again and said the president was dead. The reaction was subdued except for a girl named Jacqueline Kennedy – though I think she spelled her first name differently than the president’s wife. Spelling aside she went off, sobbing, hysteria rising. The teacher took her outside the room to settle her down. Didn’t work, she ended up in the infirmary. I sometimes wonder what happened to Jackie Kennedy, my classmate. How did she ride out that 15-year-old’s identification with the now blood-stained Queen of Camelot?
Forty-odd years later I know that day was the measurable beginning of the direction of the balance of my life. Despite the immediate profundity of a presidential assassination, I couldn’t have recognized that JFK’s violent death would lead directly through a five-year span of political upheaval between my formative 15th and 20th birthdays. This and three other domestic assassinations – of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Francis Kennedy – seemed to earmark the time through a litany of foreign political intrigue, murder and assassination that always seemed to lead in one direction – to the right, toward war, toward implicit corporate profiteering from war, toward social division, toward lies.
That is my perception, my belief – the bad guys won. That is my psychological watershed. Rather than living under the auspice of a state favored by both man and God, I was floating through the most recent episode of civilization in decline, fueled by greed, power, murder and conquest.
It took all of those next five years for me to begin to appreciate what had begun during that that lost football game. By 1969 it was becoming apparent that a hopeful youth-driven world counterculture, as well as the best and the brightest within the world political system reflecting or inspiring the social idealism that characterized that counterculture, the Americans named above, Salvadore Allende, Alexander Dubcek, Patrice Lumumba, Che Guevara and others were beaten.
Around the world we had lost.
We would either be annihilated or assimilated – a foolish, inaccurate footnote to American and World History X – the fiction written by the winners.
I left Alexandria in 1967 for college. I moved from the specter of the federal capital to Richmond, the historical capital of the American Confederacy that had fought the ascendance of that federal system just over a century earlier. In retrospect it seemed an unconsciously profound symbolic move. Though I was through and through a son of the federal government in whose shadow I was raised by two parents it employed, I was soon to become suspicious, some would say paranoid, about its machinations, its intent, its history.
I followed my intellectual instincts for the next five years, studying sociology and psychology – how society and the human mind work. I guess I wanted to know why I had grown so alienated from the culture in which I lived. Was I crazy or did I live in an insane world? I learned things about myself and my society between 1967 and 1973 and most of what I learned took me back to the day my team lost that high school, intramural football game.
In college I learned that three days before John Kennedy’s inauguration, his predecessor, Dwight David Eisenhower, made an astonishing observation in his farewell address to the nation. I had grown up thinking of Eisenhower as a doddering, old, golf-playing general rewarded with the presidency for a job well done holding the Allied war effort together in Europe during World War II. My interest in the fate of his successor led me to a different view of Eisenhower. It began with that farewell address of Jan. 17, 1961.
On that day Eisenhower, the West Point graduate, career military man, general and president who led his country and its allies, first against Nazi Germany and then through the height of the Cold War with the Soviet Union, told his nation that the greatest threat it faced as he prepared to leave office was that born of its own military and corporate institutions in a profoundly changing American landscape.
“This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience,” Eisenhower told the American people of the corporate, political, and military landscape that had arisen in the wake of World War II. “The total influence – economic, political, even spiritual – is felt in every city, every Statehouse, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist,” Eisenhower concluded.
The career soldier turned politician had apparently not thought it a sin to normalize relations with the Soviet Union, then our recent military ally, and reduce the rapidly expanding American military budget. This belief, according to Eisenhower biographers, led to much behind-the-scene infighting with the evolving military and industrial institutions Eisenhower spoke of at the end of his eight-year presidency.
Less than three years after Eisenhower’s dour warning, his successor had his head blown off in the streets of Dallas, Texas, while I played football a half a continent away. That successor, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, had also bucked the American military-corporate apparatus during his presidency, and perhaps fatally, more directly and in more immediate situations than Eisenhower had.
First, just three months in office Kennedy refused to commit to direct American military involvement during the 1961 invasion of Communist Cuba by a CIA-trained militia despite the urging of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and CIA Director Allen Dulles. As a result of the intelligence misinformation and personal coercion he endured during that experience, Kennedy fired Allen Dulles as director of the CIA. He also developed enough distrust of the U.S. military command to avoid the armed, likely nuclear confrontation they suggested over Cuba during the missile crisis less than two years later.
Kennedy is even reported to have stated the intention of scattering what was threatening to become a rouge intelligence agency resistant to presidential oversight “into a thousand pieces” following a 1964 re-election that seemed a sure thing.
A great deal of debate still exists over whether Kennedy was planning implementation of another post-1964 election plan that would have flown further in the face of Eisenhower’s originally-named American “Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex”. That much-discussed plan was a lessening of direct American involvement in Vietnam. That involvement in the fall of 1963 was 16,000 “advisors” compared to the half million combat troops that would be sent there after his death. If true, as key Kennedy insiders assert, that plan reflected JFK’s growing belief that the Vietnam conflict was ultimately a civil war that would have to be won or lost by the South Vietnamese themselves – a decade and the bulk of 65,000 American and two million Vietnamese lives later that belief proved correct.
Many years after the fact I heard a European investigative report that quoted Kennedy archives indicating his ambassador to South Vietnam, Henry Cabot Lodge, reporting back to Washington that presidential directives relayed through the embassy in 1963 ordering CIA operatives in country to back off of aggressive covert actions, including assassinations, were simply being ignored in the field. I wondered then if those “rouge” CIA elements had an inkling those directives would soon change despite Kennedy’s overwhelming popularity as the 1964 election approached?
No, probably just a coincidence that Kennedy was soon shot down like a rabid dog on a parade route whose path had been realigned that day to go down Elm Street in front of the Texas School Book Depository in a town whose mayor was reportedly the brother of Allen Dulles’s former military liaison officer.
Coincidence too, I expect that a former Marine named Lee Harvey Oswald worked in that School Book Depository. Oswald was the prodigal American son, who had “defected” to the Soviet Union with a perfect command of the Russian language following his assignment to a top-secret American military intelligence base in Japan from which American U-2 spy flights were launched over the Soviet Union. Later, the prodigal son would reconsider that defection – perhaps because the Soviets thought he was an American spy and kept a close check on him. I sometimes wonder at the benevolence of a nation that would welcome back its prodigal son with camera equipment to start a “new” career, rather than a little prison time for his alleged departure with top-secret information that was claimed to have compromised America’s U-2 spy missions. But how could his native land stay mad at the whimsical Oswald, who despite his highly public pro-Castro activities in New Orleans, cultivated associations with a number of right-wing, anti-Castro associates based in both New Orleans and Miami as he “floundered” philosophically in the years between Russia and Dallas?
Pondering these things after launching my own college term paper research on the JFK assassination in 1969, I told my mother, “There are circumstances leading a lot of people to think your old (CIA) bosses were behind it.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised, the way they talked about him,” she surprised me with a frank appraisal of her early 1960s superiors at the top of the American intelligence apparatus.
And now 59 years gone from that day in 1963, I remain the paranoid-tinged, conspiracy freak sitting alone in the dark corners of dark bars, reflecting on the familiarity of low times and low lies glowering at me from the “enduring freedom” of a television screen hovering slightly above my still focused eye.
And now I recall, as I did in 2006 when this personal memoir was written 43 years gone from that long-lost childhood football game, I find myself still choking down one final coincidence – that the U.S. president (George W. Bush) gesturing at me from that screen, circa 2006, explaining the necessity of this country’s ongoing military-industrial occupation of Iraq, one of the world’s two primary oil fields, and the ultimate evil of its oil-rich neighbor Iran, is heir to a family legacy the roots of which run deep into Texas oil, American politics, and the directorship of the CIA.
Roger Bianchini
Front Royal, Virginia
(Writer’s note: First published on November 22, 2013 as part of a pull-out section of the Warren County Report on the ongoing significance of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy 50 years later.)
Opinion
Keep sexual materials out of the schools – period.
The Warren County School Board, as with all school boards not only in the Commonwealth but throughout the United States, would not need any standards nor parental discussion if and when ALL sexual materials were removed and kept out of the schools—period.
This entire topic has no place in public or private schools and, until recently, was not a problem for students and their families. Why has it now?
Having the same materials in schools, which would result in severe penalties in the workplace, constituting sexual harassment, should be just as illegal. And any teachers’ unions that condone such adult materials should be prosecuted and sacked for encouraging such materials.
What is the point of allowing such materials in schools?
How does it benefit students, who, for millennia, have gotten this information from parents and families?
There is a place for such materials, referring to the precepts of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That place is in the world, NOT in public or private schools.
When this material is kept out of the schools, then there is no need for the policy that the local school board and the Virginia Department of Education are considering.
Keep the free flow of information between the schools and parents going—it is vital that schools share the curriculum with parents and maintain dialogue—but without the necessity to discuss sexually explicit materials when they are not part of what students have exposure to in schools.
Arthur Candenquist
Amissville, VA
Opinion
Commentary: Be bold in overhauling state’s individual income tax system
Virginia’s income tax brackets have always shocked me, especially because of their glaring lack of fairness.
As a newspaper columnist in South Hampton Roads, I earned in the upper five figures annually. That placed me into the same category as someone who made just over $17,000 a year.
We both paid an income tax rate of 5.75%.
That dichotomy was crazy. It didn’t represent even a whiff of equity. The brackets are based on taxable income.
Why didn’t I shoulder a heavier burden? Why didn’t folks earning much less keep more of their desperately needed cash – and render unto Caesar a smaller percentage?
I bring this up because the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released a report recently about making the income tax system fairer – and saner. My Virginia Mercury colleague Graham Moomaw reported on the antiquated brackets and JLARC’s recommendations to the General Assembly.
The Assembly directed JLARC to study increasing the “progressivity” of the individual income tax system. That means taxing people according to their ability to pay, instead of setting the same tax rates for the rich and the poor or taxing the poor disproportionately.
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
Income taxes account for 70% of the state’s general fund revenue, so they’re the main source of spending.
The report noted the Assembly, thankfully, already had changed two components of income tax this year to make it more progressive. The legislature nearly doubled the standard deduction, and it made the state-earned income tax credit partly refundable.
Good.
The problem is the Assembly hasn’t altered the state’s four tax brackets since 1990. That practically begs claims of neglect against our legislators.
Virginia’s median income has risen 108% since then, “but income taxes owed by a single filer with median income increased 173%,” JLARC said.
At a minimum, the state could update the tax brackets to account for inflation.
The third-highest bracket now, for instance, covers folks earning just $5,001 to $17,000, and the highest has everybody above $17,000. Why someone earning six or seven figures annually is lumped in with a person making less than even $20,000 is mind-boggling.
“Thirty-two years ago, you were considered rich at $17,000 and hit the top tax bracket,” a delegate said earlier this year at a legislative hearing.
I don’t know of anywhere in America in 1990 that $17,000 was considered “rich” – especially not in Northern Virginia or Hampton Roads. That certainly wasn’t the case in Detroit, where I was living at the time.
Comments like the delegates make me ponder about the discernment process of the Honorables in Richmond. But I digress.
There’s been pushback from parts of the state Capitol on some of JLARC’s proposals, including possibly raising taxes on the rich. The report says that move would increase progressivity and state revenue, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the GOP-controlled House of Delegates prefer broad tax cuts (of course) rather than tax increases.
Youngkin and other pro-business leaders say lower taxes would help the commonwealth compete with North Carolina and other Southern states. They should be careful not to ignite a race to the bottom, where the quality of life could suffer just to lure companies to relocate here.
The state already approved $4 billion in tax cuts this year, though Youngkin wanted to go further. Before making additional tax cuts, legislators should tell Virginians exactly how they would deal with the reduced revenue.
For example, the state’s dismal performance in fully funding its own Standards of Quality is a sore spot with educators and localities. It’s a perennial problem. Virginia also ranks 41st in state per-pupil spending, according to an analysis by The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis released in 2021.
Virginia’s legislators should create tax brackets that account for the inflation that’s occurred over the past few decades. Six brackets, instead of four, should be debated. A 10% rate for the state’s millionaires must not be out of the question, either.
What the Assembly shouldn’t do is continue to treat someone on the low end of the income scale like someone making tens of thousands more. That’s indefensible.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Hadestown
This article does not fit in with my traditional column, yet it does have a historical component and my editor felt that my Historically Speaking readers might enjoy it. With the traveling Broadway production “Hadestown” currently crossing the nation, I thought I would make a few comments about the show. Most of all, I loved it. Amazing production on all levels. “Hadestown” is a retelling of the Greek myths of Hades and Persephone as well as Orpheus and Eurydice.
Instead of being all Greek columns, the play is a modern adaption set in what seemed like a 1920s or ’30s New Orleans flophouse or bar which would fit easily on the set of a Tennessee Williams play. The style of the music is a perfect accompaniment to the setting with Dixieland, jazz, and a good dose of blues all wrapped up in a Broadway sound. The music was nothing short of stunning with incredible harmonies from the Muses and rich, almost haunting melodies. Many of the songs were playful, with plenty of trombone, but also songs, like “All I’ve Ever Known,” were as romantic and powerful as any song on Broadway.
I would say “Hadestown” was music-driven, especially the first act, the way a play like “Phantom” is where the music is stronger than the story. The opposite is a play like “Come from Away,” in which the story is stronger than the music. The set is very modern in that the orchestra is on stage and often interacts with the characters. The set is also minimal and is not really important to the show. There is only a slight change when going from the bar to Hadestown and the only special effect is the rotating turntable on stage that has become common with many recent plays.
I was familiar with Hades and Persephone, the tale about two gods – Hades, the god of the underworld, and Persephone, goddess of seasons – who fell in love, but Persephone’s mother (Demeter, goddess of Agriculture) could not bear being without her daughter. A deal was struck that Persephone would spend half the year with Hades and half the year with her mother. Hence, spring and summer she spent with her mother and fall and winter with Hades.
I was not familiar with the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Without giving too much away, Orpheus was the son of the muse of poetry. He had the gift of song and could charm all things living and even inanimate objects with his voice. He fell in love with Eurydice, a tree nymph. The play does slightly stray from the myth. In the myth, Eurydice is bitten by a snake on her wedding day and dies, while in the play she makes a choice to go to Hades. Either way Orpheus must save her from the underworld.
Starting with the act one finale, featuring a powerful song entitled “Why We Build the Wall,” the play does shift some towards the storyline and takes on a political tone. I do not have issues with political undertones in works of art. I assign novels each semester to my history classes with the caveat that any great piece of literature worth reading has a message or moral for the reader. My issue is that, in our current environment of political correctness, all the messages from songs, TV, movies, and Broadway have messages from only one side. “Hadestown” is no different. In one of the most intense songs of the show, Hades is in his realm, singing to the people under his control. The song is a call-and-response song, in which Hades sings, “Why do we build this wall,” and is answered by the chorus “We build the wall to keep us free.” Hades then asks, “How does the wall keep us free?” and they answer, “The wall keeps out the enemy.” Hades asks why are they the enemy and the answer is “Because they want what we have got.” In the production I watched, Hades was played by a tall dark-haired man with an absolutely amazing baritone voice, but he might as well be played by a blond with slightly orange skin and a tie too long.
While the play does seem to take the standard Broadway liberal side, what is interesting is it was written in 2006, years before anyone other than the Simpsons could have predicted the Trump presidency or his signature slogan of “Build That Wall.” Also, it is interesting that if Hades is serving as the antagonist, then his convincing of Eurydice to come to Hadestown as her only option for survival can be seen as critical of big government. Recognizing she is starving because she can’t find food in the winter, Hades tries to convince Eurydice to leave her love by singing:
“Hey, little songbird, let me guess:
He’s some kind of poet and he’s penniless?
Give him your hand, he’ll give you his hand-to-mouth
He’ll write you a poem when the power’s out
Hey, why not fly south for the winter?
Hey, little songbird, look all around you
See how the vipers and vultures surround you
They’ll take you down, they’ll pick you clean
If you stick around such a desperate scene
See, people get mean when the chips are down”
Hades convinces Eurydice that she will only be safe in Hadestown where he can take care of her. Of course, once she decides to leave the world, she is imprisoned like the rest who came to see Hadestown as their only protection. Big Government becomes her prison.
My advice is this: no matter your political leaning, see the show. Know that there are some political messages, but don’t let that distract you from a stunning musical. Turn off your political brain and focus on the other messages – rekindling relationships that have struggled, or the power of love and beauty. I thought Hades’ internal struggle of mercy verses control is timeless both in politics and relationships and definitely in parenting. Then there is the final message of trust. How much do we trust those we love, especially with our own human weaknesses. Yes, it does seem as if the right always has to be the ones giving in to the left for art, but to let that stand in your way of this show would be unfortunate enough to be a Greek tragedy.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Commentary: Didactically Trivial Episode 2
It’s time to play Jeopardy again and test the parameters of your brain housing group.
Category Today: Geography and History
What is the county seat of Warren County? Easy one. But do you know the origins of our fair town?
The entire area of Front Royal and the Shenandoah Valley was the former hunting grounds of the Iroquois Confederation of Tribes by 1672. As the early settlers spread westward, the Iroquois formally sold out to the Virginia colony in 1744. Front Royal was settled about a decade later but wasn’t originally called Front Royal. What was the original name of Front Royal prior to the Revolutionary War?
Answer: Originally, Front Royal was called LeHewtown, and the LeHew family still resides in Front Royal. The family estate is known as Bel Air.
Also, Front Royal had quite the nickname.
Question: What was Front Royal’s infamous nickname by 1790?
Hint, you can purchase a pullover from The Virginia Beer Museum on Chester Street emblazoned with the name “Helltown.” This nom de guerre was due to the many livestock wranglers and commercial bargemen who rotated through town, getting over-served and letting off some steam. The offspring of those folks still get into trouble around here. The town was incorporated as Front Royal in 1788. The name ostensibly references the town & land that historically faced British ‘Royal’-owned properties.
Along the Bosporus: Recently, my wife and I toured the Grand Bizarre in one of the most famous cities of all time. Interestingly, this city has changed its name three times over the centuries. Our tour guide asked the question, “What were the three names of the city in Turkey that has historically bridged the Asian and European cultures and was fought over many times”? You are correct if you guessed that one of the names is Istanbul. We’ll move along and come back to that question after a few clues.
Part 2 of this inquiry; What was the former name of Istanbul?
The answer is Constantinople. On March 28, 1930, the Turkish cities of Constantinople and Angora changed their names. If you wanted to purchase a flight to Constantinople and Angora nowadays, where would you arrive? This is just to ensure you are paying attention.
The answer is Istanbul and Ankara.
What is the capital of Turkey? The answer was just given to you. You may remember the 1990 song by the group, ‘They Might Be Giants, ’ entitled, “Istanbul is not Constantinople.” That song was how I remembered it when I was growing up. Constantinople was the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire and the capital of the Ottoman Empire (as well as the Latin Empire and Byzantine Empire), but if you are not familiar with Angora/Ankara, you are hereby informed that this city is the capital of Turkey.
One last time, what are the three historic names of Istanbul?
The answer in sequence is the former Greek Colony of Byzantium (660 BCE to 324 BCE), Constantinople for hundreds of years, and now Istanbul as of 1930. Many cities, countries, and even regions have undergone name changes for many reasons. Here are a few more to ponder.
Chinese trivia for 200: Peking Duck is a rather delicious dish. But Peking is not a name that the Chinese are familiar with. The many dialects of the Chinese languages resulted in most of the rest of the world calling the capital of China – Peking for centuries.
The Chinese themselves did not call it that. The Peoples Republic of China officially made the name change in 1958, but western countries were slow to follow – mostly because the western nations backed the Chinese Nationalists that fled to the island of Formosa shortly after World War 2.
All that aside, what is the modern-day city of Peking called?
If you guessed Hong Kong – you must re-do the 6th grade. The answer is Beijing. And for the follow-on portion of the quiz, what is the current-day name of the island of Formosa? The present-day name of Formosa is starting to become quite newsworthy. We may have a war there within the next decade. It’s Taiwan.
Russian History for 100. Most people know that Moscow is the capital of Russia but what was the previous capital of Russia that lasted for over 200 years?
The answer: Czar Peter “The Great” founded this grand city in his own name in 1703. He fashioned it “Saint Petersburg.” This city remained the capital of Imperial Russia until 1918, when the Communist regime took over and made Moscow the Russian capital.
In 1924 the Communists changed the name of St. Petersburg. What name did it go by for the next 60 years? Clue: St. Petersburg was changed in honor of the original communist leader of Russia.
Answer: St. Petersburg was renamed Leningrad in 1924 after Vladimir Lenin. When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, so did the city’s communist name, and the old name was resurrected. With 5 million people, St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city and the center of Russian culture.
Let’s go Far East (with Google Maps) for 500: Quick one. What is the present-day name of Siam? In 1939 Siam officially changed its name to Thailand. Siam was an exonym of the country before 1949. Part 2 is a vocabulary Question. What does exonym mean? Exonym implies that only foreigners and outsiders referred to the country by the name Siam. This is kind of like the previous question regarding Peking, China.
Paris of the Orient: What city was formerly known as the Paris of the Orient? Clue: Ask any military person involved in the Vietnam War, and they will know.
The answer is Saigon, which took its name in the 1600s. Saigon was the capital of French Indochina. Renowned for its beauty and charm, Saigon was renamed some 300 years later – shortly after being seized by communist forces in 1976 – at the conclusion of the Vietnam War. If you wish to purchase a flight to Saigon these days – what would you tell the travel agent today? Ask for Ho Chi Minh City. With an urban area of over 9 million people, Ho Chi Minh City is named after the famed North Vietnamese leader – Ho Chi Minh.
New York City: The most populous city in the US and the world’s financial center, was first settled by Dutch trappers in 1624, who named it after their capital in Holland. What was the original name of New York City? I’ll let you think about it a bit. It changed names when the English took it over forty years later in 1664 and gave it a proper English name honoring King James’ brother, the Duke of York. But getting back to the question at hand – what did the original Dutch colonists name it?
The answer is New Amsterdam. New York City has been the most populous city in the U.S. since 1790. That said, what is the capital of New York? Despite its size and importance, New York City is not the capital of New York State (Albany is).
Persia: Remember the movie “300” with Gerard Butler and the Spartans making a gallant last stand against a numerically superior army of Persians led by Xerxes at the battle of Thermopylae.
The first Persian Invasion of Greece occurred in 490 BC to punish the cities (Athens and Eretria) for supporting a revolt against Persia. But that is ancient history. So now I ask you, where on the map is Persia? Answer: In 1935, the reigning Shah changed the name of the country to Iran and requested the world recognize the change. By the time the 1979 Islamic revolution came, the country’s official name became The Islamic Republic of Iran, and that’s what it’s called today.
Babylon and Mesopotamia: If you haven’t listened to the 1980’s B-52 song ‘Mesopotamia,’ you need to give it a go. It’s one of my favorites. Let’s go with geography for all the rest of your money. Where is Mesopotamia? I’ll venture a guess that you’ll lose, but here’s the answer. Clue: The name comes from ancient Greek, meaning ‘land between the rivers.’ Mesopotamia is often referred to as the cradle of civilization in Western Asia, situated within the Tigris and Euphrates River system. Does that help at all? Doubt it.
If you wish to go double or nothing, what is the present-day country straddles both rivers? Clue: This was the location of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. If that doesn’t do it for you – try Saddam Hussein.
Answer: yes, it’s Iraq now. Back in the day, though, Mesopotamia encompassed the areas of Kuwait and parts of present-day Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Now that we’re squared on that – Where is Babylon? Babylon was the capital of Babylonia, along the southern portion of Mesopotamia. Geographically speaking, Babylon was just south of Baghdad.
Well – that will do it for this rendition of Didactically Trivial Jeopardy. See you next time.
Opinion
JMU is working to address Virginia’s teacher shortage crisis
As it becomes increasingly urgent to prepare more teachers, as reported in the November 7 article “Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it,” Virginia’s colleges and universities can play a critical role in building the teacher workforce pipeline for future generations.
At James Madison University’s College of Education, working in collaboration with Virginia’s Community College’s and local K-12 school divisions across the state, we have done a lot of work with initiatives combating against the teacher shortage crisis.
Improving flexibility and affordability during the teacher-licensure process can help knock down the most obvious hurdles students face when considering a future teaching career.
Graduate-degree licensure programs can provide flexible options that suit the unique needs of today’s career professionals and adult learners who are inspired to become teachers – allowing them to complete coursework at a faster pace or around a work schedule.
“Grow Your Own” initiatives, like the one recently established at JMU with $4.2M in state support, create a no-cost pathway with academic and professional development support programs for eligible high school students and teacher assistants to become licensed teaching professionals in their hometown school districts.
The Virginia New Teacher Support Program and The Virginia Principal are programs designed to partner intentionally with the school divisions in the Shenandoah Valley, and across the Commonwealth of Virginia, to build the professional capacity of our classrooms with highly qualified teachers.
There is no simple answer or one-size-fits-all magic bullet to tackling teacher shortages. But by offering creative new approaches with innovative solutions to recruiting and training future educators it is possible to strengthen the Commonwealth’s teacher workforce pipeline.
Dr. Mark L’Esperance, Dean
James Madison University College of Education
Opinion
Vote politics out of Front Royal
“Welcome back, my friends, to a show that never ends.”
This continues to be one of my favorite lyrics from a song that describes our society and how we act. The full lyrics go: “Welcome back, my friends, to a show that never ends. Come inside, come inside.”
The never-ending show starts again every two to four years as we elect our leaders to represent us in national, state, and local elections.
Last week I received an unbelievable number of communications from both parties from people I don’t know. Even from candidates I know, it seems that getting through the spin of the never-ending show is extremely hard on all levels.
Most troubling was one mailer I received. The mailer had the locally endorsed candidates as selected by the local Republican committee in a nonpartisan election, completely undermining the rationale for nonpartisan local elections.
The nonpartisan structure created a very cool opportunity for community leaders to keep the focus on local issues without the stain or influence of national interests or parties. These nonpartisan elections were put in place through the charters of towns throughout the State of Virginia. The charters stated the local elections in towns and school boards should be nonpartisan.
Simply put, selecting and electing leaders that have the best qualifications and experience would better serve Front Royal by not allowing ambitious party politicos the opportunity to influence or control elected officials at the local level. Elect candidates whose loyalties are local.
These rules were instituted to promote candidates who would run on their own merits, and raise money and debate the logic of their platforms, outlining how they would help their community prosper without relying on political parties or affiliations.
In fact, the federal government passed the Hatch Act to restrict the political activities of federal government employees in the executive branch and later amended as well as extended in several states. In Front Royal, candidates for town council are restricted by not being allowed to have party designation on the ballot.
I am so upset about this issue because I received a mailer today from the local Republican Party. The mailer had only one federal congressional race supported in the party mailer. However, most of the mailer promoted individuals the party endorsed in the town’s nonpartisan election.
These endorsements go against the reasons for having nonpartisan town elections. First, opposing candidates work at a disadvantage when the other candidates that are endorsed by the party are helped financially and with manpower. This opens the door for a candidate’s loyalty to the party to possibly override the needs of the community. Look at the effects of the problems created over the past six years. You will find that it appears there is a direct correlation with the influence of the endorsed people elected.
Qualified candidates who work for the federal government are handicapped in running when they must compete against the power of the dominant party for resources and are restricted from accepting any financial support or campaign materials. Violating this rule would place individuals’ continued employment in question if their activities can be linked to party involvement.
With that said, we have several excellent candidates that have outstanding resumes. Their voices in our council would be helpful in solving issues facing our community. Their loyalty is and will remain local.
Add Bruce Rappaport and Gene Kilby to the Council; together, with the addition of recently appointed Skip Rogers, this would be a great start in getting our community back on track in addressing Front Royal’s needs without caving to the personal interests of individuals controlled by party affiliations in what should be a nonpartisan town charted election.
Vote for the most qualified individual who can do the job, not who the party wants you to elect.
We have the opportunity to change the direction of our community. Help us get back on track in preparation for the next show that starts in 2024. We deserve better leadership.
Michael Graham
Front Royal