The love for animals

Cats and dogs have been remembered throughout history for their love, acts of courage, and just for their extraordinary acts.

Here are a few of the countless extraordinary animal stories:

Eclipse: To this day, Eclipse is a bus-riding dog in Seattle. She just wants to go to the dog park. Her companion, Jeff Young, wants her to go and he wants to take her, but if he’s too slow, Eclipse gets on the bus herself. The bus drivers know her. The passengers know her. The labrador/mastiff mix knows just how many times the bus stops before it gets to the dog park and she sits patiently on any available seat while waiting. It works out well for everyone. Eclipse currently has 100,000 followers on Facebook.

Catpoker88: An member of the quirky website Bored Panda claims her cat likes YouTube videos, but not just that. He can open her tablet and he can tap icons. The cat, who remains nameless, is known for randomly ordering things. He has ordered ugly ties. He tried to order a water fountain, a box of noodles, and a tire. One-click purchasing has been disabled from the tablet.

Room 8: In 1952, a thin striped cat walked into room eight at Elysian Heights Elementary School in Echo Park, California, and stayed all winter, earning the sobriquet Room 8. When the school closed for the summer, Room 8 disappeared. But, the next year, Room 8 rejoined the classroom. He did that for the next 16 years. He was so famous that when he died in 1968, the Los Angeles Times published a three-column obituary.

Boji: A stray dog named Boji likes public transportation in Istanbul, Turkey. He uses the metro, the tram line, and even the railway. He’s polite. He waits for passengers to disembark before entering the train. He takes a seat if there is one. Last year, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality made sure he was fully vaccinated and sterilized, then attached a tracker to see where the canine traveler goes. Turns out he goes everywhere. He travels around 29 stops per day for a distance of about 30 kilometers. He prefers the M4 metro line.