The lowly cauliflower has gained respect, devotees

Though cauliflower is native to Asian countries, it made its way to North America in the late 1600s. Two hundred years later, Mark Twain called it “cabbage with a college education!”

Cauliflower is so smart it can grow by the light of the full moon almost as well as during the day. It’s sometimes called the “moon crop.”

People who eat cauliflower are smart too. At the Foundation for Preventive Oncology in New York, they say it is one of the best healing foods you can buy, especially when it’s eaten raw.

The carotenoids in cauliflower make it a powerful defender against cataracts.

Its sulforaphane helps prevent cancer by increasing the production of enzymes that sweep toxins out of the body before they can damage cells and make them cancerous.

Its other cancer-fighter, I3C, works as an anti-estrogen. It reduces harmful estrogen levels that can cause tumor growth in the colon, breast, and prostate.

But cauliflower does more than fight cancer and protect the eyes. It’s rich in vitamin C and folate, nutrients that keep the immune system working well. Just three florets of uncooked cauliflower can supply two-thirds of your daily value for vitamin C.

Cauliflower gratin with ham

Divide a 2-pound cauliflower into florets. Cook in salt water 5 or 6 minutes. Drain it and run cold water over it.

Carefully brown 3 tablespoons of bread crumbs in 1/2 tablespoon butter and set aside.

In a small pan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add 2 tablespoons flour, blend. Cook 1 minute, then add 3/4 cup milk, 3/4 cup chicken broth, a bay leaf, and a clove of garlic. Stir and simmer 8 to 10 minutes. Remove bay leaf, garlic.

Cut florets to similar sizes. Put in a buttered baking dish, salt, and pepper. Pour sauce on florets. Tear 1-ounce thin ham slices apart and scatter on top.

Finally, top with a cup of shredded cheddar. Bake 30 minutes at 400 degrees. Let stand 30 minutes before serving.