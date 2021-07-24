The magical story of Romeo still tugs at Alaska’s heart

A magical thing happened in Juneau, Alaska, 18 years ago, and as with most magical things, some people loved it and some hated it. But it’s a true story of a solitary wolf who wanted to be friends.

His name was Romeo, a black wolf who is now a legend. He was a rare creature: Wild but friendly, alone and in search of friends, a player of games, a curious visitor and, ultimately, a target.

This story began in 2003 when Nick and Sherrie Jans were walking their dogs across a frozen Alaskan lake. Suddenly, a black wolf appeared. Jans wasn’t surprised. He had seen wolf tracks in the snow. But now their labrador broke free and ran to the wolf. While the couple held their breath, the dog slid across the ice toward the wolf … and then? Wolf and dog sniffed and bowed in that iconic canine way. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

During the next six years, Romeo visited his dog friends, appearing frequently, sometimes disappearing for weeks at a time. The humans didn’t feed him or touch him, but Romeo played with their dogs, dancing with them and chasing — and scaring up a controversy.

Not everyone welcomed a wolf in the neighborhood. Someone tried to trap him, another tried to poison him. Other human friends rallied to protect him.

Speculation arose that he was a wolf without a pack because his mate had been killed. Maybe his mate had been the pregnant wolf killed by a car around the same time Romeo appeared.

Whatever Romeo’s story — no one really knows — in September 2009, he disappeared and never returned.

Romeo’s friend Harry Robinson discovered that Romeo had been shot at point-blank range — easy to get close to a friendly animal. Robinson tracked down the killers, who were arrested, but given no jail time.

Sorrow and anger roiled the community. Jans, a wildlife photographer, and expert on the Alaskan wilderness, wrote a book, A Wolf Called Romeo, detailing the incredible story. (Web: nickjans.com)

Today, after a seven-year struggle, a memorial finally sits at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center, where you can see Romeo, relaxed and noble and ready to play with your dog.